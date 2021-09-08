ST. MARYS — A core group of seniors will lead the way for this year’s Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders volleyball program that also includes stout junior and sophomore classes.
The Lady Crusaders will also be led by a new head coach in Tricia Bauer, who takes over for Kelsey Morey.
“Practices so far have been very good,” Bauer said. “We have been focusing on becoming better passer and communicators and perfecting the little things.”
Bauer said she feels the team should have a “very balanced attack with everyone involved in the offense and defense,” as last year’s team made it to the District 9 Class A finals before falling to Clarion.
Returning from last year’s D-9 runner up team that finished 15-4 are seniors Abby Hasselman, Sydney O’Leary, Moira Stanisch and Kat Kirst.
“Abby Hasselman and Sydney O’Leary will be providing us with defense,” Bauer said. “Moira Stanisch will be one of our setters and Kat Kirst will be helping us out all around.”
The team also has three returning letterwinners in juniors Madison Marzullo and Gabby Weisner, along with sophomore Tori Newton, that Bauer feels will provide the Lady Crusaders with a strong attack.
“New to the team this year are juniors Maddie Bierley and Rachel Sloff — who will also be helping us out in the front row — and Tessa Fledderman, Josie Lawrie and Madalynn Troha that will be assisting us in the back row,” Bauer said.
While the Lady Crusaders were one game away from a district title last season, Bauer said expectations are still high for this year.
“Our expectations for this year is the play every game to the best of our ability and to add our names to one of the banners hanging in the gym,” Bauer said.
Bauer also feels the strong core of upperclassmen will bring plenty of experience that will be passed down to the younger and less experienced players.
“That experience will be valuable in leading our new and younger players and will also help us when we are facing adversity,” Bauer said. “Right now our weakness lies with finding the right player combination.”
One of the other things that was missed last season was the lack of fans throughout Elk County Catholic volleyball games due to COVID-19. That’s another thing the first-year head coach looks forward to — as do the players.
“The team is looking most forward to having our student section back at volleyball games and attending tournaments,” Bauer said. “The girls love the atmosphere and team bonding time of the tournaments. In the past we have had awesome student sections. We are hoping with the return of spectators that this year’s section will be one of the best.”
While Morey is no longer the head coach, she is still an assistant along with Jill Kaul and Rick Fox. On the junior varsity side, Vickie Struble and Cassidy Cunningham lead that team — with all minus Cunningham having been a Lady Crusaders coach/assistant previously, as Bauer said she’s excited to add the former Lady Crusaders volleyball standout.
The Lady Crusaders took part in the AC Valley Tournament Saturday and take to the court next on Thursday at St. Marys.
ROSTER
Seniors: Abby Hasselman, Kat Kirst, Sydney O’Leary, Moira Stanisch. Juniors: Maddie Bierley, Tessa Fledderman, Josie Lawrie, Madison Marzullo, Rachel Sloff, Maddie Troha, Gabby Weisner. Sophomores: Sydney Alexander, Reagan Bauer, Kiri Emmert, Lucy Klawuhn, Tori Newton.