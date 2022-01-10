WEST SUNBURY — The District 9 Competitive Spirit Championships were held Saturday at Moniteau High School, and the Tri-County Area enjoyed a strong showing as four of the seven state qualifying berths went to local schools.
The local contingent was headlined by Elk County Catholic, which added another D-9 title to its resume by winning the Large Division with a score of 82.5. That total was the best of the day for any of the nine teams that competed in the three different divisions (small, co-ed, large).
The Lady Crusaders ran away with their division title, besting runner-up Karns City (68.4) by 14.1 points. The Lady Gremlins grabbed the third at-large berth to states. District 9 was allotted seven teams to compete at the PIAA Championships, meaning only two squads who performed Saturday were eliminated. Those state spots went to the three division champs and the teams with the next four best scores, regardless of what division they were in.
Johnsonburg, which was the third and final team in the Large Division, secured the seventh and final spot to states with a 66.4
The other area teams to punch their tickets to Hershey were DuBois and St. Marys.
DuBois was the runner-up in the Co-Ed Division behind A-C Valley, 78.5-73.7, but the Lady Beavers score was the fourth best overall which earned them the first at-large berth.
As for St. Marys, the Lady Dutch finished second in the Small Division, which was won by host Moniteau with a score of 78.3. The Lady Dutch posted a 73.6, which was fifth-best score and gave them the second at-large spot behind DuBois.
The PIAA Competitive Spirit Championships will be held Jan. 28-29 at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Final Results
Small Division
1. Moniteau*, 78.3
2. St. Marys*, 73.6
3, Punxsutawney, 47.9
Co-Ed Division
1. A-C Valley*, 78.5
2. DuBois*, 73.7
3. Clarion-Limestone, 60.4
Large Division
1. Elk County Catholic*, 82.5
2. Karns City*, 68.4
3. Johnsonburg*, 66.4
* Qualified for PIAA Championships