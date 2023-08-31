The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders volleyball team won the 26th Annual Elk County Volleyball Tournament on Wednesday. The Lady Crusaders went a perfect 6-0 in pool play against St. Marys, Johnsonburg and Ridgway before defeating St. Marys, 25-15, 25-9, in the finals for the title. Making the All-Tournament team for ECC was the senior duo of Tori Newton and Reagan Bauer.