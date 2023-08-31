ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders won the 26th Annual Elk County Volleyball tournament on Wednesday at the Elk County Catholic High School.
Four teams took part in the tournament — ECC, St. Marys, Johnsonburg and Ridgway — with pool play being the first part of the tournament as each team played two sets against each other.
The Lady Crusaders were 6-0 in pool play, giving up no more than 16 points in any of those six sets while holding the opposition to single digits half of them
St. Marys was 3-3 in pool play, while Johnsonburg finished 2-4 and Ridgway was 1-5.
That set up ECC against St. Marys in the finals with the Lady Crusaders sweeping the best-of-3 series, 25-15, 25-9, for the title.
In the consolation match, Johnsonburg defeated Ridgway, 30-9, to finish third. The teams split sets in pool action.
The All-Tournament team featured an all-senior crew in outside hitters Tori Newton and Reagan Bauer from ECC, St. Marys libero Jianna Gerg along with teammate and outside hitter Hannah Ritter, Johnsonburg middle hitter Kiera Marciniak and Ridgway middle hitter Brooke Bullers.