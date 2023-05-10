ST. MARYS — It was a battle of survival — literally — on Tuesday for the District 9 Class AA Singles Tournament at Benzinger Park in St. Marys as the semifinals and finals took place.
The four semifinalists that advanced after Monday at DuBois High School were top ranked junior Luke Anderson from St. Marys, No. 2 seed senior Neel Gupta from DuBois Central Catholic and the Elk County Catholic senior duo of Cameron Klebacha and Anthony Messineo.
Klebacha — who played as the ECC No. 2 singles throughout the year — knocked off Anderson in straight sets to make the finals, 6-2, 6-0, while Gupta thwarted an all-ECC final by taking down Messineo in a hard-fought three set win, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, that lasted almost two hours.
That three-set match proved to be brutal for Gupta, who started cramping up in the second set of the finals and while leading the third set, 3-2, he was forced to retire, giving Klebacha the district title via a 3-6, 6-4, 2-3 retired score.
“It’s just unfortunate the way it turned out,” Klebacha said. “I dropped the first set and I came back well (in the second set). Then the third set, (Gupta) was battling cramping and I figured something was going to happen ... I don’t know how it feels winning that way. It was really anyone’s game with him winning 3-2 in the last set. But it just sucks that we couldn’t play it out. He’s a true player.”
“It’s a really tough way to lose obviously,” DCC head coach Andy Rice said. “Neel felt really good coming into the match. He played a real great first set. He was never playing badly, really, he was just battling (cramping) the whole time. Give credit to Cam Klebacha. He played really well. He had a really good tournament. He got pushed in the quarterfinals and made it out of that. Then he beat the top seed in the semifinals. Then to overcome Neel, all credit to him. He definitely deserves to represent District 9. It’s just, it’ll always be what could’ve been. (Neel) had a great season and he felt really confident coming into the tournament and was confident he could win it all. But I guess it just wasn’t meant to be today. It’s absolutely the most brutal way to retire when you’re winning.”
Klebacha becomes the first Crusader to win the district title since Isaac Wortman in 2019 as ECC won four of five titles from 2010 to 2014 with Robby Wortman in 2010, Ben Wortman in 2012, Drew Meyer in 2013 and Alan Brennan in 2014.
Gupta was into his sixth set of the day and nearing four hours of on-court time after taking a 6-2 first set victory over Klebacha in the finals. However, he started to cramp up with Klebacha leading 3-0 in the second set. A slight break for cramping while Klebacha led 5-3 eventually saw the Crusader take the second set, 6-4, as Gupta then took his five-minute medical break at the end of the second set.
But after going up 3-2 in the third set and about to serve, Gupta’s thigh started cramping yet again. With him not being able to serve in time, it was deemed Gupta had to retire from the match, thus finishing runner-up for the second straight year.
“I feel like the win wasn’t as genuine as I wanted it to be, for sure,” Klebacha said. “I just don’t know how I feel about it — having it handed to me.”
“Having the semis and the finals the same day, I knew it was going to be an endurance contest, especially playing two out of three full sets, “ECC head coach Mike Jeselnick said. “It really good to see Cameron play well and also Anthony lost to Neel Gupta in a very hard-fought match. I’m really proud of Cam. He really works hard and he’s been playing really well. I thought he was going to come back in this third set (before Gupta’s retirement) and he leveled it off at one set a piece.
“I actually mentioned to a couple of my guys and said ‘You know, cramping might be a variable in this match’. And it played out that way. I told Cam that I watch a lot of professional tennis and a lot of matches end up where one retires. But he crossed the finish line. He was in good condition because I know how he trains. I’m really proud of him. He reached this goal and attained it.”
Klebacha said he felt confident heading into Tuesday as it showed with a convincing semifinals win over Anderson.
“I started off the tournament yesterday and I was pretty confident,” Klebacha said. “I told myself that I was playing singles pretty well all year. Even though I was ranked No. 2 on the team, I was pretty confident. Me and Anthony (Messineo) battle in practice and it’s literally anyone’s game. I liked the chances on my side with Luke Anderson and I knew Anthony’s side was going to be a battle because he had Neel Gupta,” Klebacha said. “Him and Neel battle every time so I knew it was a good possibility to meet him in the championship.”
There is one caveat to Klebacha winning the singles title, however, as he and Messineo will no longer be able to try and repeat as district doubles champions next week.
“Me and Anthony were doubles champions last year in our junior year,” Klebacha said. “I was looking forward to playing doubles with him so now winning singles, it’s not really in the scope anymore. But you’ll have that.”
Klebacha advances to the PIAA Class AA tournament on May 16 and will face the No. 2 seed out of District 3.
Both DCC and ECC will see each other on the court today as Gupta, Klebacha and Messineo will take part in the D-9 team finals set for 3:30 p.m. at DuBois High School.
“We play DuBois Central Catholic (today) for the team championship,” Jeselnick said. “So it’ll be a rematch within 24 hours. That’s going to be a true contest as well. District 9 has been truly competitive this year. There was no front runner ... I knew it was going to be a real challenge in both singles and in team.
“My hat’s off to Neel Gupta and fighting through that unfortunate physical condition. I think with proper hydration, Neel will be probably be near 100 percent for (today’s) team final ... It’s unfortunate but again, I’ve seen matches end that way and it’s due to physical ailments.”