DuBOIS — The Elk County Catholic and Punxsutawney boys tennis teams had met last week in the District 9 Class AA team tournament finals, with ECC taking the crown with a 3-2 win. It would only be fitting that a week later, both teams would have its doubles teams competing for the district crown as Wednesday’s D-9 Class AA doubles semifinals were entirely Crusaders and Chucks. But in the end, the ECC junior duo of Anthony Messineo and Cameron Klebacha took down Punxsy’s Aramy Ferrent and Zayin Spearing, 6-2, 6-4, to capture the district doubles title at DuBois High School.
“Anthony and Cam have been playing consistently throughout the season,” ECC head coach Mike Jeselnick said. “They’ve been our No. 1 doubles team. But today I saw a lot of combinations of doubles teams that I wasn’t so sure that ... any team could beat anybody. But Cam and Anthony, they met my expectations and they played well. I can’t take anything away from Punxsutawney — they played really well. But Cam returned some shots that would’ve normally not been returned and Anthony just kept the team at bay with many good lobs. It was a combination of lobs and setting up the shots to put away with Cam.”
The semifinals saw ECC’s Messineo and Klebacha meet Punxsy’s Jauger McDivitt and Josh Shoemaker while Punxsy’s Ferrent and Spearing faced off with ECC’s Cole Piccirillo and Owen Daghir amid the raindrops.
Messineo and Klebacha dispatched of McDivitt and Shoemaker to make the finals with a 6-2, 6-0 victory. Piccirillo and Daghir then looked poised to make it an all-Crusaders final, taking the first set against Ferrent and Spearing. But the Chucks duo came back and took a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, win in three sets, setting up the Crusaders and the Chucks in a final once again this season.
“Coach (assistant Lisa) Good and I are both pleased with how well our two teams played,” Punxsy head coach Mike Emhoff said. “All four of them only had two years of tennis experience and they have come along way. Zayin and Aramy battled back in the semifinals after losing the first set and won the next two games. In the finals, they were threatening to do the same thing but Messineo and Klebacha were just too consistent. It was a very well-balanced match and definitely the two best doubles teams in D-9 made it to the finals. Good luck to ECC in Hershey.”
“Punxsutawney has a lot of depth — they have five seniors and they’re seasoned players,” Jeselnick said. “We knew that in itself, the team finals was an amazing win for us. And to meet (Punxsy) in the doubles tournament, we knew we were going to have a big challenge ahead of us.”
Messineo and Klebacha then battled with Ferrent and Spearing in the finals, with the Crusaders winning the first set, 6-2.
The second set saw it go back and forth, but Messineo and Klebacha was able to take the title in straight sets for a 6-2, 6-4 win for the district title.
“It feels good to make it the whole way through,” Messineo said of the win. “We definitely served well — a lot of good serving.”
“It was kind of like a beginning of the year goal to set,” Klebacha said. “To say the least, we capitalized on it.”
The district tournament itself consisted of eight schools — ECC, Punxsy, Clearfield, DuBois Central Catholic, Johnsonburg, St. Marys, Brockway and Bradford — with each having two teams each. The first three rounds were played using 10 game pro sets, with the semis and finals using the standard best two of three full sets format.
Duos that made the quarterfinals also included Bradford’s Max Shaw and Spencer Cornelius, both St. Marys teams of Dawson Krug/Luke Anderson and Brandon Henry/Blake Hoffman and DuBois Central Catholic’s Neel Gupta and Alec Srock.
With the win, Messineo and Klebacha advance to the PIAA Class AA state tournament that starts on May 27 at the Hershey Racquet Club.
“We’ll just practice hard and get ready,” Messineo said. “We know they’re going to be real good down there.”
“I know it’s going to be an indoor court, so we need to prepare on that,” Klebacha said. “I’m not sure how to, but it’s going to take a lot of practice.”
“There was a lot of amazing points played and I’m grateful the weather held out and we got the entire tournament played out,” Jeselnick said. “And it played out in our favor. I’m really proud of these guys. And yeah, we did establish some goals at the beginning (of the year) to shoot for. We talked about Hershey (for states) and I said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to kind of keep our feet on the ground.’ And that’s a lofty goal, but realistic. The boys have been playing a couple years now. And they came through. We were in the quarters and semis last year and this year we made it to the semis as well as the finals and to claim the championship doubles. I’m really proud of these guys.”
Team Key: Bradford - BD, Brockway - BW, Clearfield (C), DuBois Central Catholic (DCC), Elk County Catholic (ECC), Johnsonburg - J, Punxsutawney (P), St. Marys - SM
FIRST ROUND
Anthony Messineo/Cameron Klebacha (ECC) def. Will Brickley/Mason Marshall (C), 10-1.
Max Shaw/Spencer Cornelius (BD) def. Collin Micknis/Aaron Bohley (DCC), 10-2.
Jauger McDivitt/Josh Shoemaker (P) def. Logan Krug/Jack Elmquist (J), 10-5.
Dawson Krug/Luke Anderson (SM) def. Damon Tucker/Adam Lin (BW), 10-3.
Aramy Ferrent/Zayin Spearing (P) def. Peyton Haight/Ward Kennedy (BD), 10-1.
Brandon Henry/Blake Hoffman (SM) def. Isakk Way/Ethan Evilsizor (C), 10-4.
Neel Gupta/Alec Srock (DCC) def. Caidan Bevacqua/Logan Abbey (J), 10-2.
Cole Piccirillo/Owen Daghir (ECC) def. Jared Marchiori/Johnathan Knox (BW), 10-5.
QUARTERFINALS
Messineo/Klebacha (ECC) def. Shaw/Cornelius (BD), 10-4.
McDivitt/Shoemaker (P) def. Krug/Anderson (SM), 10-6.
Ferrent/Spearing (P) def. Henry/Hoffman (SM), 10-8.
Piccirillo/Daghir (ECC) def. Gupta/Srock (DCC), 10-7.
SEMIFINALS
Messineo/Klebacha (ECC) def. McDivitt/Shoemaker (P), 6-2, 6-0.
Ferrent/Spearing (P) def. Piccirillo/Daghir (ECC), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
FINALS
Messineo/Klebacha (ECC) def. Ferrent/Spearing (P), 6-2, 6-4.