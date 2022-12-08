ST. MARYS — Wednesday proved to be a milestone night at Elk County Catholic High School, as the ECC girls basketball team ran past Coudersport, 49-19, to capture win No. 400 for long-time head coach Ken Pistner.
And, the Lady Crusaders got that win in typical fashion for a Pistner coached team — by playing smothering defense while getting a balanced attack on the offensive end of the floor.
Elk County held Coudy to just 10 points through three quarters and still limited the Lady Falcons to single digit scoring (9 points) in the fourth despite Pistner going deeper on his bench with the game in hand. The Lady Crusaders forced Coudy into 26 turnovers on the night.
Offensively, eight of the 10 Lady Crusaders on the varsity roster found the scorebook, with six posting five or more points. Lucy Klawuhn led the way with a game-high 14 points, including three 3-pointers.
Sami Straub had eight points, while Tori Newton, Sydney Alexander and Emily Mourer all scored six. Kiri Emmert chipped in five points and six rebounds off the bench. Newton added six boards herself.
As for Pistner, his record now stands at an impressive 400-144 (73.5 winning percentage) two games into his 21st season at the helm of the Lady Crusaders. Pistner has won 20 or more games nine times, including going 25-4 last year, and had experience just one losing season (11-12 in 2018-19).
Pistner was awarded the game ball following the contest from Athletic Director Aaron Straub in a brief exchange between two of the greatest coaches in District 9 history. Straub, in his 41st season leading the ECC boys program, has over 900 wins to his credit.
“The thing that is special is being able to be the coach up here for 21 years,” said Pistner of reaching 400 wins. “This is a special place to coach and has good tradition, and we’re just happy to keep that tradition going. And, I need thank all my assistant coaches and all the grade school coaches — that’s what makes the program successful up here.”
As for the game itself, Pistner was very pleased with his team’s defensive effort.
“I thought we played a good game,” he said. “We were really getting after it on defense, and I thought we created a lot of turnovers.
“Offensively, we got off to a little bit of slow start. I didn’t like our shot selection early, and I’d like to see a little more inside-out shots. But, all-in-all, I thought we played a good game.”
The Lady Crusaders wasted little time grabbing control, opening the game on a 9-0 run in the first three minutes. Straub, Newton and Alexander all had baskets in that stretch, while Klawuhn hit the first of her four 3-pointers.
Elk County went into a little bit of a lull from there in the opening quarter, though, and didn’t score again until Alexander found the hoop with six seconds left. In between that scoring drought, Coudy got buckets from Emilee Ruter and Olivia Fink, as ECC led 11-4 after one.
Klawuhn opened the second quarter with another trey, but Coudy countered with baskets by Ruter and Sierra Myers to make it a six-point game at 14-8.
It was all Lady Crusaders from there, however, as a Mourer hoop and 3-pointer by Klawuhn sparked a 16-0 run to end the half to send ECC to the break with a commanding 30-8 advantage. Klawuhn and Straub each had six points in the second quarter, while Mourer added four and Emmert three on an old-fashion 3-point play.
Elk County then turned the pressure up even more in the third, forcing Coudy into 10 turnovers in the quarter as the Lady Crusaders outscored the Lady Falcons, 13-2, to put the mercy rule into effect.
Coudy’s lone points came on a Myers hoop to start the quarter, as the Lady Falcons were held scoreless over the final 7:00.
Klawuhn had five points for ECC in the frame, while Newton added four. A basket by Emmert with 1:36 remaining in the third made it a 30-point lead, thus invoking a running clock. Mourer added a hoop in the final minute to make it a 33-point game (43-10) after three.
Alexander then started the fourth with a basket to give ECC its largest lead (45-10) before Pistner pulled his starters. Coudy ended the game on a 9-4 spurt from there to set the final.
Mya Pistner hit a 3-pointer in that closing stretch for ECC, while Sarah Hasselman found the scorebook by going 1 of 2 at the free throw line.
Elk County (2-0) has a big early season showdown at Otto-Eldred Friday night in a rematch of last year’s District 9 Class A title game won by the Lady Crusaders, 39-28.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 49,
COUDERSPORT 19
Score by Quarters
Coudy 4 4 2 9 — 19
ECC 11 19 13 6 — 49
Coudersport—19
Hallie Rigas 1 0-0 2, Emma Chambers 0 0-2 0, Olivia Fink 2 0-0 4, Emilee Ruter 4 0-3 9, Sierra Meyers 2 0-0 4, Laura Dunn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 0-5 19.
Elk County Catholic—49
Sami Straub 4 0-0 8, Tori Newton 3 0-0 6, Syd Alexander 3 0-0 6, Emily Mourer 3 0-0 6, Lucy Klawuhn 5 1-2 14, Kiri Emmert 2 1-1 5, Gracee Breindel 0 0-0 0, Sarah Hasselman 0 1-2 1, Mya Pistner 0 0-0 0, Alexa Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Payton Newton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 3-5 49.
Three-pointers: Coudy 1 (Ruter), ECC 4 (Klawuhn 3, Pistner).