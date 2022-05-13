ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic baseball team clawed its way back to the .500 mark on Thursday, thanks in large part to senior Joe Tettis who tossed a 5-inning no-hitter as the Crusaders mercy-ruled Smethport, 11-1, at Berwind Park.
Tettis was nearly flawless, as he struck out 10 and walked none, but the Hubbers managed to scratch out a a run on three ECC errors in the top of the fifth to spoil the shutout bid.
Elk County held a 6-0 lead entering that top of the fifth and eventually finished off Smethport with five runs in the bottom of the fifth to improves it record to 7-7 on the season.
Smethport’s Cole Szuba matched zeros with Tettis through two innings, but ECC got the Hubber for six runs in the bottom of the third to grab control of the game.
Elk County loaded the bases with one out on a bunt single by Isaac Dellaquila and walks by Luke Ginther and Lance O’Neil. Szuba then got Tommy Slay to pop up on the in the infield for the second out.
The Crusaders didn’t let Szuba off the hook though, as David Anderson jump-started a two-out rally with a two-run single to left to score both courtesy runner Joe Geci and Ginther.
Ben Reynolds then walked to reload the bases for Dom Zambanini, who reached on an error that plated two more. Tettis then helped his own cause by ripping a triple to center to chase home both Reynolds and Zambaini to put ECC up 6-0 after three innings.
The score stayed 6-0 into the fifth, which is when Smethport not only ruined Tettis’ shutout bid but also the chance at a perfect game.
Tettis struck out Noah Lent to open the the fifth, the 13th straight Hubber he retired to start the game, but Alex Cole then reached when his fly ball to left was dropped. Tettis then tried to pick off Cole at first, but an errant throw allowed Cole to take second.
Tettis countered with a strikeout for the second out of the inning, but John Adamoski then reached on ECC’s third error in two batters, a miscue that allowed Cole to score to make it a 6-1 game.
The Crusader righty halted the Hubbers’ rally there, getting a groundout to end the inning and strand two runners in scoring position.
Elk County then put the Hubbers away early with a five-run bottom of the fifth.
The Crusaders loaded the bases with no outs on an error and walks by Zambanini and Tettis. Smethport then cut down a run at the plate on a fielder’s choice, but a walk by Dellaquila forced home piunch-runner Shawn Geci.
Luke Ginther followed with a two-run single to right before Szuba got a fly out for out No. 2.
Slay then ended the game in walk-off fashion as he smacked a two-run single to left to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.
Slay finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Ginther and Tettis had two RBIs a piece.
Elk County Catholic is back in action today against Kane in a game that will be played at the Mount Jewett Legion Field.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 11,
SMETHPORT 1, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Smethport 000 01 — 1
ECC 006 05 — 11
• There were 2 outs in 5th when game ended
Smethport—1
Alex Ognen 1b 2000, Brandon Higley cf 2000, Travis Cooney c 2000, Noah Lent ss 2000, Alex Cole rf 2100, Cole Szuba p 2000, John Adamoski lf 2000, Preston Alfieri 2b 2000, Brenton McDowell 3b 1000.
ECC—11
Luke Ginther cf 2212, Lance O’Neill rf 3100, Tommy Slay ss 4022, David Anderson 2b 3112, Ben Reynolds lf 2100, Dom Zambanini 1b 2100, Shawn Geci pr 0100, Joe Tettis p 2112, Colby Nussbaum 3b 200, Ryan Shaffer ph 1100, Isaac Dellaquila c 2011, Joe Geci cr 0200. Totals: 23-11-6-9.
Errors: Smethport 3, ECC 3. LOB: Smethport 1, ECC 4. 3B: Tettis.
Pitching
Smethport: Cole Szuba-4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 11 R, 4 ER, 7 BB, 1 SO.
ECC: Joe Tettis-5 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 10 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tettis. Losing pitcher: Szuba.