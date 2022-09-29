Last Friday marked the halfway point of the 2022 high school football season as six of the 10 Tri-County Area have winning records, led by the undefeated Redbank Valley and Elk County Catholic squads. Three others — DuBois, St. Marys and Clearfield — head into week 6 at 4-1 while Curwensville has compiled a 3-2 record thus far.
This week has eight matchups on tap, with only two of those having winning records among both teams. There are also just two matchups of local teams, that being DuBois/Punxsutawney and St. Marys/Brookville.
The two matchups with winning records include the area’s unbeatens, as Elk County Catholic hosts 3-2 Coudersport while Redbank Valley hosts 3-2 Union-A/C Valley.
Other matchups include Clearfield at Huntingdon, Curwensville at West Branch, Brockway hosting Smethport and Ridgway traveling to Keystone.
All games this week start at 7 p.m. on Friday with the exception of Brockway, as its game is at 7:30 p.m. due to Homecoming night.
Here is a closer look at this week’s contests:
Union-A/C Valley (3-2)
at Redbank Valley (5-0)
The Bulldogs’ and winning have been synonymous over the past couple of seasons as they put the unbeaten streak on the line Friday night against a Falcon Knights squad that’s won two straight.
Redbank Valley picked up a 42-33 win over a scrappy and winless Ridgway team last week that actually saw the Elkers leading 13-0 before the Bulldog offense got rolling.
Quarterback Cam Wagner was 15-for-24 for 315 yards and five TDs. On the season he’s 71-for-100 for 1,353 yards and 22 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Wideout Aiden Ortz has 522 receiving yards on 23 receptions and eight TDs.
After a 1-2 start, Union/A-C Valley beat Brockway 26-20 in week 4 before a 37-19 win over Kane last week to get above .500. The Falcon Knight running back duo of Dawson Camper and Mikey Card have led the way, racking up 324 and 214 yards, respectively.
Coudersport (3-2)
at Elk County
Catholic (5-0)
The Crusaders had its rematch against Otto-Eldred last week as they took down the Terrors, 35-30, on the opening night of the season. But the rushing attack of Noah Cherry, Frankie Smith and Ben Reynolds made sure things weren’t as close in the rematch last week, as seven TDs later, ECC trounced the Terrors, 49-6.
To get to 6-0 on the season, they’ll take on a Coudersport teams that’s had two consecutive shutouts — a 16-0 win over Smethport in week 4 and a 22-0 win over Cameron County last week.
Prior to that, Brockway put up 70 points on the Falcons in a 70-16 drubbing in week 3.
While the Crusaders’ 9-game schedule consists of two games each with Otto-Eldred, Bucktail and Sheffield, ECC will only play Coudersport once — as its other single game opponents this year were a week 2 15-6 win over Moniteau and a date with Cameron County in week 8.
DuBois (4-1)
at Punxsutawney (2-3)
DuBois enters week 6 on a two-game win streak with a 49-20 win over Bradford and a 24-14 win over Brookville last week.
The Beavers have done its damage on the ground this season, with quarterback Cam-Ron Hays leading the squad with 252 yards, followed by RB Dalton Yale’s 248 and Austin Henery’s 204. Last week saw Hays use his arm more with 143 yards and two scores in the win.
Punxsy, meanwhile, heads into the matchup on a three-game losing streak, although each of its losses were against teams with a combined 14-1 record in Redbank Valley (28-14), Central Clarion (45-7) and St. Marys (34-21).
Senior Zeke Bennett leads the Chucks’ offense with 721 rushing yards on 127 carries and 10 TDs.
St. Marys (4-1)
at Brookville (1-4)
This week’s other battle of area teams sees the Dutchmen trying to get to 5-1 on the season while the Raiders look to make it two out of three wins after an 0-3 start.
Last week saw Brookville fall to DuBois, 24-14, in a game that saw DuBois score 17 unanswered second half points after a 7-7 tie at the half.
Brookville Easton Belfiore threw for 202 yards and two scores in that contest, with Brayden Kunselman racking up 94 of those.
St. Marys downed Punxsy last week, 34-21, with QB Charlie Coudriet throwing for 197 yards and three TDs while also leading the team in rushing with 67 yards. Senior wideout Logan Mosier had 149 receiving yards on 10 receptions, bringing his yearly total to 467 yards on 27 catches and five scores.
Clearfield (4-1)
at Huntingdon (1-4)
After losing its first game of the year, the Bison have reeled off four straight wins — with the last three being in dominant fashion, outscoring opponents by a combined 138-21 during that stretch.
Brady Collins racked up 203 yards rushing and two TDs on 21 carries, upping his rushing total to 652 on the season, in a 42-14 win over Penns Valley last week as QB Will Domico rushed for two scores and threw for another.
Huntingdon comes into the game with a lone win on the season — a 14-10 victory over Philipsburg-Osceola in week 2. Like Clearfield, the Bearcats also played Penns Valley this season, falling 41-14 in week 3.
Last week saw the Bearcats fall to Tyrone, 14-6, as its other two losses were against Mount Union (7-0) on opening night and Tussey Mountain (22-6) in week 4.
Curwensville (3-2)
at West Branch (2-3)
The Golden Tide got back in the win column last week with a 33-12 win over a winless Everett Warriors team — as they held a 33-0 lead late before a couple of late Everett scores.
QB Danny McGarry threw for two TDs and 187 yards while rushing for 96 yards and another TD as Chase Irwin had 39 rushing yards and two scores.
It’ll be the second consecutive week Curwensville will play the Warriors — this time it being West Branch.
West Branch is coming off a 62-52 loss to Conemaugh Township that saw a combined 991 yards off offense. West Branch QB Tyler Biggans had 220 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 37 carries while throwing for 126 yards and three more scores. Running back Wyatt Schwiderske had 26 carries for 146 yards and a TD as the Warriors had 502 yards of total offense.
West Branch’s wins this year were a 48-28 week 2 win against Everett and a 28-20 week 4 win over Glendale.
Smethport (1-4)
at Brockway (2-3)
It’ll be Homecoming Night at Frank Varischetti Field for the Rovers on Friday with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. Brockway will look to break a two-game losing streak after drubbing Coudersport, 70-16, in week 3.
Last week saw the Rovers dropped by Port Allegany, 40-7, on Saturday and week 4 had Union-A/C Valley win 26-20. Prior to that, Brockway beat Kane 28-25 in week 1 and lost 27-26 to DuBois in week 2.
QB Brayden Fox has thrown for 1,271 yards on the season with 12 TDs and two interceptions while wideout Alex Carlson has 53 receptions for 587 yards thus far.
Smethport’s only win on the season is a 22-6 week 2 victory over Cameron County, as the Hubbers’ have dropped its last three contests to Port Allegany (28-0), Coudersport (16-0) and Keystone (41-14).
Ridgway (0-5)
at Keystone (4-1)
The Elkers’ are still looking for that first win of the season, as they’ll travel to take on Keystone this week.
Ridgway got undefeated Redbank Valley last week and after a 13-0 lead, eventually fell 42-33.
With the Ridgway offense only scoring 12 points in its first three games, the Elkers’ have seemed to solve that of late, putting up a combined 60 in the past two weeks.
Meanwhile, Keystone’s only blemish this season also came at the hands of the Bulldogs with a 42-7 loss in week 4, with its wins against Coudersport (33-16), Union-A/C Valley (43-7), Brookville (20-19) and Smethport (41-14).