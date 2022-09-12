It’s hard to believe, but the third week of the high school football season is already in the books — and those first three weeks of action have produced their share of thrilling games and big individual performances.
This past Friday night was no different as their were a handful of players who enjoyed big games to help lead their respective teams to victory. The 10 local schools went just a combined 5-5 — with two head-to-head matchups — on the week.
Despite that, eight of the 10 area teams have a winning record after three weeks, with Elk County Catholic, St. Marys and Redbank Valley all being 3-0.
The biggest win of the week came from the Clearfield Bison (2-1), and more so by the way they totally dominated the line scrimmage on both sides of the ball to capture a lopsided 41-7 victory against DuBois, handing the Beavers their first loss.
Clearfield’s win was fueled by sophomore Brady Collins, who ran for 166 yards and three touchdowns and returned an interception 36 yards for a score. He also hauled in the team’s lone reception on the night, and it was a big one for 25 yards on a third-and-22 play early in the third that jump-started the Bison offense.
Redbank Valley also secured a big win, besting Punxsutawney, 28-14, in a battle of a pair of 2-0 squads.
The Bulldogs got a couple big plays on special teams, including a 63-yard punt return for a score by Mason Clouse, in the win, while quarterback Cam Wagner threw for 126 and three TDs (had 2 interceptions) and ran for 84 yards. tate Minich added six catches for 79 yards and two scores.
Punxsy’s Zeke Bennett ran for 153 yards and a score in a losing effort.
The biggest offensive numbers Friday night came from Brockway, as the Rovers (2-1) bounced back from a heartbreaking loss to DuBois to trounce host Coudersport, 70-16.
Rovers QB Brayden Fox completed 18 of 25 passes for 346 yards and six touchdowns and had a pair of 100-yard receivers in Alex Carlson (11-171, 3 TDs) and Dylan Hanna (3-100, 2 TDs). Jendy Cuello also went over the century mark on the ground with 15 carries for 106 and two scores.
St. Marys and ECC both improved to 3-0 on the year Friday, getting workmanlike numbers from some of its top players.
Flying Dutchmen quarterback Charlie Coudriet actually ran for 119 yards on just nine carries while completing 11 of 20 passes for 126 yards with three TDs and two interceptions.
Carter Chadsey hauled in two of those TD passes, finishing with five grabs for 42 yards. Logan Mosier added three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.
The Crusaders once again rode the back of Noah Cherry, who ran for four touchdowns on runs of 5, 1, 46 and 31 yards. That final TD run sealed a 30-16 victory.
Carlson and Hanna were joined as 100-yard receivers on the night by Brookville’s Brayden Kunselman, who hauled in seven passes for 100 yards and a TD in a tough 20-19 loss at Keystone that dropped the Raiders to 0-3 on he season.
Ridgway also finds itself at 0-3 following a 28-0 loss at Karns City, while Curwensville dropped to 2-1 after a 40-14 contest at Bellwood-Antis.
Here is a look at the box scores available from Friday night’s games:
CLEARFIELD 41,
DUBOIS 7
Score by Quarters
DuBois 7 0 0 0 — 7
Clearfield 7 7 13 14 — 41
First Quarter
CF—Brady Collins 34 run (Evan Davis kick), 6:54.
D—Nathan Kougher 90 kickoff return (Charlie Harman kick), 6:40.
Second Quarter
CF—Jacob Samsel 52 run (Evan David kick), 4:17.
Third Quarter
CF—Brady Collins 33 run (Evan Davis kick), 6:50.
CF—Will Domico 1 run (kick failed), 1:13.
Fourth Quarter
CF—Brady Collins 34 run (Evan Davis kick), 11:00.
CF—Brady Collins 36 interception return (Evan Davis kick), 10:20.
D CF
First downs 2 17
Rushes-yards 19-37 51-333
Comp-Att-Int 6-21-1 1-7-0
Passing Yards 17 25
Total Plays-Yards 40-54 58-358
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 0-0
Punts 6-39.3 4-34.3
Penalties-Yards 1-5 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
DuBois—Austin Henery 1-0, Dalton Yale 1-3, Cam-Ron Hays 6-5, Brendan Orr 3-8, Garrett Nissel 1-13, Danny Dixon 5/14, Trey Wingard 1-(-1), Team 1-(-5).
Clearfield—Brady Collins 17-166, Carter Chamberlain 11-43, Will Domico 10-35, Jacob Samsel 3-61, Cayden Bell 5-23, Colton Ryan 2-0, Karsen Lazauskas 1-6, Hunter Stiner 1-1, Team 1-(-2).
PASSING
DuBois—Cam-Ron Hays 3 of 15, 1 yard; Trey Wingard 3 of 6, 16 yards, 0 TD, 1 Int.
Clearfield—Will Domico 1 of 7, 25 yards.
RECEIVING
DuBois—Brendan Orr 1-3, Nathan Kouiger 1-(-2), Garrett Nissel 1-16, Cam-Ron Hays 1-2, Jaxson Hanzely 2-(-2).
Clearfield—Brady Collins 1-25.
INTERCEPTIONS
DuBois—None.
Clearfield—Brady Collins.
BROCKWAY 70,
COUDERSPORT 16
Score by Quarters
Brockway 21 21 14 14 — 70
Coudersport 8 0 0 8 — 16
First Quarter
C—Jackson Moss 83 kick return, (Owen Deutschlander run), 11:46.
B—Jendy Cuello 30 run, (kick failed), 9:19.
B—Dylan Hanna 26 pass from Brayden Fox, (Andrew Brubaker pass from Brayden Fox), 8:50.
B—Dylan Hanna 37 pass from Brayden Fox, (Aiden Wilcox kick), 4:53.
Second Quarter
B—Alex Carlson 10 pass from Brayden Fox, (Aiden Wilcox kick), 11:53.
B—Alex Carlson 15 pass from Brayden Fox, (Aiden Wilcox kick), 5:26.
B—Matt Pyne 37 pass from Brayden Fox, (Aiden Wilcox kick), 2:17.
Third Quarter
B—Jendy Cuello 3 run, (Aiden Wilcox kick), 9:29.
B—Alex Carlson 10 pass from Brayden Fox, (Aiden Wilcox kick), 1:59.
Fourth Quarter
B—Isaac Crawford 68 pass from Andrew Brubaker, (Aiden Wilcox kick), 10:14.
C—Owen Deutschlander 75 run, (Owen Deutschlander run), 9:39.
B—Andrew Green 12 run, (Aiden Wilcox kick), 1:27.
B C
First downs 31 3
Rushes-yards; 37-216 28-93
Comp-Att-Int 21-30-0 1-7-1
Passing Yards 413 6
Total Plays-Yards 67-629 35-99
Fumbles-Lost:1-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 4-40 8-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brockway—Jendy Cuello 15-106, Landon Thompson 7-38, Andrew Green 3-26, Alex Carlson 1-25, Dylan Hanna 3-17, Matt Brubaker 2-8, Brayden Fox 1-6, Andrew Brubaker 1-4, Isaac Crawford 1-1, Rebel Will 1-1, Matt Pyne 1-(-7), Team 1-(-9).
Coudersport—Owen Deutschlander 5-79, Gavyn Ayers 5-16, John Wright 5-10, Viggo Brown 3-2, Parker Sherry 1-1, Preston Ayers 1-1, Xander Brown 5-(-1), Team 1-(-5), Dylan Howard 2-(-10).
PASSING
Brockway—Brayden Fox 18-of-25, 346 yards, 6 TD, 0 INT; Andrew Brubaker 3-of-5, 67 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT.
Coudersport—Gavyn Ayers 1-of-7, 6 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT.
RECEIVING
Brockway—Alex Carlson 11-171, Dylan Hanna 3-100, Isaac Crawford 1-68, Matt Pyne 1-37, Andrew Brubaker 2-22, Carter Hickman 1-16, Rebel Will 1-1, Gage Park 1-(-2).
Coudersport—John Wright 1-6.
INTERCEPTIONS
Brockway—Alex Carlson.
Coudersport—None.
KEYSTONE 20, BROOKVILLE 19
Score By Quarters
Brookville 13 6 0 0 — 19
Keystone 0 12 0 8 — 20
First Quarter
B –Brayden Kunselman 20 pass from Easton Belfiore (kick blocked), 6:35.
B –Noah Peterson 19 pass from Easton Belfiore (Kunselman kick), 51.7.
Second Quarter
K –Tyler Albright 49 pass from Rayce Weaver (run failed), 11:51.
K –Drew Slaugenhaupt 52 pass from Kyle Nellis (run failed), 5:33.
B –Brayden Kunselman 34 pass from Easton Belfiore (kick blocked), 1:09.
Fourth Quarter
K –Kyle Nellis 21 run (Spencer Heeter pass from Drew Keth), 6:15.
B K
First downs 15 12
Rushes-yards 42-119 32-145
Comp-Att-Int 10-21-1 6-12-1
Passing Yards 138 186
Total Plays-Yards 63-257 44-331
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Punts 6-30.5 4-33.5
Penalties-Yards 2-17 5-43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brookville—Jackson Zimmerman 24-89, Carson Weaver 3-30, Tony Ceriani 5-4, Easton Belfiore 9-(-3), Team 1-(-1).
Keystone—Kyle Nellis 14-108, Tyler Albright 8-61, Rayce Weaver 10-(-24).
PASSING
Brookville—Easton Belfiore 10-for-20, 138 yards, 3 TDs, 1 Int.; Noah Peterson 0-for-1
Keystone—Rayce Weaver 5-for-11, 134 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int; Kyle Nellis 1-for-1, 52 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING
Brookville—Brayden Kunselman 7-100, Noah Peterson 2-34, Truman Sharp 1-4.
Keystone—Tyler Albright 4-121, Drew Slaugenhaupt 2-65.
INTERCEPTIONS
Brookville—Truman Sharp.
Keystone—Drew Keth.
BELLWOOD-ANTIS 40,
CURWENSVILLE 14
Score by Quarters
C’ville 6 0 8 0 — 14
Bellwood 7 14 13 6 — 40
First Quarter
BA—Ridgway 69 run (Kost kick), 10:29.
C-Tkacik 5 pass from McGarry (kick failed), 5:29.
Second Quarter
BA-Ridgway 63 run (Kost kick), 11:48.
BA-Ridgway 1 run (Kost kick), :14.
Third Quarter
BA-Pluebell 19 pass from Ridgway (Kost kick), 6:13.
C-McGarry 1 run (Irwin from McGarry), 2:38.
BA-Kyle 36 run (kick failed), 1:26.
Fourth Quarter
BA-Kyle 4 run (kick failed), 7:15.
CW BA
First downs 11 23
Rushes-yards 16-21 47-456
Comp-Att-Int 22-36-1 6-10-1
Passing Yards 195 102
Total Plays-Yards 38-216 57-558
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-1
Punts 5-32.0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-51 4-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Curwensville—McGarry 11-25, Irwin 4-(-3), N. Fegert 1-(-1).
Bellwood—Ridgway 15-202, Kost 10-75, Kyle 10-108, Swogger 4-19, Poorman 3-13, Hescox 1-3, Gibbons 2-39, TEAM 2-(-3).
PASSING
Curwensville, McGarry 22 of 36, 195 yards. 1 TD, 1 Int.
Bellwood, Ridgway 6 of 10-1-102 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Curwensville—C. Fegert 5-38, Irwin 4-26, N. Fegert 8-85, Pentz 2-32, Tkacik 2-13, Swanson 1-1.
Bellwood—Andrews 1-20, Hescox 1-11, Kost 1-9, Pluebell 2-37, Kyle 1-31.
KARNS CITY 28,
RIDGWAY 0
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 0 0 0 0 — 0
Karns City 14 7 7 0 — 28
First Quarter
KC — Cooper Coyle 15 run (Colson Ritzert kick), 9:16
KC — Nathan Hess 10 run (Ritzert kick), 5:52
Second Quarter
KC — Eric Booher 26 run (Ritzert kick), 5:38
Third Quarter
KC — Hess 1 run (Ritzert kick), 7:30
Individual Statistics
Rushing
Ridgway—Cameron Larkin 13-20, Aiden Zimmerman 5-19, Kaden Dennis 1-14, Rocco Delhunty 3-6, Luke Zimmerman 4-2, Derek Beimel 1-0.
Karns City—Cooper Coyle 6-62, Braden Slater 5-60, Levi Hawk 6-36, Nathan Hess 8-34, Nate Garing 3-32, Hunter Scherer 5-31, Eric Booher 2-28, Owen Heginbotham 5-25, Zach Kelly 1-6, Riley Hamilton 2-6, Mason Bell 2-4, Brennan Harmon 1-3, Layla Colsey 1-1.
Passing
Ridgway—Cameron Larkin 6 of 14, 27 yards, 0 TD, 2 Ints., Derek Beimel 1 of 2, 10 yards, 0 TD, 1 Int.
Karns City—Riley Hamilton 0 of 1, 0 Yards, 0 TD, 1 Int.
Receiving
Ridgway—Isaiah Jackson 2-17, Luke Zimmerman 2-15, Kaden Dennis 1-9, Aiden Zimmerman 1-2.