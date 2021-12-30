ST. MARYS — Boys and girls basketball teams from St. Marys, Elk County Catholic, Ridgway and Johnsonburg took to the hardwood Wednesday at St. Marys High School for the annual Elk County Holiday Tournament. When it was all said and done, it’s an all St. Marys final for the girls today while the boys will see Ridgway take on Elk County Catholic.
For the girls, the Lady Dutch notched a 33-26 win over Ridgway to secure the host team in the finals.
St. Marys held a 23-13 halftime lead and a 27-16 third quarter lead before Ridgway’s comeback fell short for the seven point Lady Dutch win.
Izzy Catalone led the Lady Dutch with 10 points while Maura Caskey added eight. Jenna Kasmierski led Ridgway with nine points as Peyton Delhunty chipped in with eight.
In the other girls semifinals matchup, Elk County Catholic beat Johnsonburg 36-23. The Lady Crusaders jumped out to a 15-6 first quarter lead and kept the lead for the rest of the game.
Syd Alexander led the Lady Crusaders with 13 points as Emily Mourer had 10 points and four blocks. Tori Newton had four points and 10 rebounds and Sami Straub also had four points while adding five steals.
Annasophia Stauffer led the Lady Rams with nine points on the evening.
For the boys, Elk County Catholic took a convincing 49-26 win over St. Marys to advance to today’s final.
The Crusaders led 13-8 after the first quarter and then outscored the Flying Dutchmen 17-2 in the second en route to the victory.
Charlie Brendel scored a game-high 19 points for the Crusaders as teammate Luke Jansen had 12.
Zack Thorwart led St. Marys with nine points while Tanner Fox chipped in with six of his own.
In the other matchup, Ridgway took a 47-33 victory over Johnsonburg.
For today’s matchups, the girls’ title game will then see an all St. Marys final as the Lady Dutch will take on the Lady Crusaders with at a tipoff at 6:30 p.m. Ridgway and Johnsonburg will meet at 3 p.m. in the consolation game.
The boys’ final will consist of Ridgway and Elk County Catholic with an 8 p.m. tipoff. Johnsonburg and St. Marys will comprise of the consolation game at 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS
ST. MARYS 33,
RIDGWAY 26
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 2 11 3 10 — 26
St. Marys 16 7 4 6 — 33
Ridgway—26
Gabby Amacher 0 0-0 0, Jenna Kasmierski 4 0-0 9, Carli Thomas 0 2-2 2, Julie Peterson 2 1-1 5, Payton Delhunty 3 0-0 8, Kristin Ellenberger 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Amacher 0 0-0 0, Meghan Tettis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 3-3 26.
St. Marys—33
Holly Anthony 0 0-0 0, Izzy Catalone 4 0-2 10, Jayssa Snelick 2 0-0 4, Maura Caskey 3 2-2 8, Isabella Caskey 1 4-6 6, Abigail Erich 0 0-0 0, Olivia Eckels 2 0-0 5. Totals: 12 6-10 33.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 3 (Payton Delhunty 2, Jenna Kasmierski 1), St. Marys 3 (Izzy Catalone 2, Olivia Eckels 1).
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 36,
JOHNSONBURG 23
Score by Quarters
J’burg 6 5 5 7 — 23
ECC 15 4 5 12 — 36
Johnsonburg—23
Tessa Kojancic 2 0-0 5, Maria Casilio 1 1-4 3, Annasophia Stauffer 2 4-6 9, Emma Myers 0 0-0 0, Kaci Stelene 2 0-0 4, Cadence Brechtel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 5-10 23.
Elk County Catholic—36
Tori Newton 2 0-0 4, Syd Alexander 5 1-2 13, Lucy Klawuhn 1 0-0 3, Emily Mourer 5 0-0 10, Sami Straub 2 0-0 4, Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0, Abby Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Madi Marzullo 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Vollmer 0 2-2 2, Reagan Bauer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 3-4 36.
Three-pointers: J’burg 2 (Tessa Kojancic, Annasophia Stauffer), ECC 3 (Syd Alexander 2, Lucy Klawuhn).
BOYS
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 49,
ST. MARYS 26
Score by Quarters
ECC 13 17 11 8 — 49
St. Marys 8 2 7 9 — 26
Elk County Catholic—49
Jordan Wasko 2 2-2 8, Luke Jansen 3 5-9 12, Mike Jacobs 1 0-0 2, Adam Straub 2 1-2 5, Charlie Brendel 6 2-2 19, Colby Nussbaum 1 0-2 2, Ke Kang 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 11-22 49.
St. Marys—26
Tanner Fox 3 0-0 6, Charlie Coudriet 0 0-2 0, Hunter Hetrick 1 0-4 2, Ryan Bille 1 0-0 2, Zack Thorwart 4 0-0 9, Matt Davis 1 0-0 3, Anthony Nedinski 1 0-0 3, Lucas Bauer 0 0-0 0, Tyler Mitchell 0 1-2 1, Quin Gavazzi 0 0-0 0, Grayson Spangler 0 0-0 0, Dan Schultz 0 0-0 0, Brandon Clyde 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 1-8 26.
Three-pointers: ECC 8 (Charlie Brendel 5, Jordan Wasko 2, Luke Jansen), St. Marys 3 (Matt Davis, Anthony Nedinski, Zack Thorwart).