RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Elkers boys basketball team returns many of its players from last year’s team that made it to the District 9 Class 2A semifinals. However, with the football team’s postseason run, head coach Tony Allegretto said it’s put the team behind the 8-ball heading into this week.
“Practices have been a bit herky-jerky since our football team had a playoff game on the first official day of practice,” Allegretto said. “Lingering effects of the football game and season did not allow us to have a full representation at practice until Monday, Nov. 29.”
But even with the late start to the season, Allegretto’s crew are ready for the challenge, as many of the players are already battle tested in previous seasons with a couple of D-9 titles to their credit.
Two of those seniors would be Dan Park — a 6’3” forward and a three year starter — and Dom Allegretto, a 5’9” point guard.
Park averaged 12 points, five rebounds and two blocks per game in 2020, while Allegretto averaged seven points, four assists and three steals per game.
To compliment the big two, the Elkers will look to rely on two year started in junior guard Aaron Sorg and fellow junior Jack Benninger. Sorg averaged 4 ppg and 3 rpg last season while Benninger had 3 ppg and 2 rpg.
“Aaron (Sorg) and Jack (Benninger) will need to grow into their new roles and provide more scoring to complement seniors Dan (Park) and Dom (Allegretto),” coach Allegretto said.
Junior guard Erik Panebianco will round out the starting five, but fellow seniors Will Howard and Dylan Goetz will also be heavy contributors.
“I think we can be very good defensively,” coach Allegretto said. “We will be fairly athletic.”
However, coach Allegretto said the team’s depth and scoring may be an issue at times — something they’ll look to continually improve on as the season progresses.
“I expect us to get better throughout the year and learn how to play in a way that gives us the best chance for success and to compete in the D-9 playoffs,” coach Allegretto said. “On most nights we will likely rely heavily on the top five and hopefully a couple of our starters can find the ability to score consistently.”
Coach Allegretto’s staff includes Eric Herzing, Charlie Bullock, Denny Posteraro, Rick Panebianco and Ryan McClelland.
Ridgway kicks off its season tonight as they travel to Cameron County for a 7:30 p.m. tip. Regardless of this year’s outcome, coach Allegretto said it’ll be a season to remember.
“I will enjoy coaching a group of kids who want to get better and want to succeed,” coach Allegretto said. “It will also be a joy to coach my son as he completes his senior year. It’s always fun competing, and even though we won’t always have the most talented team I enjoy trying to get them to a level that they feel they can beat anyone.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Dom Allegretto, Will Howard, Dan Park, Dylan Goetz. Juniors: Alec DeVallance, Eric Gustafson, Aaron Sorg, Erik Panebianco, Jack Benninger. Sophomores: Jackson Kilpeck, Hunter Beeler, Alex Merritt.