Two Tri-County Area high school football teams remain on the 2021 season, with each playing for their respective district championship this Friday, while another ended its season.
Redbank Valley and Ridgway each punched tickets for their respective District 9 title games for Class A and Class 2A, respectively, with wins in semifinal matchups Friday night.
Redbank Valley beat Port Allegany 35-14 and Ridgway defeated Brookville 26-6 to advance to their respective finals. Meanwhile, Clearfield (11-1) fell to Bedford, 54-12, in a battle of the Bison(s) for the District 5/9 Class 3A title.
The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs (10-1) fell behind 14-0 to No. 5 seed Port Allegany (5-4) early into the second quarter before getting on the board with 6:51 left in the first half thanks to a Ray Schreckengost 7-yard run that also included a two-point conversion with an Ashton Kahle reception from Gunner Mangiantini.
Redbank Valley then took the lead with 3:05 left in the second quarter as Bryson Bain found Aiden Ortz for a 9-yard score and Tyson Adams tacked on the extra point for a 15-14 lead and a lead the Bulldogs wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the way.
Schreckengost added two more rushing TDs en route to a 200-yard performance on 29 carries as the Bulldogs defense held the Gators to just 182 yards of total offense — including -12 rushing yards on 25 attempts.
Quarterback Bryson Bain was 15-of-24 for 177 yards and two touchdowns with Tate Minich leading the way with 91 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.
The Bulldogs will meet No. 2 seed Union-A/C Valley (9-2) on Friday night at Clarion University with kickoff slated for 7 p.m for the D-9 Class A title. It’ll be a rematch from Oct. 22, as that game saw the Bulldogs take a 28-6 win.
For Class 2A, the No. 2 seed Ridgway Elkers (8-3) beat the No. 3 seed Brookville Raiders (7-4) 26-6 at Memorial Park Field — its second win over the Raiders in a three-week span.
In that contest, both defenses came ready to play in the first half that just saw the Elkers with a 3-0 lead heading into the locker room with a 31-yard field goal by Jack Benninger as the only first half points. In fact, the Elkers did not have a first down until the second quarter.
But once the second half got under way, it was all Ridgway. Quarterback Domenic Allegretto found Tyler Merritt for a 52-yard touchdown just 51 seconds into the second half for a 10-0 lead.
Ridgway’s Eric Salberg then tackled Jackson Zimmerman in the end zone for a safety and a 12-0 lead midway through the third quarter and Allegretto added a 1-yard QB keeper on 4th-and-goal to make it 19-0 with 6:26 left to go.
After Brookville got on the board with a Noah Peterson 15-yard TD catch from Charlie Kurg, Ridgway’s Cam Marciniak put the game away with a 4-yard TD with 3:45 to go as the Elkers hung on for the 26-6 win.
Salberg led the team with 72 yards rushing and had an interception on defense to go along with his safety. Allegretto threw for 158 yards as Marciniak had 55 of those on four receptions.
Ridgway will now face the No. 1 seed in Karns City (10-1) Friday night at 7 p.m. at Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway. That will also be a rematch as both teams played each other on Oct. 1 with the Gremlins shutting out the Elkers 35-0.
Clearfield went into Friday night’s game against Bedford with a 11-0 record. But for the second straight year, Bedford bounced them from the playoffs by a 54-12 final.
After Bedford’s initial score just 2:30 into the game, Clearfield’s Karson Kline ran the kickoff back 87 yards to the house, but the kick failed and Bedford led 7-6.
Bedford then had 20 unanswered points before Carter Chamberlain had a 4-yard score with 1:10 left in the first half to make it 27-12. Clearfield then forced a fumble from Bedford QB Mercury Swaim, but was unable to capitalize and Bedford held the 27-12 halftime lead.
It was all Bedford in the second half, outscoring Clearfield 28-0 en route to the 54-12 win, denying head coach Tim Janocko of his 300th win.
Kline led Clearfield with 72 yards receiving on seven receptions while Mark McGonigal led the team with 41 yards rushing.
Here is a look at all the stats from Friday night’s playoff action:
RIDGWAY 26,
BROOKVILLE 6
Score by Quarters
Brookville 0 0 0 6 — 6
Ridgway 0 3 9 14 — 26
Second Quarter
R—Jack Benninger 31 field goal, 3:12.
Third Quarter
R—Tyler Merritt 52 pass from Domenic Allegretto (Jack Benninger kick), 11:09.
R—Safety, 5:37.
Fourth Quarter
R—Domenic Allegretto 1 run, (Jack Benninger kick), 6:26.
B—Noah Peterson 15 pass from Charlie Krug, (kick failed), 4:41.
R—Cam Marciniak 4 run, (Jack Benninger kick), 3:45.
B R
First downs 17 15
Rushes-yards 25-35 41-107
Comp-Att-Int 14-32-1 8-13-0
Passing yards 166 158
Total plays-yards 62-201 54-265
Fumbles-lost 2-1 2-1
Punts 6-30.7 6-32.2
Penalties-yards 6-41 9-90
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brookville—Jackson Zimmerman 12-17, Brayden Kunselman 1-7, Tate Lindermuth 5-6, Charlie Krug 7-5.
Ridgway—Eric Salberg 10-72, Domenic Allegretto 16-22, Cam Marciniak 12-16, Team 3-(-3).
PASSING
Brookville—Charlie Krug 14-of-32, 166 yds., 1 TD, 1 INT.
Ridgway—Domenic Allegretto 8-of-13, 158 yds., 1 TD, 0 INT.
RECEIVING
Brookville—Noah Peterson 6-102, Brayden Kunselman 4-36, Truman Sharp 3-18, Cooper Shall 1-10.
Ridgway—Cam Marciniak 4-55, Tyler Merritt 1-52, Will Howard 1-38, Eric Salberg 2-13.
INTERCEPTIONS
Brookville—None.
Ridgway—Eric Salberg.
REDBANK VALLEY 35
PORT ALLEGANY 14
Score by Quarters
Port Allegany 8 6 0 0 — 14
Redbank Valley 0 15 7 13 — 35
First Quarter
PA—Noah Archer 26 pass from Drew Evens, (Peyton Stiles pass from Evens), 7:30.
Second Quarter
PA—Blaine Moses 6 pass from Evens, (pass failed), 11:22.
RV—Ray Schreckengost 7 run, (Ashton Kahle pass from Gunner Mangiantini), 6:51.
RV—Aiden Ortz 9 pass from Bryson Bain, (Tyson Adams kick), 3:05.
Third Quarter
RV—R. Schreckengost 3 run, (Adams kick), 8:12.
Fourth Quarter
RV—Tate Minich 23 pass from Bain, (Adams kick), 4:46.
RV—R. Schreckengost 17 run, (Derrick Downs kick), 2:44.
PA RV
First downs 10 20
Rushes-yards 25-(-12) 37-215
Comp-Att-Int 15-22-1 16-25-1
Passing Yards 194 177
Total Plays-Yards 47-182 62-392
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Punts 4-22.5 2-35.0
Penalties-Yards 4-30 6-69
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Port Allegany—Blaine Moses 12-14, Noah Archer 5-5, Drew Evens 6-(-30), Team 1-(-1).
Redbank Valley—Ray Schreckengost 29-200, Brenden Schreckengost 1-6, Bryson Bain 2-4, Tate Minich 1-4, Ashton Kahle 1-3, Joseph Mansfield 1 (-2), Team 2-(-1).
PASSING
Port Allegany—Drew Evens 15-of-22, 194 yds., 2 TD, 1 Int.
Redbank Valley—Bryson Bain 15-of-24, 177 yds., 2 TD, 1 Int., Team 0-of-1.
RECEIVING
Port Allegany—Noah Archer 6-81, Blaine Moses 3-23, Peyton Stiles 3-22, AJ Wiley 2-58, Payton Spencer 1-10.
Redbank Valley—Tate Minich 7-91, Aiden Ortz 5-28, Chris Marshall 1-24, Ashton Kahle 1-21, Mason Clouse 1-13.
INTERCEPTIONS
Port Allegany—Blaine Moses.
Redbank Valley—Chris Marshall.
BEDFORD 54,
CLEARFIELD 12
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 6 6 0 0 — 12
Bedford 21 6 0 27 — 54
First Quarter
B—Max Washington 6 run (Lizzy Martz kick), 9:30.
C—Karson Kline 87 kickoff return (kick failed), 9:18.
B—Mercury Swaim 1 run (Lizzy Martz kick), 2:34.
B—Ethan Weber 9 run (Lizzy Martz kick), 0:12.
Second Quarter
B—Max Washington 57 run (kick failed), 5:23.
C—Carter Chamberlain 4 run (kick blocked), 1:10.
Fourth Quarter
B—Mercury Swaim 13 run (pass failed), 10:44.
B—Max Washington 68 interception return (Lizzy Martz kick), 8:43.
B—Max Washington 78 pass from Mercury Swaim (Lizzy Martz kick), 7:17.
B—Ethan Weber 26 interception return (Lizzy Martz kick), 5:01.
C B
First downs 13 17
Rushes-yards 36-85 28-196
Comp-Att-Int 12-24-2 12-18-0
Passing Yards 121 196
Total Plays-Yards 59-206 46-392
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Punts 2-35.5 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-38 3-32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Clearfield—Mark McGonigal 11-41, Oliver Billotte 13-7, Jose Alban 6-13, Carter Chamberlain 6-24.
Bedford—Mercury Swain 9-63, Trenton Price 11-49, Max Washington 5-71, Ethan Weber 3-13.
PASSING
Clearfield—Oliver Billotte 12 of 23, 121 yards, 0 TD, 1 Int.; Will Domico 0 of 1, 0 yards, 1 Int.
Bedford—Mercury Swaim 12 of 18, 196 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING
Clearfield—Karson Kline 7-72, Nate Natoli 1-6, Justin Critchfield 2-26, Jose Alban 1-6, Will Domico 1-11.
Bedford—Max Washington 2-95, Kevin Ressler 4-34, Ethan Weber 3-47, Justin Arnold 2-9, Trenton Price 1-11.
INTERCEPTIONS
Clearfield—None.
Bedford—Max Washington, Ethan Weber.