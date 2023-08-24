RIDGWAY — It’s no secret the 2022 Ridgway Elkers football season didn’t go as planned as the Elkers finished with a 2-8 mark, the team’s first losing season since 2023. But longtime head coach Mark Heindl is hopeful Ridgway will be able to bounce back this year as they’ll tackle the season one game at a time.
“Practices have been very good,” Heindl said. “The kids have progressed over those two weeks and we had a very physical scrimmage against Central Clarion and Keystone ... Obviously when you go against two quality teams like that, you’re going to take away some good, some bad and some ugly. There’s a lot of things we’ll have to work on but I’m glad we were able to go up against those two teams.”
Heindl said if the Elkers plan on winning games this season, they’ll have to rely on the offense to move the ball.
“And to be able to (move the ball), we need to have a stout offensive line,” Heindl said. “The same thing on the reverse side — we need to be able to stop people and our lines need to control the trenches.”
The scrimmages last weekend, Heindl said, showed the O-line and D-line has the capability to do just that — albeit not at a consistent basis just yet.
“It’s early in the game yet and our main goal is to get better every week,” Heindl said.
Leading the line is a two-year starter in senior Alex Merritt, both on and off the field, as three starting linemen return from a year ago and six of the 11 offensive starters return.
“Just to see the way how he’s not only mentored the guys that are currently (starters) but the younger guys that are trying to (get in the lineup),” Heindl said of Merritt.
Returning is senior quarterback Cameron Larkin, a two-year starter (with some time at QB as a sophomore as well) who threw for 1,016 yards and nine touchdowns a season ago.
The backfield will mainly see a trio of players contribute under the lights on Fridays as junior Rocco Delhunty and seniors Jackson Kilpeck and Eric Hoffman look to do the work in between the tackles.
“At any given time, anyone of those guys can carry the load,” Heindl said of the trio.
Of the returnees, Hoffman had the most receptions at just four. But listed as wide receivers include seniors Timmy Groscup, Dominic Jacobs, Nick Aiello and Brock Kudrick along with freshman Hunter Santiso.
“One of the things that stands out to me is how well these kids come to work,” Heindl said. “Obviously we’ve got a younger ball club with some of the kids and some of the skill positions. But to see the way they’ve progressed and how they’ve come together, we’re excited to see how that translates Friday night. We’ve said it before — if you don’t have chemistry, you don’t have anything. And to see how they’re working and pushing each other, that’s a big eye opener for me.”
Defensively, Delhunty and Kilpeck are the top returning tacklers from a year ago with 50 and 49, respectively, as Heindl feels the senior class and its leadership will be key to the team’s success.
“The biggest thing is our leadership, in particular our senior class, has been our strong point since we started camp,” Heindl said. Obviously with the kind of year we had last year, I don’t think leadership was a big strength for us. But we definitely got better as the year went on last year — even though it didn’t show on the scoreboard. I think the kids that were a part of that team last year realized there’s room for improvement and room for opportunity. I’m excited to see what we can do opening week.”
One of the different things that Heindl is experiencing as head coach is that for the first time since he took the reins of the Elkers in 2008, freshmen players will start the year on the varsity squad. Last season saw freshmen come up to the varsity level a few games into the season but this season sees 11 freshmen fill out the roster.
“There’s definitely some younger guys in that freshmen class that are opening eyes and you could see at any given time this year,” Heindl said. “They’re pushing to get in there on Friday nights, whether it’s on special teams or offense or defense. We’re kind of excited to see how they progress as the year goes.”
As far as expectations for the year, Heindl stressed the Elkers will be taking things one game at a time. And if they’re able to avoid mistakes and use sound fundamentals, the wins should follow.
“Our big goal is to get better every week and we’re hoping to be in contention by the end of the year,” Heindl said. “One of the things we always tell the kids is you’ve got to work on the little things. Whether it’s a block or a misalignment, any of that stuff can add up to the big picture. That’s one of the things that we took out of the scrimmage last weekend that we really need to focus on and try and go and get ready against a very tough and talented Port Allegany team. Region 2 is just a gauntlet. There is no off-week with anyone on our schedule. And any team is in the same boat with the amount of kids each team has, an injury here or there can make or break a team. So we’re one week at a time — that’s the way we’ve always been.”
Heindl’s assistant coaches include Cody Delhunty, Jack Kifer, Rick Viglione, Russ Myers, Jesse Delhunty, Joe Kucinski, Beau Iorfido, Jimmy Grove, Dan Howard and Brad Nida.
Ridgway steps out on the field Friday at Port Allegany.
“We’re excited to kick this thing off and see where the chips fall as the year goes on,” Heindl said.
ROSTER
Seniors: Nick Aiello, Michael Biel, Timmy Groscup, Brady Heindl, Eric Hoffman, Dominic Jacobs, Cameron Larkin, Jackson Kilpeck, Broc Kudrick, Alex Merritt, Nick Myers.
Juniors: Derek Beimel, Rocco Delhunty, Alex Galbo, Michael Gerg, Jordan Iozzo, Sam Lewis, Orin Pontious, Hunter Viglione.
Sophomores: Parker Calla, Gavin Kilpeck, Frankie Miller, Robert Pruett, Gage Singer, Benjamin Truchan.
Freshmen: Marcus Aiello, Rocco Allegretto, Markus Gerg, Hunter Hodgdon, Frank Howard, Levi Miller, Robert Ruffing, Hunter Santiso, Austin Simon, Nate Steger, Beau Viglione.