RIDGWAY — On Oct. 15, the Ridgway Elkers fell to the Karns City Gremlins 35-0 to fall to 5-3 after starting out the year 4-0. But since that loss, the Elkers have reeled off three straight, the last of which put the Elkers in a familiar position with a shot at a District 9 Class 2A championship.
Prior to being bounced in the first round of the D-9 Class 2A playoffs to Brookville last year, the Elkers had won four straight D-9 titles, with 2A championships in 2019 and 2018 and Class A titles in 2017 and 2016.
By getting revenge on Friday night at Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway, the No. 2 seed Elkers (8-3) will be led at quarterback by its former running back in Domenic Allegretto — who has led the team under center since Johnathan Hinton’s season-ending injury.
Last week saw Allegretto go 8-of-13 for 158 yards and a score as they took down Brookville 26-6 in what was the second win against the Raiders in three weeks.
Allegretto has also been part of a three-headed monster when it comes to the ground game with fellow running backs Camron Marciniak and Eric Salberg.
Salberg led the Elkers last week with 72 yards rushing while Brookville held the other two in check. But Marciniak led the team in receiving with 55 yards. Prior to last week, both Allegretto and Marciniak had 100+ yard games, with both attaining that against Philipsburg-Osceola in the final week of the regular season and Allegretto rushed for 92 against Brookville in the 14-13 win on Oct. 22.
Will Howard leads the Elkers in receiving with 395 yards on the season with Marciniak in second with 348.
Senior linebacker Hunter Wall has been the heart and soul of the Elkers’ defense this year, racking up 139 tackles that average 11.6 per game. Salberg has also been a menace on defense and is second in tackles with 84. Against the Raiders last week, Salberg had an interception and recorded a safety.
Marciniak has 68 tackles on the year, followed by fellow seniors Dan Park with 67 and Tyler Merritt with 66. Park leads the team with 7.5 sacks — as he and Wall helped completely shut down the Raiders’ run game last to the tune of just 35 yards on 25 carries.
In order to make it five out of six D-9 titles, the Elkers will have to avenge its previous loss to the No. 1 seeded Gremlins (10-1). Karns City bounced Central Clarion from the playoffs last week with a 35-7 victory that saw Luke Garing rush for 175 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.
The Gremlins’ defense held the Wildcats to just 43 yards rushing on Friday.
In the Oct. 15 game, the Gremlins also rushed for 270 yards as a team, with Garing leading the way with 103 yards and a score.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway.