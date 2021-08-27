RIDGWAY — A lot of high school football teams in the state would love to say they finished with a .500 record, but when you play at Ridgway posting a mark like that likely feels a little disappointing.
That’s because the Elkers and veteran coach Mark Heindl have finished at or below the .500 mark just four times times in the past decade, with last year’s 3-3 record marking the first time 2015 Ridgway didn’t finish a season with a winning record.
Of course, that 3-3 mark came while playing the middle of a pandemic while facing just a handful of larger schools in the northern part of District 9 before the postseason. Two of those losses came to St. Marys in the regular season, and the third vs. Brookville in the D-9 Class 2A semifinals.
“Last year was tough for sure, and my heart still breaks for the seniors because you live for your senior year, and then you have the rug pulled out from underneath you (because of COVID),” said Heindl. “Everything was tough on the kids, including the schedule (abbreviated as part of IU9 Bubble).
“I mean look at our younger guys on JVs ... they played five games and three were against St. Marys. At least the kids got the opportunity to play. That was the biggest thing.”
While the Elkers lost some key players to graduation, Heindl welcomes back a large senior class (15 players) who he thinks is poised to help the Elkers get back to their winning ways.
“Their leadership has been key to get to where we are,” said Heindl of those seniors. “There was group of 10-12 kids who got other kids into the weight room, and you saw that translate in summer workouts.
“We were averaging 25 to 35 at a workout. That says to us they want to try mend where we had some holes last year. We probably had one of the best offseasons we’ve had in a while. We were able to do some of the 7-on-7 stuff we weren’t able to do last year. A lot of that not only builds the leadership part but it bonds the kids. And, it gives them an opportunity to work on some of their weaknesses.
“Those guys (seniors) want to leave it (program) better than they got it. I think that’s the mentality they have pushed off on these younger guys — to not only work hard, but how important the weight room and all the little things in practice are. To me, that just adds to the big picture.”
Those seniors will be front and center on the field Friday nights this season.
“We bring back three (seniors) on the offensive line, two guys in the backfield and Wil Howard at receiver,” said Heindl. “Then on the reverse side of the ball (defense), we bring back a safety in Dom Allegretto, two linebackers and two defensive linemen who all saw significant action. We’re pretty excited and hoping to build off that.”
Seniors Camron Marciniak (38-170, 4 TDs) and Eric Salberg (37-142, 1 TD) are back to lead the ground attack, while Howard (13-326, 2 TDs) is back to lead the receivers. Salberg (10-129, 0 TDs) was actually the team’s second-leading receiver a year ago.
Up front, the likes of seniors Hunter Wall and Dan Park are back among others.
Quarterback in the one position where Ridgway will be filling some big shoes, as Ben Briggs was lost to graduation. He completed 43 of 84 passes last year for 677 yards, with 4 TDs, 4 interceptions.
Senior Jonathan Hinton looks to be in line to take over the QB duties this season, although Heindl said there were a couple others pushing him for playing time. Hinton, who played a variety of positions as a junior, saw limited time at quarterback and completed 3 of 4 passes for 28 yards with one interception.
Defensively, Allegretto will be one of the main leaders along with the likes of Salberg, Marciniak and fellow senior Ty Merritt.
“Winning a district title is big and sits with these kids,” said Heindl. “But, they know we need to take it one game at a time. Right now we are focused on and looking forward to playing St. Marys.”
The Elkers and Flying Dutchmen battle tonight at St. Marys’ Dutch Country Stadium.
ROSTER
Seniors: Enoch Aboussou, Domenic Allegretto, Maurice Bullers, Anna Duffield, Dylan Goetz, Jonathan Hinton, Wil Howard, Dan Park, Camron Marciniak, Nate McCurdy, Kenny McKenna, Tyler Merritt, Braden Renaud, Eric Salberg, Hunter Wall.
Juniors: Marcus Crowe, Ian Fabiano, Buddy Handley, Rayce Milliard, Steven Nagle, Aaron Sorg, Mikey Steis, Hunter Thompson.
Sophomores: Nick Aiello, Timothy Groscup, Brady Heindl, Eric Hoffman, Dominic Jacobs, Jackson Kilpeck, Cameron Larkin, Alex Merritt, Nick Myers, AJ Tassone.