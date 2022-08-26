Wall/Steis tackle
Buy Now

Ridgway’s Hunter Wall (55) and Mikey Steis (60) tackle Brookville running back Tate Lindermuth (22) during a game at Brookville last season. Steis is the team’s leading returnee for tackles at 49 from last year as the Elkers lost many of its key contributors from a year ago to graduation.

 File photo by Tyler Kolesar

RIDGWAY — It’s always been a “next man up” type of philosophy when it comes to head coach Mark Heindl and the Ridgway Elkers football team. One year after losing plenty of productive players due to graduation, they’ll put that phrase to the test once again on the gridiron in 2022.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos