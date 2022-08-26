RIDGWAY — It’s always been a “next man up” type of philosophy when it comes to head coach Mark Heindl and the Ridgway Elkers football team. One year after losing plenty of productive players due to graduation, they’ll put that phrase to the test once again on the gridiron in 2022.
“It’s always been that way,” Heindl said in terms of replacing production year after year. “One thing that we’ve been blessed with over the years, ever since the inception of the co-op (with Johnsonburg), each senior class that comes through tries to leave their mark. This year is no different ... Each one of those (seniors) are taking that leadership role and they don’t want to leave it in a bad place. They want to leave it better than they found it. If it’s an inclination of their leadership for the last two weeks, we couldn’t ask for anything more.”
This year’s senior class — which makes up for nine of the 35 total players mixed with sophomores and juniors — include Jack Benninger, Marcus Crowe, Kaden Dennis, Rayce Millard, Steven Nagle, Nathaniel Smith, Aaron Sorg, Mikey Steis and Aiden Zimmerman.
“One of the big things is that we fulfill our JV requirements and our junior high requirements,” Heindl said, as freshmen continue to play on the junior high team. “We don’t cancel games and those kids — even though we did lose an abundance of a very talented senior class last year, we don’t return a lot of starters per se, but we return a lot of guys with game experience. We have some new faces that came out that didn’t play last year.”
Three of those new faces include junior Luke Zimmerman and seniors Aiden Zimmerman and Dennis. All three have been standouts on the Johnsonburg baseball team throughout the years as Heindl expects their athletic ability to transfer over nicely to the football field. Others include juniors Isaiah Jackson and Eli Perez.
“There’s a lot of new faces that bring a lot to the table,” Heindl said. “The more games, speed and accustomed they become, the better off the potential we can be throughout the year.”
Last season saw a handful of players at quarterback, with then-senior Jonathan Hinton starting out the year before going down with a season-ending injury. Cameron Larkin then got reps before he got hurt, giving the way to Domenic Allegretto the rest of the way. Larkin is still just a junior and will get a shot at leading the team, as will sophomore Derek Beimel.
“They’re just two very good quarterbacks — different styles,” Heindl said. “But whatever style is in there that they bring, they add to what we’re trying to do.”
The Elkers will look to replace plenty of yards on the ground from the graduated trio of Allegretto, Camron Marciniak and Eric Salberg. Heindl said Eric Hoffman and Dennis will be fullbacks with both Zimmermans and sophomore Rocco Delhunty, senior Rayce Millard and sophomore Alex Galbo to see time at halfback.
Heindl said the offensive and defensive lines currently don’t have a true standout, but they’ve steadily improved as a whole.
“Not one guy stands out,” Heindl said. “But one guy’s weakness may be another guy’s strength and they build off each other. To see the progression they’ve taken throughout camp, it was very nice to watch.”
Defensively, the Elkers will have to replace its top seven tacklers from last season, with now-senior Steis returning to the offensive and defensive lines having racked up 49 tackles as a junior. Once again, leadership among the players will be a big factor on all sides of the ball.
Recommended Video
“We’re going to do our best to put the kids in the best position to be successful,” Heindl said. “But the leadership role that those kids have to take when they’re on the field, that’s going to be pivotal. Leadership goes a long way and coaches can coach up all they want. But when the kids takes charge of it, that means a lot — not only for us as coaches but the younger guys that are on the field.
“To see how the kids have grown from summer practice to heat and to two-a-days, I thought we had a very productive scrimmage last Saturday against two big schools in Warren and Bradford. We had a lot of positives but also a lot of things we have to work on to get ready for against Port Allegany.”
It’s the “next man up” attitude that also propels Heindl and Elkers to have high expectations each season — this year being no different.
“We’ve always prided ourselves that we want to play our best football at the end of the year,” Heindl said. “As long as we’re gradually getting better throughout the process ... the sky’s the limit. And I think we have an opportunity but we’re like any other team — we’re an injury here or there away from bad to worse.”
Heindl’s staff also includes Jim Allegretto, Cody and Mickey Delhunty, Adam Ehrensburger, Brian Hinton, Jack Kifer, Russ Myers, Brad Nida and Rick Viglione.
“It’s a group of guys that are just as close off the field as they are on the field and the kids see that,” Heindl said about his staff.
Ridgway opens its season tonight as they host Port Allegany at 7 p.m., with the game being played at Johnsonburg’s Memorial Field.
“We want to see what they can do on the field. We say it week in and week out — the team with the least amount of mistakes is going to be in the best position to win that football game. Hopefully we can cut down on the bad snaps and the mental mistakes and the false starts that put us in position to win the game in the fourth quarter. Port (Allegany) is very good.”
ROSTERS
Seniors: Jack Benninger, Marcus Crowe, Kaden Dennis, Rayce Millard, Steven Nagle, Nathaniel Smith, Aaron Sorg, Mikey Steis, Aiden Zimmerman.
Juniors: Nick Aiello, Timmy Groscup, Buddy Handley, Brady Heindl, Eric Hoffman, Isaiah Jackson, Dominic Jacobs, Jackson Kilpeck, Alex Merritt, Nicky Myers, Eli Perez, Cameron Larkin, Cameron Rust, Luke Zimmerman.
Sophomores: Derek Beimel, Louis Bonini, Nicholas Copello, Rocco Delhunty, Alex Galbo, Michael Gerg, Jordan Iozzo, Sam Lewis, Orin Pontious, Benjamin Truchan, Hunter Viglione, Austin Young.