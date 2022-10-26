NEW BETHLEHEM — For the No. 7 seed Ridgway Elkers soccer team, it was definitely not about the quantity of shots, just the quality.
All three of the Elkers’ shots found the back of the net, including a Jayce Lechien’s header off Aaron Myers’ throw-in that somehow got by Redbank Valley goalkeeper Cole Monrean that ended the game with 8:36 remaining in the first of two 15-minute overtime periods Tuesday night in the District 9 Class 1A playoffs.
The Elkers’ 3-2 win over the No. 2-seeded Bulldogs gets them into Thursday’s semifinal matchup at No. 3 seed Karns City, which beat Coudersport 2-1 also on Tuesday.
Redbank Valley outshot the Elkers, 18-3, and had numerous close-range shots denied either by standout goalkeeper Ethan Streich or misfire on a handful of chances that went just over the crossbar.
“We’re a defensive team first obviously. We play defense to score goals,” Ridgway head coach T.J. Weaver said.
Ridgway (11-8) scored the first goal 10 minutes into the second half when Myers’ one-timed Jack Benninger’s direct kick from long range past Monrean.
But the Bulldogs scored two straight goals to grab a 2-1 lead, both coming from their leading scorer Mason Clouse. He converted on a penalty kick with 11:57 remaining to tie things up and somehow glanced a shot from the left wing off the left post and into the goal off a pass from Owen Harmon to give the Bulldogs the lead with 4:52 remaining.
With time ticking away, the Elkers’ second shot of the game from 30 yards out off the foot of Sam McCurdy glanced off Monrean’s hands and into the net and it was 2-2 with 25 seconds left in regulation.
“This team never gives up,” Weaver added. “Every night in practice we’re talking about playing to the last minute and we’ve had two of these this year.”
Streich denied Clouse from short range just over three minutes into overtime and about four minutes later, Lechien’s spinning header was misplayed by Monrean and bounced into the net to end the Bulldogs’ season.
“With the last three or four games we couldn’t put the ball in the net,” said Bulldogs head coach Ty Scott, whose team beat the Elkers 5-0 at home back on Oct. 3. “At the beginning of the year, we could and I think other teams figured out what we were doing and we had some bone-head mistakes at the end and they capitalized and had nothing to lose and they got the upset.”