ST. MARYS — It was a similar situation for the Ridgway Elkers boys basketball team Wednesday night as it was in Saturday night’s Allegheny Mountain League title game where it came down to the Elkers for the final shot in regulation. But unlike Saturday, this time the Elkers came through.
Senior Eric Gustafson scored inside from a pass by fellow senior Aaron Sorg as the No. 4 seeded Elkers beat No. 5 Redbank Valley, 35-33, in the District 9 Class 2A quarterfinals at St. Marys High School.
“We’re happy to have another chance to keep playing basketball together,” Ridgway head coach Eric Herzing said. “This team didn’t want it to end. It’s my first team (as head coach) so this is going to be a team that I’m going to remember for a long time and I didn’t want it to end either. Two seniors made a play at the end. What a way for it to go.”
In the rematch of last year’s Class 2A title game, the Elkers found themselves trailing 32-28 with 7:04 left to play as the Bulldogs lived by the three-point ball in the first half, knocking down five threes before Aiden Ortz and Braylon Wagner started getting buckets inside in the second half.
Ridgway’s Alex Merritt cut the Redbank Valley lead to three as he hit one of two free throws before Sorg would make a turnaround jumper with under six minutes to go to cut the Bulldogs lead to one.
The Bulldogs would then seemingly take a page out of Ridgway’s book and hold onto the ball after a few missed buckets and offensive boards. Mason Clouse would then give the Bulldogs a 33-31 lead with 2:54 to play as he hit the front end of a one-and-one. But Merritt and the Elkers would quickly tie it up at 33-33 with a bucket inside — something Ridgway was able to do throughout the evening.
“Watching video and seeing in practice, we knew that if they went to the 1-2-2, the back of the zone was going to be the problem for (Redbank Valley),” Herzing said. “We thought Alex (Merritt) would have a big game ... He’s a threat in there.”
With the Bulldogs missing a three, Owen Clouse got the offensive board and the Bulldogs were able to hold on to possession after two timeouts, the last of which was with 1:13 to go.
But from there, Ridgway would get a hand on the ball and a scrum on the floor would ensue that saw Elker senior Erik Panebianco come up with the ball and he was also able to call a timeout with 34.6 seconds left.
“We defended and made some adjustments to what they were doing out front. We got our hands on a loose ball — (Erik) Panebianco got on there and we got a timeout,” Herzing said.
That allowed Ridgway to set up shop for the potential final shot as they had done so in Saturday’s AML final. With less than 10 seconds remaining, another senior — this one Jack Benninger — drove inside and passed over to Sorg, who in turn found Gustafson inside with about six seconds remaining to give Ridgway a 35-33 lead.
“We were able to set something up. We got Jack (Benninger) going to the basket. He hit Aaron (Sorg, who in turn found Gustafson) and the defense led us to getting a layup and that’s what we believe in. We worked this in our favor this time ... “This time Eric Gustafson found the seam and laid it in. That kid wrestled until eighth grade. He came to us at his first open gym in June — couldn’t even dribble. Now he just made a buzzer-beater to win a playoff basketball game. I’m really happy for him and the team’s happy for him.”
Redbank Valley had a final chance as Owen Close was able to put up a deep three that went off the backboard and then off the side of the rim, as Panebianco got the rebound as time expired and sealed an Elkers quarterfinal victory to extend the season into next week.
Herzing said he was pleased with his team’s “grittiness” throughout, especially after being down by five late in the third quarter.
“I’ve been an assistant with (former head coach Tony) Allegretto for 12 years,” Herzing said. “One thing I learned from him and his teams is that playoff games are about grit, who wants it more and who can focus and battle adversity. I would say that we handled adversity at a top level. To win a playoff game, that’s what it takes.”
Redbank Valley, after starting the year 2-8, finished its 2022-23 campaign at 11-12.
Ridgway (17-7) will move on to the semifinals and play the winner of tonight’s game between top seed Otto-Eldred and No. 8 Curwensville — as that contest was postponed Wednesday night — on March 1 at a time and location to be determined.
“You’ve got to play 32 minutes to beat us,” Herzing said. “That’s just kind of our thing. We preach that — it’s something our kids understand. We were able to keep it going and lock in all the way in for 32 minutes. Our strength is the defensive end of the court. Whether they’re trying to hold it or not or whether they’re trying to get buckets or not, it’s still going to be very hard (for the opponent).”
RIDGWAY 35,
REDBANK VALLEY 33
Score by Quarters
Redbank 11 8 11 3 — 33
Ridgway 14 6 8 7 — 35
Redbank Valley—33
Aiden Ortz 3 0-2 6, Braylon Wagner 3 0-0 7, Kieran Fricko 1 0-0 3, Owen Clouse 1 0-0 3, Mason Clouse 2 1-2 7, Breckin Minich 2 2-2 7, Rylan Rupp 0 0-0 0, Broc Monrean 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 3-6 33.
Ridgway—35
Jack Benninger 2 0-0 5, Eric Gustafson 2 1-2 5, Erik Panebianco 0 0-0 0, Aaron Sorg 4 0-0 9, Alex Merritt 6 4-5 16, Jackson Kilpeck 0 0-0 0, Ethan Streich 0 0-0 0, Alec DeVallance 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 5-7 35
Three-pointers: Redbank 6 (M. Clouse 2, O. Clouse, Wagner, Fricko, Minich), Ridgway 2 (Benninger, Sorg).