RIDGWAY — It was a dominant performance Wednesday night for the Ridgway Elkers boys basketball team as the No. 2 seeded Elkers held the No. 7 Smethport Hubbers without a point in the first quarter en route to a 42-21 win.
Senior Domenic Allegretto led the Elkers with 17 points while fellow senior Dan Park had 12 points and eight rebounds in what was the final home game for the duo and for fellow seniors Will Howard and Dylan Goetz.
“(Allegretto) played well tonight,” Ridgway head coach Tony Allegretto said. “He hit a couple of big threes in his last home game. (Smethport) was cheating Dan (on defense) and Dan made some nice passes. Dan was very unselfish. He took his foul shots and he didn’t get a whole lot of baskets but that’s what he has to do when (the defense) takes him away. Then Dom, Aaron (Sorg) and Jack (Benninger) have to score some points.”
Allegretto hit a couple of threes to give Ridgway an early 6-0 lead before the Elkers shut out the Hubbers, 10-0, in the first quarter.
Preston Alfieri got the Hubbers on the board a little over a minute into the second quarter with a three. But an Alex Ognen three was the only other Smethport field goal in the first half as the Elkers led 17-6 at the half.
In the second half, the Elkers turned up the defense and got plenty of fast break points as Allegretto scored 11 of his 17 in the quarter as Ridgway outscored Smethport 17-6 in the quarter for a 34-12 lead after three.
“The first half, we got Dom in foul trouble,” coach Allegretto said. “So Dom gets those two fouls and I’ve got to call the pressure off a little bit ... We got in the third quarter and Dom came out with two (fouls) and I think Aaron (Sorg) had two at that point. So we just went after them to get that lead that we wanted. We wanted to get it up over 20 so we could relax a little bit ... Once we got rolling and once we got some turnovers, they got juiced up a little bit.”
Smethport’s Alex Ognen scored the only six points for the Hubbers in the third quarter and led Smethport with 12 points as coach Allegretto said shutting him down was a focal point to the Elkers’ success Wednesday night.
“The third quarter, Jack’s so long with his arms and quick and then Dom’s athletic ability, they start chasing,” coach Allegretto said. “And Alex (Ognen) is playing with a hurt leg and hurt shoulder. So I hate to do it to him — he’s such a good player and a good kid — but we’re going after him and he made some shots down here too. He’s a good player.”
In the fourth quarter, Park hit a midranger to get the Elkers lead up to 40-12, but Ognen answered with a three to get the Hubbers some breathing room from the mercy rule. Goetz would later hit two free throws with 35.7 seconds left that would eventually set the final at 42-21.
Sorg had seven points and five boards for the Elkers while Benninger had four points.
While it was an emotional game for the four seniors of Allegretto, Park, Goetz and Howard, it was also for coach Allegretto — as this year is his final season at the head of the Ridgway program.
“This is it, unless they award us one on Tuesday,” coach Allegretto said of his last home game. “It’s bittersweet. I took the team to center court (after the game). A lot of memories here. We did a lot of good things and had a lot of big wins. I’ve put a lot of work into this. The kids put a lot of work into it. It’s hard to walk away, but I’ve had enough. The last thing I wanted to do was for this to be my last game — I wanted it to be my last home game. At the end there, I think I looked up with about five minutes left and stopped coaching (and took it all in).
“I had some ex-players sitting (near the bench). I think about those guys and they’re still coming to watch and cheer these guys on. My son’s out there and his last game, too. I don’t want to take anything away from his last game. All four seniors have given me everything they had. So it’s really their night. But it’s a final for all of us to play in this gym — a lot of games.”
The Elkers will then play No. 3 Karns City on Tuesday at a time and location to be determined after Karns City defeated No. 6 Coudersport 56-17 Wednesday night.
“The KSAC teams are very talented and they want to speed it up,” coach Allegretto said. “But we don’t want to speed it up and we’re not very deep. So we’ll have to try and force our will upon them.
On the other side of the bracked, top seed Redbank Valley will then play No. 5 Keystone, who upset No. 4 Clarion-Limestone, 51-44, Wednesday night, as that winner will then play the Ridgway/Karns City winner. Regardless, all four remaining teams will be guaranteed two more games as three of the four will move on to states.
“Hopefully, you get one more (win) and you’re in the state playoffs,” coach Allegretto said. “That’s our next goal. Obviously after that, it’s to try and win the district. You’ve got four pretty good teams left ... Hopefully we can handle them.”
RIDGWAY 42,
SMETHPORT 21
Score by Quarters
Smethport 0 6 6 9 — 21
Ridgway 10 7 17 8 — 42
Smethport—21
Alex Ognen 4 2-2 12, Preston Alfieri 1 0-0 3, Brandon Higley 1 0-0 3, John Adamski 0 0-0 0, Devon Williams 1 0-0 3, Hayden Leet 0 0-2 0, Keegan Watson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 2-4 21.
Ridgway—42
Domenic Allegretto 5 4-4 17, Aaron Sorg 3 1-2 7, Erik Panebianco 0 0-0 0, Dan Park 4 4-4 12, Jack Benninger 2 0-0 4, Dylan Goetz 0 2-2 2, Will Howard 0 0-4 0, Hunter Beeler 0 0-0 0, Evan Gustafson 0 0-0 0, Jackson Kilpeck 0 0-0 0, Alex Merritt 0 0-0 0, Alec DeVallance 0 0-0 0, Eric Gustafson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 11-16 42.
Three-pointers: Smethport 5 (Ognen 2, Alfieri, Higley, Williams), Ridgway 3 (Allegretto 3).