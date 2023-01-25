RIDGWAY — The Ridgway boys basketball team won a defensive battle against St. Marys Tuesday night, upending the Flying Dutchmen in overtime, 27-22.
The game was tied 19-19 at the end of regulation before the Elkers outscored St. Marys 8-3 in OT. Aaron Sorg score four of his eight points in the extra session, during which Ridgway went 4 of 5 at the foul line.
Jack Benninger and Eric Panebianco each went 2 of 2 at the stripe in OT as the Elkers were 10-from-13 at the foul line overall in the win. The Dutchmen were just 1 of 1 at the line. Benninger led Ridgway with nine points, while Alex Merritt added eight.
St. Marys had just three players score, led by Quin Gavazzi’s 11 points. Tanner Fox added eight and Tyler Mitchell three.
The win ended a three-game skid for the Elkers, who are now 9-6on the season. Ridgway plays at DuBois Central Catholic Friday night.
St. Marys, which fell to 8-6, hosts Brookville on Friday.
RIDGWAY 27,
ST. MARYS 22 (OT)
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 2 8 7 2 3 — 22
Ridgway 3 9 4 3 8 — 27
St. Marys—22
Tanner Fox 4 0-0 8, Anthony Nedzinski 0 0-0 0, Tyler Mitchell 1 1-1 3, Quin Gavazzi 4 0-0 11, Charlie Coudriet 0 0-0 0, Lucas Bauer 0 0-0 0, Dan Schutz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 1-1 22.
Ridgway—27
Jack Benninger 3 3-3 9, Eric Gustafson 0 0-1 0, Eric Panebianco 0 2-2 2, Aaron Sorg 3 1-2 8, Alex Merritt 2 4-5 8, Hunter Beeler 0 0-0 0, Jackson Kilpeck 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 10-13
Three-pointers: St. Marys 3 (Gavazzi 3), Ridgway 1 (Sorg).
In other boys action Tuesday night:
ECC 56,
Bradford 38
ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic used a strong second quarter to build a double-digit halftime lead Tuesday night against visiting Bradford on its way to a 56-38 District 9 League victory against the Owls.
The Crusaders held a 15-12 lead after the opening eight minutes, then outscored Bradford 17-8 in the second quarter to take a 32-20 advantage to the break. Elk County then won the second half 24-18 to finish off the win.
Jordan Wasko hit five 3-pointers en route to scoring a game-high 19 points for ECC, while Colby Nussbaum also reached double figures with 11. Michael Jacobs added eight and Adam Straub seven.
Bradford won the JV game 34-29. Charlie Geci had 15 points to lead ECC.
Elk County (15-1) plays at Johnsonburg Friday night.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 56,
BRADFORD 38
Score by Quarters
Bradford 12 8 10 8 — 38
ECC 15 17 13 11 — 56
Bradford—38
Adain Ward 0 2-2 2, Tacan Reese 0 0-0 0, Jake Franz 2 0-05, Chase Wineberg 4 3-4 11, AJ Gleason 4 6-8 14, Lucas Johnson 2 2-3 6, Isaiah Fitton 0 0-0 0, Greg Taylor 0 0-0 0, Jesse Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 13-17 38.
ECC—56
Jordan Wasko 7 0-0 19, Lance O’Neill 1 0-0 2, Michael Jacobs 4 0-0 8, Colby Nussbaum 5 1-2 11, Adam Straub 3 1-2 7, Noah Cherry 0 1-2 1, Bobby Urmann 1 0-0 2, Timmy Brannock 2 0-0 4, David Anderson 0 0-0 0, Wil Wortman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 3-6 56.
Three-pointers: Bradford 1 (Franz), ECC 5 (Wasko 5).