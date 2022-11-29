Long-time Clearfield football coach Tim Janocko, center, shakes hands with Clearfield Athletic Director Bob Gearhart as he is presented the District 9 Class 3A championship plaque following the Bison’s 13-7 victory against St. Marys in a torrential rainstorm on Nov. 11. Janocko has announced he is retiring from coaching after guiding the Bison for 37 years.