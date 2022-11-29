HYDE — After a Hall of Fame career that includes over 300 wins and a multitude of league and district championships, Clearfield head football coach Tim Janocko is hanging up his whistle.
The longtime Bison leader alerted the Clearfield administration of his decision Sunday evening.
Janocko says it’s time to focus all his attention on his family.
“The biggest thing is I really want to spend more time with my family,” Janocko said. “I’m missing (son) Andrew’s (an assistant coach with the Chicago Bears) career, not being able to go to things. I have two grandkids right now and two more on the way. And I really love my grandkids and my family and want to spend more time with them.
“And there are some things I want to do at my church (St. Mary’s) in Ramey. Those are all things that I can’t put on hold any more.”
On top of that, Janocko feels that now is a good time to leave a program he built up as it’s in good hands and trending in a positive direction.
“I’m happy with where the program is right now,” he said. “We have a good team coming back next year. And the future is bright. There are some good younger kids coming up, and I think the program is very stable.
“We’re getting in a new league that’s going to give us a guaranteed schedule. So there are a lot of positives set in place for the next person.”
And what advice would the head coach that’s been at the helm of such a successful program give to the person that follows him?
“The next person should continue to do what we’ve always done — care about the kids and instill toughness and accountability, and the rest will take care of itself.”
That recipe for success has certainly been evident since Janocko took over the program in 1985 after spending four years as an assistant under John Wiley.
In Janocko’s first four years, the Bison put together a 20-21-1 mark, registering a 7-4 record in 1986 and an 6-3-1 mark in 1988.
Clearfield went 10-1 in 1989, which was the first 10-win season for the program since 1955, and five seasons later the Bison had a 12-1 year that saw Chad Kroell set state passing records (that have since been surpassed).
After a blip in the road in 1995 when Clearfield had a 3-7 record, the Bison began a stretch of success that few programs in the state can match, going on a run of 27 consecutive winning seasons.
Janocko has compiled a 307-120-3 record while leading Clearfield to 18 District 9 titles and 21 playoff appearances. Clearfield has 12 10-win seasons and eight undefeated regular seasons during his tenure. Almost all of that happening during the last 27 seasons.
He became just the 20th coach in Pennsylvania history to reach 300 wins and his final total of 307 ties him for 16th all-time with Tim Rimpfel, who coached at Trinity, Bishop McDevitt and Cumberland Valley.
The Clearfield program has been around since 1904 and has amassed 625 victories. Janocko has nearly half of them and has only been at the helm for 38 of the program’s 119 years of existence.
He coached in the Lezzer Lumber Classic six times, was the head coach of the 2006 PSFCA East-West All-Star Game, the 2009 Big 33 Classic and an assistant on the 2001 Big 33 staff.
And he was inducted into the Central PA Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2011 and the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2013.
So in that laundry list of achievements spanning nearly four decades, what is Janocko most proud of?
“I’m most proud of how so many kids turned out — good husbands, good fathers, good men, good professionals,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing. My life’s work has been working with kids and working with football kids. And I’m proud of them all.”
Including the final installment of his 38 Bison teams, which went 8-4 and won another Mountain League and District 9 title despite being a young squad and battling significant injuries.
“I think this team was a good example of what we’ve built here for 38 years,” Janocko said. “Tough kids. They worked hard. They went through adversity, battled some injuries, and overcame that adversity ... and won. I’m very satisfied.”