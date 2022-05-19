DUBOIS — The USCAA will have new baseball national champion for the first time since 2017, as top-seeded Penn State DuBois was eliminated from the Small College World Series Wednesday night.
Penn State, the three-time defending champions, was knocked out of the tournament with a 7-0 loss fifth-seeded The Apprentice School under the lights at Showers Field.
That loss came hours after the Nittany Lions stayed alive with a wild 8-7 walk-off victory against Bucks County Community College that saw two Centurion starters ejected in different innings after using foul language towards umpires.
With the 2020 season lost due to COVID-19, the last time a team outside Penn State DuBois won the Small College World Series title was 2017, when College of St. Joseph’s from Vermont won the second of their back-to-back crowns.
After losing to Miami-Hamilton Tuesday night, head coach Tom Calliari and his Nittany Lion squad knew they were up against it to battle back in the losers’ bracket.
They didn’t go down without a fight, which Bucks County learned the hard way early Wednesday afternoon. Both teams had leads of three runs or more in the contest that they saw evaporate.
Penn State DuBois, which trailed 3-1 entering the fifth, exploded for six runs un the bottom of that inning to grab a 7-3 advantage. However, the Centurions countered with a four-un sixth against Lions closer Dan Stauffer, who played despite hurting his knee in a play at the plate Tuesday night.
The Nittany Lions wouldn’t be denied a second win in the Series as they put together a rally in the bottom of the seventh against Bucks County reliever Jesse Bitzer.
Brett Beith got things started with a walk with one out, then advanced to second on a balk. However he was thrown out trying to take third on a grounder to short hit by Thayne Morgan.
It looked like the game was headed to extra innings at that point, but Bitzer hit Colby Bodtorf to extend the inning, then intentionally walked Stauffer to load the bases after a wild pitch.
That decision didn’t pay off, as Brandon Sicheri worked the Lions’ third free pass of the inning to force home Morgan on a walk-off walk. The inning was fitting to a game that saw a little bit of everything with emotions running high to stay alive in the tournament. DuBois managed to keep those emotions in check, while Bucks County did not.
“Hat’s off to their first pitcher (Sesar). He’s a 90-93 (mph) guy and a Division I arm, and we hung right in there,” said PSU DuBois coach Tom Calliari. “It’s a true testament to the character of the team.
“We’re banged up and can’t catch Danny (Stauffer). Our center fielder (Beith) is banged up, but the guys grinded it out and got into the bullpen. Once we did that, we figured we had a chance, and we did.
“I will say, win or lose, I can hold my head high walking away knowing we are the classiest team. We do things right here. Any parent should want their kid to come play for our program because of our high character. Our coaches and our players, I would never allow them to be disrespectful to an opponent or an umpire and embarass themselves, their teammates and their families.”
DuBois sent Nolan Walters to the hill in the opener to face Centurion Jorden Sesar, and two put up zeros through three innings.
The Lions threw out a pair of runners on the bases in the first two innings.
In the top of the first, Buck County tried a double steal with runners on the corners, but catcher Cory Lehman fired the ball to second baseman Trevor hanna, whose return throw to the plate got Joshua McGee to end the inning.
Lehman then threw out MarcGarcia trying to steal second in the second after reaching on a leadoff error.
Bucks County finally got to Walters in the fourth, scoring three runs on three hits with two outs to grab a 3-0 lead. Felix Galarza had a RBI single, while Tyler Frake plated two more runs on a single of his own.
Meanwhile, Sesar was effectively wild for the Centurions. He took a no-hitter into the fourth but had walked three batters through three innings. He opened the bottom of the fourth with a pair of strikeouts before Hanna drew a walk to extend the inning.
Beith followed with a walk of his own before an infield single by pinch-hitter Logan Wagner loaded the bases. Bodtorf then drew the third walk of the frame to force home Hanna to make it 3-1 after four.
DuBois reliever Morgan Bell then promptly hit a batter and a walked another to start the fifth before recording three straight strikeouts to keep it a 3-1 game.
The Lions carried that momentum into the bottom of the fifth, knocking Sesar out of the game after he walked Sicheri and Lehman to start the frame. Sesar allowed just one hit in our-plus innings, but he gave up three runs (all earned) while striking out eight and walking eight.
Christian Culver relieved Sesar and walked Tanner LaBanne to load the bases before posting back-to-back strikeouts. Beith didn’t let Culver off the hook though, and ripped a two-run single to right to tie the game at 3-3.
Morgan followed with a single of his own to load the bases, as the Centurions went to the bullpen again and brought in Drew Lukomski-La Police, who promptly walked Bodtorf to force home the go-ahead run.
Stauffer then cleared the bases with a three-run double to left to put the Lions up 7-3.
DuBois couldn’t hold that lead though, with Bucks County scoring four runs in the sixth against Stauffer. McGee had a tw-run single in the frame, while a two-run double by Dalton Turner knotted things at 7-7 before Stauffer got out of the jam with a strikeout.
The Lions had a runner picked off second base to end the the bottom of the sixth, as the game went to the seventh tied.
Stauffer worked around a walk with one out before the Lions used patience at the plate to win in walk-off fashion in the bottom half of the seventh.
“Our pitchers threw fine,” said Calliari. “Walters threw great, Bell came in and did a nice job settling things down. Then we had to go to Danny.”
The win moved DuBois into a second elimination game on the day, but fifth-seeded The Apprentice School proved too much to overcome as three Builders pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout in a 7-0 victory to end the Nittany Lions’ run of dominance at the World Series.
The Builders got the only run they needed on a solo homer by Caleb Russell in the top of the second. Russell finished 3-for-3 on the night. Camden Weston had two hits for The Apprentice School, while Riggs Ellis and Braxton Wallace each had two RBIs.
Andrew Castine got the start and tossed three scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out three and walking one. Thomas Packet, the third Builders pitcher, notched the win after throwing 2 2/3 innings. He gave up not hits while striking out seven.
Lehman was 2-for-3 in the loss for Penn State DuBois, which finished the season with a 26-14 record. The Lions placed fourth in the tournament.
The Apprentice School, one of three teams remaining, battles second-seeded UC-Clermont today in an elimination game at 11 a.m.
Miami-Hamilton, who knocked PSU DuBois into the losers;’ bracket Tuesday night, is the lone undefeated team having beat UC-Clermont, 10-3 in the winners’ bracket final Wednesday afternoon.
Whoever comes out of the losers’ bracket would then have to beat Miami-Hamilton twice today to win the title.
PENN STATE DUBOIS 8,
BUCKS COUNTY CC 7
Score by Innings
Bucks 000 304 0 — 7
DuBois 000 160 1 — 8
• There was 1 out when game ended
Buck County CC—7
Brian Comer cf 4010, Lucas Scharankov lf 0100, Joshua McGee 3b 3122, Cory DiMario rf 2000, Dalton Turner 1b 4122, Marc Garcia ss 2000, Chris Nowmos ss 0000, Alexander Dicus ph 1000, Jesse Bitzer p 0000, Chris Furey 3100, Felix Galarza dh 2111, Christian Culver ss 1110, Kayden Everett c 2010, Christian Jimenez cr 0100, Tyler Frake lf-cf 4012, Jorden Sesar p 0000, Drew Lukomski-LaPolice p 0000. Totals: 28-7-9-7.
PSU DuBois—8
Daniel Stauffer 1b-p 3013, Brandon Sicheri lf 3101, Cory Lehman c 3010, Cole Breon cr 0100, Tanner LaBenne dh-1b 2100, Nolan Walters p 0000, Taylor Boland p 0000, Morgan Bell p 0000, Tyler Yough 3b 3000, Tylor Herzing ph 1000, Trevor Hanna 3b 3100, Brett Beith cf 2112, Thayne Morgan rf 3210, Logan Wagner ph 1010. Colby Bodtorf ss 0102. Totals: 24-8-5-8.
Errors: Bucks 2, DuBois 1. LOB: Bucks 7, DuBois 10. 2B: Turner; Stauffer. HBP: McGee (by Boland), DiMario (by Walters), Furey (by Walters), Everett (by Walters); Bodtorf (by Bitzer). SB: Culver; Stauffer, Bodtorf.
Pitching
Bucks: Jorden Sesar-4 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 8 BB, 8 SO; Christian Culver-2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Drew Lukomski-La Police-1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Jesse Bitzer-1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 S0, 1 HB.
DuBois: Nolan Walters-3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO, 3 HB; Taylor Boland-1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO; Morgan Bell-1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Daniel Stauffer-2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Stauffer. Losing pitcher: Bitzer.