DUBOIS — A young DuBois boys soccer team chased being .500 for most of the last season, ultimately finishing just below that mark when the Beavers’ season ended with a 4-1 loss to Bradford in the District 9 Class 3A semifinals.
Veteran head coach Matt Erickson lost just three seniors — Cullen McAllister, Ethan Winberg and Zak Marshall — from that squad and welcomes back the majority of his roster, although there are a few other additions and subtractions.
All told, DuBois enters the season with 32 players, down just one from last season, and has a nice mix of players in each grade.
The roster features seven seniors and eight juniors, with the sophomore class (13) being the largest. Most of those sophomores were thrown into the fire a year ago as freshmen and that experienced gain is one of the main reasons why Erickson said expectations have grown for this season.
“You never really know where you’re going to end up in the season or what to expect until you get into games, but we have pretty high expectations this year,” said Erickson. “I think the seniors we have playing this year are going to lead us and get our team in the right direction. Even going forward into next year, we’ll have a good majority of our starters back again too.”
With all that depth, with also features four freshmen newcomers, Erickson said the starting lineup is far from set and will likely change as the season progresses.
“It (starting lineup) is always a work in progress,” he said. “It never really gets figured out until after first two or three games at least. We constantly change stuff during season, depending on who we’re playing, what’s working and what’s not.
“We’ll probably look a little bit different by the end of the season, if not a lot different.”
Erickson does have a few veterans he knows he will rely on to lead the way in different levels of the field.
Seniors Ben Gribik and Ryan Johnson return to lead the defense, while up front the likes of senior Thai Tran, junior Isaac Brigger and sophomore Landon Akers are back to help lead the attacking/midfield positions.
DuBois also has one big newcomer in the mix there as well in junior Kyan Peck, who transferred to DuBois from DuBois Central Catholic.
As it stands, that switch means Peck won’t be eligible to play in in the postseason but can play the entire regular season under PIAA transfer rules.
“Ben Gribik and Ryan Johnson are back to lead the defense, while Isaac Brigger, Landon Akers and Kyan Peck will pretty much be the core in the middle of our field,” said Erickson. “Thai Tran is back also and gives us some speed up top, which is big and puts us in some pretty good shape. Overall, we have a good core of five or six different attacking players we can roll into any of the positions and do well.
“With Kyan, we’re going to rotate him around to different positions during the season to get some other guys work so when it’s time to roll into the playoffs everybody is familiar with all the positions.”
The one position that will have a new look this year is goalkeeper, where four-year starter McAllister has departed.
Erickson has three players battling for that job in senior Brohm Hemke and sophomores Austin Brown and Ryan Reinsel. Hemke is not foreign to the position at the varsity level, as he saw time in net each of the previous two seasons when McAllister missed time because of injuries.
“Brohm Hemke is a senior who has some experience there and is looking decent so far,” said Erickson. “Austin Brown and Ryan Reinsel, both sophomores, have also looked good. So, that’s definitely making it a hard decision with who we’re going to go with. But, whoever it ends up being, it gives us a lot of options, and really, we have a lot of options all over the field this year.”
Erickson will get his first look at the squad in real game action Friday at the Indiana Tournament against Altoona. Host Indiana battles OLSH in the other first round game, with the winners and losers playing each other on Saturday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Edward Burkett, Ben Gribik, Brohm Hemke, Hunter Hilliard, Ricky Hoare, Ryan Johnson, Thai Tran. Juniors: Isaac Brigger, Daniel Chichava, Jace Collins, Jay Parekh, Owen McCleary, Kyan Peck, Ethan Rusnica, Jay Sheloski. Sophmores: Landon Akers, Gavin Bojalad, Spencer Bridgman, Austin Brown, Antonio Casagrande, Logan Copenhaver, Tyler Hoyt, Garrett Kephart, Brady Kiskaddon, Lucas Lanzoni, Landon Pawl, Ryan Reinsel, Victor Romero. Freshmen: Gabriel Ajayi, Jacob Alberts, Cullen Crawford, Nathan Johnson.