Nicklas Reiter
The St. Marys volleyball team will look to rely on setters Rylee Nicklas (back) and Lindsey Reiter (front) this season to control the offense, as the Lady Dutch have a roster of 13 juniors and seniors at the varsity level.

 File photo by Tyler Kolesar

ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch volleyball team will look to avenge last year’s semifinal exit in the District 9 Class 3A playoffs with a roster of 13 varsity players comprising of seniors and juniors, while 16 sophomores and freshmen make up the junior varsity team.

