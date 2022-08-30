ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch volleyball team will look to avenge last year’s semifinal exit in the District 9 Class 3A playoffs with a roster of 13 varsity players comprising of seniors and juniors, while 16 sophomores and freshmen make up the junior varsity team.
Head coach Missy Nicklas said practices have gone well leading up to the season as they’re anxious to get things going.
“ Our ladies have put in a lot of hard work over the summer months and it’s already starting to pay off,” Nicklas said. “They approach practice with a mindset focused on 100 percent effort and improving everyday which is setting the tone for a positive season.”
Nicklas said they’ll have to rely on each of the players “when their number is called” but also those not in the game for moral support.
“We will be relying on the six on the court to stay positive, communicate and execute the plays,” Nicklas said. “We will be relying on our bench players to stay present in the game and motivate their teammates.”
Nicklas said the contributions on the court will start with defensive specialists Danielle Rolley, Kara Hanslovan — who is returning after an injury sidelined her last season — Jianna Gerg, Ava Johnson, Neveah Wildnauer and Jill Kline.
“Our senior and junior setters, Lindsey Reiter and Rylee Nicklas, will command our offense on the court,” Nicklas said. “We will have a strong middle attack led by Olivia Smith and Bella Field. Hannah Ritter may also see some time in the middle as well as on the outside. Rounding out our front line will be Brooke Dilley, Alexis Whtiesell and Ava Johnson.”
Nicklas said much like last season, the end goal for the team is to qualify for the postseason and district play. But there’s also much more to the season besides playoffs and wins.
“As a team, we are striving for consistency in serving and passing, constant communication and keeping a positive attitude,” Nicklas said. “In order to achieve our goals, we have to display a strong work ethic by pushing each other outside of our comfort zone, making and responding to mistakes, and giving an honest effort every play.
“Along the way, we hope that our ladies develop friendships and value the importance of having each other’s backs on and off the court. As a coaching staff, we hope to build our ladies’ self-confidence and model the qualities and dedication that we are asking of them.”
Nicklas feels the team depth will be a big asset for the season as they’re an athletic bunch that “work hard and have the desire to improve.”
“We have a solid group of returning players who understand our program and the game, so we see our depth as one of our biggest assets,” Nicklas said. “We are fortunate that our athletes possess qualities which allow them to be coachable, which is another strength of our Lady Dutch program. As a team, we are aiming to develop court awareness, work together, be disciplined and rise to the challenge; we see each of these skills becoming strengths as our season progresses.”
It’s that desire to be better that will help the Lady Dutch continually improve throughout the season, as Nicklas stressed the importance of properly implying the small details.
“In our sport, there are so many small details that need to be executed in order to be successful and we need to find a way to remain mentally tough throughout each match to find that success,” Nicklas said. “During practice, we are working on game situations in order to improve our decision making, communication, consistency, anticipation and ability to manage emotions. One of our greatest challenges will be limiting unforced errors and bouncing back when the momentum swings in favor of our opponent.”
Nicklas’ staff includes assistants Jason Schutz and Mackenzie Gahr.
“I am looking forward to coaching alongside them again this season,” Nicklas said. “They bring so much to our program and I’m excited for our athletes to continue to learn from them.”
One thing that will be somewhat unusual for the Lady Dutch this season is that its season is front-loaded with away games as the school is installing new bleachers in the gymnasium. Its first home game of the year is scheduled for Sept. 28 against Clarion-Limestone. That will leave the challenge of being “road warriors” to kick off the year, as the season opener is scheduled for tonight at Johnsonburg.
“Something that we have been striving for each season is to play hard each point and give 100 percent until the whistle blows,” Nicklas said. “We are looking forward to watching our ladies take advantage of every opportunity given to them and ultimately play together as a cohesive unit. We are also excited for tournament play as it challenges our mental focus and physical stamina while providing ample opportunities to communicate with one another and to bounce back from mistakes.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Brooke Dilley, Isabella Field, Lindsey Reiter, Danielle Rolley, Olivia Smith, Alexis Whitesell, Neveah Wildnauer. Juniors: Jianna Gerg, Kara Hanslovan, Ava Johnson, Jillian Kline, Rylee Nicklas, Hannah Ritter.