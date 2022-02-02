BROOKVILLE — Senior Night for the Brookville Raiders wrestling team had five honored in a pre-match ceremony.
Bucknell-bound Owen Reinsel, Josh Popson, Bryce Rafferty, Porter Kahle and Logan Oakes had their night on the mat with their parents before action on the mat commenced.
There was barely wrestling in a double-dual in a bizarre night that had the Raiders take on the depleted lineups of Ridgway and Johnsonburg. Total time to wrestle two matches that saw the Raiders beat the Elkers 78-0 and Rams 69-3 — 34 minutes.
The Raiders’ 78-0 win over Ridgway took six minutes. Two bouts were contested — Reinsel’s 58-second pin of Samuel Wolff at 138 pounds and Carson Weaver’s second-period pin of Aiden Cristini at 160. The rest were forfeit wins.
That’s been the case for Ridgway for awhile now, mostly empty lineups and not a relevant dual meet team since going 13-5 in 2017-18. Since that season, the Elkers, once not only a District 9 but state power, are 7-57.
The Elkers have 12 wrestlers list on their roster. Eight of them have a record, headed by Tyler Merritt at 17-3. The senior middleweight, 20-7, was not in the Elkers’ lineup. He’s ranked No. 25 in the state at 152 pounds by papowerwrestling.com.
Then against Johnsonburg, the Raiders won two of the three bouts contested and took 10 forfeit wins in the win over the short-handed Rams.
The Rams have had eight wrestlers in at least one bout this year, but they weren’t all there Tuesday. In the only bouts contested, the Raiders’ Easton Belfiore knocked off No. 12 Kaden Dennis 5-3 at 172 pounds and Josh Popson pinned Eli Schreiber with 13 seconds left in the third period and leading 10-9 at 152 pounds.
Avoiding the shutout in the final bout of the night, the Rams got a 7-1 decision from Aiden Zimmerman at 160 to set the final.
That’s five bouts — the Raiders wound up 4-1 — and 21 forfeits for the Raiders against two squads that co-op in football and baseball along with both soccer programs. It hasn’t happened yet, of course, in wrestling.
Johnsonburg had just one junior high wrestler, so it didn’t send him south while Ridgway had six to wrestle against Brookville. And yes, it actually happened. Ridgway’s junior high team beat Johnsonburg 30-6 on Jan. 12. All six contested bouts were forfeits.
“It’s not a good thing, but I know those guys at both schools are working hard to try to get their programs turned around, especially Ridgway with the tradition they have,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said of the small rosters and short matches. “It’s tough. Nobody wants it. The fans don’t want it, the wrestlers don’t want it and probably the referees don’t want it either.
“The kids work hard all week long and practice all week long to get these opportunities and everybody wants to wrestle. We’ve been there a few years ago, maybe to not that extent, but we were pretty much at the bottom trying to claw our way out and it just takes a lot of hard work. Their programs have the type of tradition I think that it’ll come back around.”
Next up for the now 17-2 Raiders is the District 9 Class AA Dual Tournament where they’ll look to win their ninth straight title in DuBois Saturday. They’ll be the No. 2 seed, facing No. 3 seed Curwensville at 11 a.m. with the winner getting the winner of the other 11 a.m. match between No. 1 seed Brockway or No. 4 seed Port Allegany in the final at 1:30 p.m.
Klepfer’s Raiders haven’t lost a match to a D9 team on the mat since losing to Redbank Valley in the 2013 dual finals. They’ve won all but two dual titles since 2011, or the season after going 1-15. The 2011 loss came to Ridgway, which the Raiders beat during the regular season. That loss still resonates with Klepfer.
“We will never walk into (Duals) weekend not prepared,” Klepfer said. “I’m not saying we weren’t in 2011, but we take nothing for granted starting right now. We’ll walk into the practice room tomorrow focused on Curwensville.
“We’ve wrestled Curwensville already, and haven’t seen Brockway or Port Allegany, but it’s going to be like you’re wrestling for a state title every single time you stop on the mat now.”
BROOKVILLE 78, RIDGWAY 0
138-Owen Reinsel (B) pinned Samuel Wolff (R), :58. (6-0).
145-Brecken Cieleski (B) won by forfeit. (12-0).
152-Josh Popson (B) won by forfeit. (18-0).
160-Carson Weaver (B) pinned Aiden Cristini (R), 2:20. (24-0).
172-Easton Belfiore (B) won by forfeit. (30-0).
189-Jackson Zimmerman (B) won by forfeit. (36-0).
215-Bryce Rafferty (B) won by forfeit. (42-0).
HWT-Porter Kahle (B) won by forfeit. (48-0).
106-Chris Carroll (B) won by forfeit. (54-0).
113-Jared Popson (B) won by forfeit. (60-0).
120-Logan Oakes (B) won by forfeit. (66-0).
126-Cole Householder (B) won by forfeit. (72-0).
132-Brayden Kunselman (B) won by forfeit. (78-0).
BROOKVILLE 69, JOHNSONBURG 3
172-Easton Belfiore (B) dec. Kaden Dennis (J), 5-3. (3-0).
189-Jackson Zimmerman (B) won by forfeit. (9-0).
215-Bryce Rafferty (B) won by forfeit. (15-0).
HWT-Porter Kahle (B) won by forfeit. (21-0).
106-Chris Carroll (B) won by forfeit. (27-0).
113-Jared Popson (B) won by forfeit. (33-0).
120-Logan Oakes (B) won by forfeit. (39-0).
126-Cole Householder (B) won by forfeit. (45-0).
132-Owen Reinsel (B) won forfeit. (51-0).
138-Brayden Kunselman (B) won by forfeit. (57-0).
145-Brecken Cieleski (B) won by forfeit. (63-0).
152-Josh Popson (B) pinned Eli Schreiber (J), 5:47. (69-0).
160-Aiden Zimmerman (J) dec. Carson Weaver (B), 7-1. (69-3).