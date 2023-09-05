REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Falcons varsity squad outdueled Punxsutawney during a wild second quarter Saturday on its way to a 32-18 victory against the A.J. Parise program in Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League action at Falcons Field.
Reynoldsville scored touchdowns on either side of the first to second quarter change, both by Dylan Carter, to grab a 12-0 lead — holding the Chucks without a first down in the first 15 minutes to start the game in the process.
However, the Chucks finally got their offense going midway through the second quarter, which set off an offensive explosion that saw the teams combine for 26 points (2 scores each) in the final 3:28 of the first half.
Greyson Pearce sparked that outbust by the Chucks, scoring on runs of 48 and 4 yards to pull Punxsy back within a score each time at 12-6 and 18-12, respectively. The second of those touchdowns, with 18 seconds left in the half, appeared to give Punxsy all the momentum going into the break after being held in check for most of the opening 20 minutes.
Reynoldsville didn’t let its first half effort go for naught though, as Chase Wadding returned the ensuing kickoff 66 yards for a touchdown with four seconds left on the clock to promptly grab the momentum back for the Falcons. Brock Fike’s 2-point extra point kick sent the Falcons to half with a 26-12 lead.
The game was far from over, as Punxsy quickly made it a one-score game again early in the third quarter when Pearce returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown to make it 26-18. Pearce powered Punxsy on the day, churning out 21 carries for 204 yards and two scores to go along with the interception return.
Unfortunately for the Chucks, Pearce’s pick six were their last points of the game as the second half proved to largely be a defensive battle between the two teams.
Reynoldsville managed to find the end zone once itself after the break, with Cooper Knouse hitting Brock Fike for a 15-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter. That play put the Falcons back up two scores and set the eventual final at 32-18 to end a day of celebration at Falcon Field with a victory.
Reynoldsville honored long-time caoch Jim Horner, who passed away in May, prior to the start of the varsity game. Horner was part of the Falcons staff from 1969-2003, serving as head coach from 1995-2003. The team unveiled the newly renamed Jim Horner Falcons Field House during that pregame ceremony.
While Punxsy relied heavily on Pearce, the Falcons used a balanced attack led by the quartet of Fike, Carter, Knouse and Wadding.
Fike led the Falcon ground attack with eight carries for 87 yards and had two catches for 32 yards and the one score. Carter had eight totes for 51 yards and a score while adding a 14-yard TD grab.
Wadding notched a team-high 12 carries for 75 yards to go along with the kickoff return for a score, while Knouse went 4 of 11 passing for 59 yards with three TDs and the one interception. He also ran for 26 yards.
The first quarter went much like the second half, with the defenses ruling the action.
The teams traded possessions, with the Falcons winning the field position battle after picking up a first down on its initial drive. The Falcon defense then forced a turnover on downs at the Punxsy 25, giving themselves a short field to work with.
Fike ripped off a 15-yard run on first down before Carter scored from nine yards out two plays later to open the scoring with 1:14 remaining in the first quarter. The Falcons’ extra point run failed.
The Reynoldsville defense then came up with another huge play as Cayden Hynds pounced on a loose football on a bad pitch by the Chucks, setting up the Falcons’ offense at the Punxsy 21.
Punxsy pushed the Falcons back six yards in two plays, but Fike hauled in a huge 17-yard catch on third-and-16 on the final play of the first quarter.
When play resumed in the second quarter, Reynoldsville had first-and-goal at the 10.
The Punxsy defense stood tall, pushing the Falcons back four yards on three plays to force fourth-and-goal at the 14. Knouse then hit Carter on a slant, and Carter did the rest as he pushed several would-be tacklers the final 5-plus yards into the end zone for his second score of the game.
The Falcons threatened to make it a three-score game soon after, forcing yet another turnovers on downs — this one at the Chucks 22.
However, Reynoldsville turned the ball over three plays later at the 6 on a fumbled snap recovered by Punxsy’s Adaly Schaffer.
The turnover seemed to light a fire under the Chucks, as Pearce ripped off runs of 14 and 32 yards for the team’s first two first downs of the game. Pearce then broke free off tackle two plays later and rumbled 48 yards to paydirt to make it 12-6 with 3:28 left left in the half.
Aided by a penalty on the Chucks on the ensuing kickoff return, reynoldsville countered with a 6-play, 41-yard touchdown drive that took just over two minutes.
Hynds did most of the damage on this drive, running for 12 yards before hauling in a swing pass out of the back field and racing 13 yards for a touchdown with 1:17 on the clock to put the Falcons up 18-6.
The scoring was far from over in the half though.
Punxsy answered right back, quickly flipping the field as Pearce ran for 20 yards before hitting Andrew Snyder on a 35-yard pass play. Pearce scored from four yards out on the ensuing play to make it a one-score game again at 18-12 with 18 seconds remaining.
The grand finale was yet to happen to the late second-half fireworks show though, as Wadding’s 66-yard kickoff return with four second left in the half gave the momentum back to the Falcons at the break as they led 26-12.
The break seemed to take the wind out of both offense’s sails thoguh as each side mustered just once score in the second half. And, Punxsy’s came on defense with Pearce’s pick six.
Fike’s 15-yard TD grab to start the fourth gave the Falcons a little more breathing room as they held the Chucks at bay from there over the final 9:55 of the game.
Reyoldsville (2-1) plays at Brookville (2-1) Saturday at 1 p.m., while Punxsy (1-2) makes the trip to St. Marys for a 1 p.m. game as well.
REYNOLDSVILLE 32,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 18
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 0 12 6 0 — 18
Reynoldsville 6 20 0 6 — 32
First Quarter
R—Dylan Carter 9 run (run failed), 1:14.
Second Quarter
R—Dylan Carter 14 pass from Cooper Knouse (kick failed), 7:45.
P—Greyson Pearce 48 run (run failed), 3:28.
R—Cayden Hynds 13 pass from Cooper Knouse (kick blocked), 1:17.
P—Greyson Pearce 4 run (run failed), 0:18.
R—Chase Wadding 66 kickoff return (Brock Fike kick), 0:04.
Third Quarter
P—Greyson Pearce 75 interception return (run failed), 7:29.
Fourth Quarter
R—Brock Fike 15 pass from Cooper Knouse (kick failed), 9:55.
P R
First downs 8 16
Rushes-yards 36-202 42-252
Comp-Att-Int 1-1-0 4-11-1
Passing Yards 35 59
Total Plays-Yards 37-237 53-311
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-1
Punts 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-35 1-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Punxsy—Greyson Pearce 21-204, Brady Dobson 6-4, Jet Riley 4-4, Sage Blystone 3-(-5), Trot Cregger 1-3, Team 1-(-8).
Reynoldsville—Brock Fike 8-87, Chase Wadding 12-75, Dylan Carter 8-51, Cooper Knouse 8-26, Cayden Hynds 1-12, Owen Sweeney 1-3, Team 2-(-2).
PASSING
Punxsy—Greyson Pearce 1 of 1, 35 yards.
Reynoldsville—Cooper Knouse 4 of 11, 59 yards, 3 TDs, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Punxsy—Andrew Snyder 1-35.
Reynoldsville—Brock Fike 2-32, Dylan Carter 1-14, Cayden Hynds 1-13.
INTERCEPTIONS
Punxsy—Greyson Pearce.
Reynoldsville—None.