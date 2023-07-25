REYNOLDSVILLE — Fans were treated not only to a “meet and greet” with drivers and race teams during intermission, but also some great racing on Saturday night at Hummingbird Speedway. It was a full night with the extended intermission, all regular classes completing a regular program, and three additional “make-up” features from the rained out event the previous week.

After preliminary heat races and the intermission where cars were parked on the front stretch of the track and fans were permitted to mingle, it was time for the feature events.

Feature winners included Dwayne Brooks in the Srock Contracting Super Late Models, Nick Erskine in the Dan Joiner Heating & Air Conditioning Semi-Lates, Fuzzy Fields in the Cypress Clocks and Gift Shop Pro Stocks, Jacob Eucker in the Andy Man’s Car Care Economods, Dustin Challingsworth in the Brian Savino Motorsports Pure Stocks, Greg Kiehl in the Brooks Services 4-Cylinders, and Brooke Grove in the Aquaholics Powder Puffs Series.

Make-up feature winners then went to Doug Eck in the Srock Contracting Super Late Models, Garrett Calvert in the Andy Man’s Car Care Economods and Challingsworth making it 2-for-2 on the night for the win in the Brian Savino Motorsports Pure Stock.

The pits were filled by 87 cars. Kids, both young and old, enjoyed Fan Appreciation Night; but drivers may like this event even more, seeing their young fans and giving away candy and many other items. It once again proved to be always a very popular night.

This Saturday sees the first visit to Hummingbird speedway by the ULMS series for a special late model event on Grady’s Decision Night. Visit the track’s website (www.hummingbirdspeedway.com) for more info.

Results:

Srock Contracting

Super Late Models

Regular Feature

1. Dwayne Brooks

2. Doug Eck

3. Paul Kot

4. Garrett Mott

5. Chad Homan

6. Bill Davis

7. Bob McMillen

8. Rich Runyan Jr.

9. Clay Ruffo

10. Nate Brady

11. Bo Lockwood

12. Kyle Nicholas

Make-Up Feature

1. Doug Eck

2. Paul Kot

3. Dwayne Brooks

4. Clay Ruffo

5. Bill Davis

6. Rich Runyan Jr.

7. Nate Brady

Dan Joiner Heating & Air

Semi Late Models

1. Nick Erskine

2. Nick Loffredo

3. Doug Surra

4. Dan Smeal

5. Kyle Shannon

6. Steve Scaife Jr.

7. Adam Nixon

8. Matt Howell

9. Cregen Brady

10. Joseph Loffredo

Cypress Clock & Gift Shop

Pro Stocks

1. Fuzzy Fields

2. Bruce Hartzfeld

3. Jim Challingsworth

4. Nathan Yeaney

5. Brandon Doland

6. Jim Bloom

7. Tim Steis

8. Amber Brady

9. Shawnee Sturgeon

Andy Man’s Car Care

Economods

Regular Feature

1. Jacob Eucker

2. Garrett Calvert

3. Bob McMillen

4. Brian Toto

5. Orin Taylor

6. Nate Fleck

7. Gary Sullivan

8. Shawn Lindemuth

9. Ed Vogel

Make-Up Feature

1. Garrett Calvert

2. Nate Fleck

3. Bob McMillen

4. Orin Taylor

5. Ed Vogel

6. Johnny Lindenpitz

Brian Savino Motorsports

Pure Stocks

Regular Feature

1. Dustin Challingsworth

2. Andrew Frey

3. Jenna Pfaff

4. Casey Wolfe

5. Ashley Kilhoffer

6. Josh Bloom

7. Cody Cassler

8. Dominic Marchiori

9. Mike Anderson

10. Renae Meyer

11. Devin Dickey

12. Wayne Truitt

13. Dalton Gustafson

14. Tyler Rougeux

15. Josh Fields

16. Jake Foradori

17. Mitch Stiles

18. Eddie Gardner

Make-Up Feature

1. Dustin Challingsworth

2. Andrew Frey

3. Dominic Marchiori

4. Devin Dickey

5. Ashley Kilhoffer

6. Renae Meyer

7. Wayne Truitt

8. Cody Cassler

9. Jenna Pfaff

10. Caleb Bloom

11. Casey Wolfe

12. Josh Fields

13. Dalton Gustafson

14. Mitch Stiles

Brooks Services

Four-Cylinders

1. Greg Kiehl

2. Issac Irvin

3. Camden Frantz

4. Devon Trayer

5. Josh Frantz

6. Justin Finland

7. Coty Maines

8. Bruce Long

9. Adam Pluebell

10. Ricky Nelson

11. Zack Hetrick

12. Josh Lindenmuth

13. Shawn Hadden

14. Louis Young

15. Ernie Irvin

16. Sam Regitz

17. Sam Fye

18. Nevaeh Helsel

19. Ben Lehane

20. Michael Young

21. Jeese Armstrong

22. Allen Robison

23. Jim Boyer

Aquaholics PowderPuff Series

1. Brooke Grove (Lowe)

2. Tessa Spearing

3. Melissa Rock

4. Kim Nelson

5. Erika Anthony

6. Tracy Smith

7. Madison Perry

8. Gracie Pluebell

