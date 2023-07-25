REYNOLDSVILLE — Fans were treated not only to a “meet and greet” with drivers and race teams during intermission, but also some great racing on Saturday night at Hummingbird Speedway. It was a full night with the extended intermission, all regular classes completing a regular program, and three additional “make-up” features from the rained out event the previous week.
After preliminary heat races and the intermission where cars were parked on the front stretch of the track and fans were permitted to mingle, it was time for the feature events.
Feature winners included Dwayne Brooks in the Srock Contracting Super Late Models, Nick Erskine in the Dan Joiner Heating & Air Conditioning Semi-Lates, Fuzzy Fields in the Cypress Clocks and Gift Shop Pro Stocks, Jacob Eucker in the Andy Man’s Car Care Economods, Dustin Challingsworth in the Brian Savino Motorsports Pure Stocks, Greg Kiehl in the Brooks Services 4-Cylinders, and Brooke Grove in the Aquaholics Powder Puffs Series.
Make-up feature winners then went to Doug Eck in the Srock Contracting Super Late Models, Garrett Calvert in the Andy Man’s Car Care Economods and Challingsworth making it 2-for-2 on the night for the win in the Brian Savino Motorsports Pure Stock.
The pits were filled by 87 cars. Kids, both young and old, enjoyed Fan Appreciation Night; but drivers may like this event even more, seeing their young fans and giving away candy and many other items. It once again proved to be always a very popular night.
This Saturday sees the first visit to Hummingbird speedway by the ULMS series for a special late model event on Grady’s Decision Night. Visit the track’s website (www.hummingbirdspeedway.com) for more info.
Results:
Srock Contracting
Super Late Models
Regular Feature
1. Dwayne Brooks
2. Doug Eck
3. Paul Kot
4. Garrett Mott
5. Chad Homan
6. Bill Davis
7. Bob McMillen
8. Rich Runyan Jr.
9. Clay Ruffo
10. Nate Brady
11. Bo Lockwood
12. Kyle Nicholas
Make-Up Feature
1. Doug Eck
2. Paul Kot
3. Dwayne Brooks
4. Clay Ruffo
5. Bill Davis
6. Rich Runyan Jr.
7. Nate Brady
Dan Joiner Heating & Air
Semi Late Models
1. Nick Erskine
2. Nick Loffredo
3. Doug Surra
4. Dan Smeal
5. Kyle Shannon
6. Steve Scaife Jr.
7. Adam Nixon
8. Matt Howell
9. Cregen Brady
10. Joseph Loffredo
Cypress Clock & Gift Shop
Pro Stocks
1. Fuzzy Fields
2. Bruce Hartzfeld
3. Jim Challingsworth
4. Nathan Yeaney
5. Brandon Doland
6. Jim Bloom
7. Tim Steis
8. Amber Brady
9. Shawnee Sturgeon
Andy Man’s Car Care
Economods
Regular Feature
1. Jacob Eucker
2. Garrett Calvert
3. Bob McMillen
4. Brian Toto
5. Orin Taylor
6. Nate Fleck
7. Gary Sullivan
8. Shawn Lindemuth
9. Ed Vogel
Make-Up Feature
1. Garrett Calvert
2. Nate Fleck
3. Bob McMillen
4. Orin Taylor
5. Ed Vogel
6. Johnny Lindenpitz
Brian Savino Motorsports
Pure Stocks
Regular Feature
1. Dustin Challingsworth
2. Andrew Frey
3. Jenna Pfaff
4. Casey Wolfe
5. Ashley Kilhoffer
6. Josh Bloom
7. Cody Cassler
8. Dominic Marchiori
9. Mike Anderson
10. Renae Meyer
11. Devin Dickey
12. Wayne Truitt
13. Dalton Gustafson
14. Tyler Rougeux
15. Josh Fields
16. Jake Foradori
17. Mitch Stiles
18. Eddie Gardner
Make-Up Feature
1. Dustin Challingsworth
2. Andrew Frey
3. Dominic Marchiori
4. Devin Dickey
5. Ashley Kilhoffer
6. Renae Meyer
7. Wayne Truitt
8. Cody Cassler
9. Jenna Pfaff
10. Caleb Bloom
11. Casey Wolfe
12. Josh Fields
13. Dalton Gustafson
14. Mitch Stiles
Brooks Services
Four-Cylinders
1. Greg Kiehl
2. Issac Irvin
3. Camden Frantz
4. Devon Trayer
5. Josh Frantz
6. Justin Finland
7. Coty Maines
8. Bruce Long
9. Adam Pluebell
10. Ricky Nelson
11. Zack Hetrick
12. Josh Lindenmuth
13. Shawn Hadden
14. Louis Young
15. Ernie Irvin
16. Sam Regitz
17. Sam Fye
18. Nevaeh Helsel
19. Ben Lehane
20. Michael Young
21. Jeese Armstrong
22. Allen Robison
23. Jim Boyer
Aquaholics PowderPuff Series
1. Brooke Grove (Lowe)
2. Tessa Spearing
3. Melissa Rock
4. Kim Nelson
5. Erika Anthony
6. Tracy Smith
7. Madison Perry
8. Gracie Pluebell