BROOKVILLE — Wrapping up the regular season with a sweep of the DuBois Lumberjacks Sunday afternoon at McKinley Field, the Brookville Grays finished off their Federation League regular season with a 12-6 record and a likely No. 3 seed for the league playoffs.
That starts Tuesday through Thursday, if necessary, with three best-of-three first-round series with the first-place and unbeaten DuBois Rockets receiving a bye, most likely presuming all seven teams intend to play in the postseason.
While the league meeting was Sunday night and official pairings weren’t available before press time, it looked as if it’ll be the Grays meet the No. 6 Lumberjacks, No. 2 seed Sykesville playing No. 7 Curwensville Legion and No. 4 Rossiter meeting No. 5 Clearfield Legion in the three series.
The best-of-five semifinals would start as early as Saturday with the Rockets playing the 4/5 winner.
Sunday, Grays blanked the Lumberjacks, 7-0, in the first game with Thomas Plummer throwing a one-hitter. But in the nightcap, it came down the Grays’ final at-bat in the five-inning twinbill setup as Nathan Bonfardine singled in Joey Lopez with one out to cap a four-run rally and a 5-4 win after the Grays entered the inning trailing 4-1.
The big blow of the comeback came from Grays centerfielder Hunter Geer, whose hard line drive through the left-center field gap with one out turned into a rare inside-the-park three-run homer off Lumberjacks reliever Tyler Passmore who started the fifth in relief of Austin Mitchell.
Cole Slaughenhoup singled off Passmore to start the inning and after one out, Passmore walked Owen Caylor to set up Geer’s game-tying scamper around the bases. Lopez singled and Tyler Young walked to set up Bonfardine’s game-winner.
In the opener, Plummer took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before Loren Way’s popup behind second base fell untouched and broke up his bid. Plummer struck out 13 and didn’t walk a batter with two batters reaching via infield errors.
The Grays scored four runs in the first and three in the third inning. Lopez doubled in a run and Jamison Rhoades singled in a run in the first.
In the second game, Dayne Bauman and Passmore drove in runs in the Lumberjacks’ two-run second while Passmore and Trenton Gaffney singled and scored runs on a bases-loaded walk to Chad Corle and sacrifice fly by Mitchell to pad the Lumberjacks’ lead to 4-1.
Mitchell took the tough-luck no-decision by allowing just one hit while walking five in his four innings.
The Lumberjacks finished the regular season 3-14.
The Grays and Rossiter split a Saturday five-inning doubleheader with another rare setup — no umpires with both teams calling the game, including the catchers calling balls and strikes — with the Grays winning the first game 3-2 and the Miners taking the nightcap 12-2.
In the opener, Rhoades and Brady Caylor combined for the win on the mound, Rhoades getting the win by allowing two hits and walking five. Caylor got the save, striking out the final two batters with the bases loaded and the Grays clinging to the one-run lead.
All three Grays’ runs were unearned, two of them coming in the top of the fourth inning with Caylor singling in the third run with two outs. He finished with three singles.
The Miners scored five in the second inning and six in the third to break open the game. Isaac London singled twice and drove in three runs while Steve Budash and Anthony Maseto each had two hits with Budash doubling.
Addison Neal and Budash combined for the win on the mound for the Miners, combining for a six-hitter, with Neal going the first three innings. Yough and Geer each had two hits with Yough tripling in a run in the first inning.
The weekend capped a six games in four-day stretch for the Grays. Friday night, Sykesville roughed them up 13-3 in seven innings. The Senators got a two-run homer from Garrett Prosper in the first inning and a grand slam blast from Jordan Frano in the third inning.