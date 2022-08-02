Hummingbird pic
Summerville’s Jon Lee picked up a $3,000 payday at Hummingbird’s Grady’s Decision Special for Super Late Models on Saturday night. Lee led all 35 laps for the victory.

 Photo courtesy Joe Nowak

REYNOLDSVILLE — It was another special night at Hummingbird Speedway on Saturday night as we hosted Grady’s Decision Night for the second straight year. Grady’s Decision, a 501c3 non-profit organization, was created to present a glimpse of God’s love to families experiencing premature births as well as those families with children needing specialized medical attention. There was a huge Chinese Auction and other fundraisers to benefit Grady’s Decision. At the end of the night, approximately $6,800 had been raised for the great cause.

