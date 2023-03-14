A total of nine Tri-County Area boys and girls basketball teams took part in the first round of the PIAA playoffs on Friday and Saturday. When it was all said and done, five of those teams picked up wins and move on to their respective second round matchups that take place today and Wednesday.
Elk County Catholic boys and girls advanced to the second round of their respective Class A tourneys as the Crusaders took down the WPIAL five-seed Neighborhood Academy, 67-47, on Friday while the Lady Crusaders topped the District 5 runner-ups, Northern Bedford, by a 50-27 final on Saturday.
The other boys team advancing to the second round, Brookville, had the most exciting game of the first round winners as Clayton Cook drilled a three as time expired in overtime to give the Raiders a 46-43 win over WPIAL five-seed Seton-LaSalle for a Class 3A victory on Saturday.
Redbank Valley girls got its winning streak up to 19 games on Friday as they easily took down the WPIAL six-seed, Serra Catholic, 63-36.
Rounding out the winners over the first round were the DuBois Central Catholic girls as they took down the District 10 champion Jamestown, 64-21, for the team’s first state playoff win in 24 years.
The four area teams that ended their 2022-23 campaigns this weekend were the boys teams of DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic and Clarion-Limestone and the Punxsy girls team.
DuBois (11-14) fell to WPIAL champion Penn Hills, 63-20, on Friday in Class 5A. DuBois Central Catholic (17-9) dropped its game to the District 6 two-seed Harmony, 70-58, in Class A on Friday while Clarion-Limestone (25-3) lost a close one to the WPIAL four-seed Bishop Canevin, 70-67, in Class 2A action Saturday.
Finally, Punxsy (22-2) ended its season with a 53-44 loss on Saturday to WPIAL five-seed Knoch.
Tuesday’s Games
Boys
Class A
(7-3) Carlynton vs.
(9-1) Elk County Catholic
at PennWest Clarion, 6 p.m.
The Crusaders got off to a great start in the PIAA playoffs on Friday night as they took down Neigborhood Academy, 67-47 as ECC finds itself in familiar territory.
Friday’s win gave ECC (26-2) its eighth first round victory since 2015 in the nine times they’ve made the state tourney. On the scoresheet, ECC had four of its starters in double-figures with the trio of Adam Straub, Michael Jacobs and Wil Wortman notched 14 points and Lance O’Neill had 12. The team’s other starter in Colby Nussbaum had nine.
It’ll be another WPIAL opponent for head coach Aaron Straub in the Crusaders on Tuesday as they’ll face off against the WPIAL three-seed in Carlynton (18-7), who took down the District 5 two-seed Southern Fulton, 65-25.
The Cougars’ first round win saw Austin Milliner lead the way with 25 points while Chase Jones added 13 and Simon Schriver had 10.
Girls
Class 2A
(9-1) Redbank Valley vs.
(6-3) Bishop McCort
at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.
The Lady Bulldogs (26-1) are playing its best basketball when it matters the most as its 19th straight win came on Friday as they took down the WPIAL six-seed Serra Catholic, 63-36.
Sophomore Mylee Harmon led the way for Redbank Valley with 22 points in the win as they once trailed 11-10 after the first quarter. But a 14-0 Lady Bulldogs run then helped the home team pull away as they picked up its first state playoff win since a Class 2A 53-49 win over Cochranton in 2020.
Lady Bulldog teammates Caylen Rearick and Alivia Huffman also scored in double-figures in Friday’s win as Rearick notched 14 and Huffman 12.
Bishop McCort (15-13), the District 6 three-seed, took down WPIAL runner-up Freedon, 64-58 in overtime, to advance to Tuesday’s second round contest.
Bishop McCort’s Gianna Gallucci finished with 23 points while Cami Beppler had 22 points in the overtime win.
Wednesday’s Games
Boys
Class 3A
(7-4) Neshannock vs.
(9-1) Brookville
at PennWest Clarion, 7:30 p.m.
Brookville (23-2) notched its fourth state playoff win since 2020 and its fifth in program history on Saturday after Cook drilled a three at the buzzer in overtime, downing Seton-LaSalle, 46-43.
Cook’s 17 points led the way while he also had a double-double with 12 rebounds. Kellan Haines joined him in double-figures with 11 points while Noah Peterson chipped in with seven.
The heave for the win by Cook gave the Raiders its 20th consecutive win after they started the year at 3-2 — its last loss coming on Dec. 16 to Elk County Catholic, 50-47.
The Raiders will take on the WPIAL four-seed in Neshannock (19-7), who took down the District 10 runner-up Oil City, 61-59, after trailing for most of the game.
It won’t be the first time the two teams have squared up as Neshannock downed Brookville in the PIAA Class 3A first round in 2020, 49-34, before COVID-19 put a halt to the rest of the tournament after the second round.
Girls
Class A
(7-1) Union Area vs.
(9-2) Elk Co. Catholic,
at PennWest Clarion, 6 p.m.
The Lady Crusaders all-junior starting lineup and head coach Ken Pistner will look for revenge on Wednesday as they’ll play Union Area in a second round rematch from a season ago.
Last year saw Union as the WPIAL three-seed and ECC as the D-9 champs. But Union would end up winning after the Lady Crusaders had a sluggish start. Down 26-5 midway through the second quarter, ECC clawed back but fell 38-35.
This year, the Lady Scots (19-6) enter as the WPIAL champs and easily dispatched D-9’s Clarion, 47-9, in the first round.
Elk County Catholic (24-4), the D-9 runner-up, took down D-5 runner-up Northern Bedford, 50-27, on Saturday as Syd Alexander led the team with 14 points while fellow starters Tori Newton and Lucy Klawuhn had 13 and 12, respectively.
(9-3) DuBois Central Catholic vs.
(6-1) Williamsburg
at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.
The Lady Cardinals could party like it’s 1999 — literally — as DCC’s win on Saturday over Jamestown marked the first time since that year the Lady Cardinals earned a state playoff win.
For a good omen, that season saw DCC make the Class A semifinals before being bounced. However, this year they’ll take on the D-6 champion in Williamsburg (27-1) for a shot at the quarterfinals.
Saturday’s dominant win by DCC (15-12) saw the Lady Cardinals jump out to a 42-13 halftime lead before the PIAA mercy rule started early in the third quarter for the 64-21 victory.
Marina Hanes led all scorers with 15 while Faith Jacob added 14 points.
The Lady Pirates dropped the WPIAL four-seed St. Joseph’s by an even wider margin in its win, 86-40. Jayla Woodruff led the way with 31 points while Ayla Hileman had 27 points. Williamburg’s only loss of the year was its first game against Penns Manor, 50-39. Since then, it’s 27 straight wins for the Lady Pirates.