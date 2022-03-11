After the first round of the PIAA boys and girls state playoff tournaments saw 14 Tri-County Area teams make it, only five remain heading into second round matchups tonight and Saturday.
One girls team is left standing in the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders for Class A.
On the boys side, ECC also remains along with DuBois Central Catholic in Class A, as well as Ridgway and Redbank Valley in Class 2A.
Out of the first round games on Tuesday, the Cardinals — who headed into the tourney as the District 9 two-seed — had an impressive 70-50 win over District 6’s third seed in Conemaugh Valley.
That game saw senior Alec Srock dominate with 27 points and 20 rebounds.
The top-seeded Crusaders also won on Tuesday, albeit by a much closer 49-47 margin over the WPIAL’s fifth-seed in Rochester.
The trio of Jordan Wasko, Michael Jacobs and Charlie Breindel each had double-digit points in the effort, with 13, 12 and 10, respectively.
On Wednesday, the Lady Crusaders made sure its game wasn’t as close as what the boys squad had a day earlier. The D-9 top-seed pulled away in the second half en route to a 52-23 win over the WPIAL six-seed in Monessen.
Syd Alexander led ECC in that one with 24 points.
For the boys Class 2A, D-9 top seed Ridgway overcame an early 15-4 deficit for a 47-44 win over District 10’s four-seed in Cambridge Springs.
Dom Allegretto led the Elkers charge with 17 points as fellow guard Jack Benninger had 13.
Redbank Valley — the team that Ridgway beat for the D-9 title — had an easy go of it as they downed the District 6 three-seed in West Shamokin, 58-31.
Bulldog Marquese Gardlock had himself a game with 24 points as Redbank Valley jumped out to an early lead and didn’t look back.
Bryson Bain chipped in with nine points and Aiden Ortz tallied eight.
Tonight’s games include the following:
Boys
Class A
(9-2) DuBois Central Catholic vs. (7-1) Bishop Canevin, at Armstrong High School, Kittaning, 6 p.m.
The Cardinals (19-8) will get a tough test in the second round in Bishop Canevin (21-4) — the WPIAL champ that just beat Johnsonburg, 73-40, in the first round.
That contest saw the Crusaders outscore the Rams 37-10 in the first quarter as the mercy rule went into effect in the second half.
Kai Spears led the Crusaders with 14 points and didn’t play in the second half as the win gave Bishop Canevin 11 straight.
(10-1) Farrell vs. (9-1) Elk County Catholic, at Clarion University, 7:30 p.m.
The D-9 and D-10 champs will face off in Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium tonight as the Steelers (16-8) are coming off of a 67-55 win over the WPIAL third-seed Greibel Catholic.
Elk County Catholic (23-5) will look to contain Lamont Samuels, who had 21 points in Tuesday’s win against Greibel Catholic.
Other double-digit scorers from that one included Omar Stewart with 14, Kabron Smith with 13 and Nasir O’Kane with 10.
Saturday’s games, pending weather, include the following:
Girls
Class A
(7-3) Union vs. (9-1) Elk County Catholic, at Clarion University, 4 p.m.
The Lady Crusaders (25-3) will match up against the WPIAL three-seed in Union (21-2).
The Lady Scots took care of business in the first round with a 42-33 win over Farrell.
Union’s Zoe Lepri led that game with 16 points as Kelly Cleaver added 10.
The Lady Scots also did not lose a game this season until Feb. 10 when they fell to Rochester, 44-31.
Boys
Class 2A
(9-2) Redbank Valley vs. (10-1) Kennedy Catholic, at Armstrong High School, Kittaning, 4:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs (23-4) get the District 10 champ in Kennedy Catholic (22-4).
A perfect 16-0 in D-10 league play this season, Kennedy Catholic dispatched the WPIAL six-seed in Winchester Thurston, 77-44, on Wednesday.
Elijah Harden led the Golden Eagles with 24 points in that game, while fellow teammate Malik Lampkins-Rudolph picked up a double-double with 21 points and 13 boards.
(7-3) Greensburg Central Catholic vs. (9-1) Ridgway, at Clarion University, 5:30 p.m.
Yet another area team gets a WPIAL school as the Elkers (21-5) take on the three-seed in Greensburg Central Catholic.
Much like the Elkers, the Centurions (19-4) edged out a narrow in its tourney opener. They defeated the D-5 champ Conemaugh Township with a Tyree Turner layup at the buzzer, 62-60, after blowing a 17-point lead earlier in the contest.
Ryan Appleby and Brevin Williams led the Centurions with 18 points each.