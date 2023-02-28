CLARION — The District 9 Chapter of the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association inducted its 23nd class into the district’s Hall of Fame Saturday prior to the finals of the Class AA individual championships at PennWest Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
The new induction class featured five honorees, all of whom hail from the Tri-County Area.
The class is comprised of two wrestlers turned D-9 referees in Jeff Lindermuth (Brookville) and Randy Evans (Redbank Valley) and three other standout wrestlers in DuBois’ Tom Sleigh, Punxsutawney’s Kody Young and Redbank Valley’s J.P. Kirkpatrick.
Here is a closer look at the newest members of the District 9 Wrestling Hall of Fame:
Jeff Lindermuth
Brookville
Lindermuth is a 1990 graduate of Brookville Area High School, where he was a two-time District 9 Class AA champion (1989-90) on the mat at 130 pounds. He also captured Northwest Regional titles in both of those seasons.
At the state level, Lindermuth placed fourth at 130 pounds at the 1989 PIAA Championships, then moved a spot up the podium as a senior in 1990 when he won a bronze medal at the same weight.
Lindermuth became a wrestling referee just two years after graduating high school in 1992 and is currently in his 32nd year serving District 9 in that compacity.
Randy Evans
Redbank Valley
Evans, a 1982 Redbank valley graduate, was a two-time District 9 Class AA champion for the Bulldogs at 112 and 119 pounds. He also played fourth at 119 at the Northwest Regional Tournament as a senior 1982.
Evans began his career as a high school referee in 1991 and has been a USA Wrestling referee for 35 years. Evans now serves as the chairman for the Area V Junior Wrestling Program.
Tom Sleigh
DuBois
Sleigh, a 2014 graduate of DuBois Area High School, was a four-time District 9 Class AAA champion from 2010-14 — winning those titles in four different weight classes (135, 145, 170 and 195).
The Beaver standout went on to win two Northwest Regional titles (2013-14) and was a four-time state qualifier. He won a pair of PIAA medals, placing third as a junior at 170 pounds in 2013 and then third again at 195 as a senior in 2014.Laterin the 2014 postseason, Sleigh was a Flo national champion.
Sleigh finished his standout career with a record of 140-24. That win total was the school record at the time of his graduation and now ranks second all-time for the Beavers.
After graduation, Sleigh went on to wrestle at the Division I level at both Bucknell University (2015-18) and Virginia Tech (2018-19 season). He was three-time NCAA qualifier at Bucknell his freshman through junior seasons before suffering a season-ending injured in the first dual his senior year.
Sleigh then went to Virginia Tech as a graduate transfer and qualified for the NCAA Tournament for a fourth time. All told, Sleigh posted a college record of 112-44. He earned his degree in environmental studies.
Kody Young
Punxsutawney
Young, who graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 2011, also was a four-time District 9 Class AAA champion (2008-11), winning those titles at 112, 125, 130 and then 125 again.
He won a Northwest Regional title in 2011 at 125 and was a two-time state qualifier, as he placed third in Altoona at 125 as a sophomore in 2009.
Young posted a high school record of 141-13 and is still the Chucks’ all-time wins leader. He also played soccer for Punxsy and was a three-time team MVP.
After graduation, Young wrestled at Division II Mercyhurst University where he was two-time national qualifier. He was injured during his senior season (2015-16) and wrestled just five matches that year. He finished his collegiate career with a record of 72-38.
Young then stayed involved in the sport at his college alma mater as he served as a graduate assistant coach at Mercyhurst from May 2017 through October 2020. He is currently employed as a project coordinator at MEDPAC in Cincinnati, Ohio.
J.P. Kirkpatrick
Redbank Valley
Kirkpatrick, a 1991 Redbank Valley graduate, was a two-time District 9 Class AA champion (1990-91) who also was a runner-up as a sophomore in 1989.
He went to win Northwest Regional titles all three of those seasons (1989-91) en route to capturing a pair of medals at the PIAA Championships. He was a silver medalist as a junior in 1990 at 119 pounds and won bronze at 125 as a senior in 1991.
Kirkpartrick finished his high school career with a record of 114-12-2.
After high school, he attended Bloomsburg University where he wrestled for one season (1992-93). Kirkpatrick is a graduate of the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science.