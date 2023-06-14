REYNOLDSVILLE — A couple of career firsts headlined the fifth night of racing at Hummingbird Speedway on Saturday night.
Nate Fleck collected his first career feature win in the Andy Man’s Car Care Economods, while a few races later 12-year-old Camden Frantz captured his first career big car checkered flag in the Brooks Services LLC. Four-Cylinder division.
Doug Surra was also victorious for the first time this season in the Semi Late Models. Three other drivers added to their 2023 win totals at The Bird. Paul Kot made it three wins in a row by taking the checkers in the Srock Contracting Super Late Model feature.
In the Brian Savino Motorsports Pure Stocks, Mike Anderson made it back-to-back wins in his Roostit Chassis, while Jim Bloom notched his second win in a row in the Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Pro Stocks.
The Aquaholics PowderPuff Series made their first of three scheduled visits to Hummingbird with Kim Nelson picking up the win to complete the night’s racing action.
Speedway Notes: A total of 68 cars were on-hand for night No. 5 of the 2023 racing season. That breaks down to 9 Economods, 12 Semi Late Models, 8 Super Late Models, 20 Four-Cylinders, 12 Pure Stocks, and 7 Pro Stocks.
Acton resumes this Saturday with a regular 6-division program plus $1,000/win Economods and Kid’s Bike Races. The $1,000/win Economod special will be a part of a three-race, three-track “Economod Mania” weekend. There has been a mini-points fund that has been setup courtesy of Close Racing Supply as well as other additional sponsors. There are a couple of other contingency awards as well that are up for grabs. You must attend all three events in order to be eligible for the bonus monies.
The first race of the weekend will be Friday night at Raceway 7 in Ohio for a regular show, then on to Hummingbird Saturday night for $1,000/win, and then to Eriez Speedway on Sunday for $1,200/win in the Kyle Miller Memorial.
The Kid’s Bike Races will be run at intermission on the front stretch. Gates open at 4 p.m. with racing beginning at 7 p.m. The Sub Hub Kids Club gets underway every Saturday night at 6 p.m. by the pit gate entrance. It is a great place to take your kids to do some fun kids club activities as well as meet some drivers prior to racing getting started.
For more information, call the track office at (814) 653-8400 or visit the tracks’ website at www.hummingbirdspeedway.com. You can also follow the track on Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.
Results:
Andy Man’s Car Care
Economods
1. Nate Fleck
2. Bob McMillen
3. Keith Felicetty
4. Orin Taylor
5. Brad Curran Jr.
6. Ed Vogel
7. Johnny Lindenpitz
8. Donnie May
9. Blake Joiner
Semi Late Models
1. Doug Surra
2. Nick Loffredo
3. Paul Ivory
4. Nick Erskine
5. arid Ivory
6. Kyle Shannon
7. Dan Smeal
8. Andy VanCuren
9. Deegen Watt
10. Fuzzy Fields
11. Adam Nixon
Srock Contracting
Super Late Models
1. Paul Kot
2. Dwayne Brooks
3. Orvis Newcome lll
4. Clay Ruffo
5. Nathan Brady
6. Rich Runyan Jr.
7. Doug Eck
8. Joe Loffredo
Brooks Services LLC.
Four-Cylinders
1. Camden Frantz
2. Devon Trayer
3. Allen Robison
4. Larry Conklin
5. ustin Finland
6. Ben Lehane
7. Joe Anthony
8. Coty Maines
9. Bruce Long
10 Adam Pluebell
11. Sam Fye
12. Josh Lindemuth
13. Kevin Piper
14. Jeremy Harris
15. Louis Young
16. Eric Luzier
17. Heidi Miller
18. Michael Young
19. Jim Boyer
20. Sam Regitz
Brian Savino Motorsports
Pure Stocks
1. Mike Anderson
2. Dustin Challingsworth
3. Tim Steis
4. Andy Frey
5. Ashley Kilhoffer
6. Wayne Truitt
7. Mitch Stiles
8. Renae Meyer
9. Noah Bloom
10. Jenna Pfaff
11. Dominic Marchiori
12. Devin Dickey
Cypress Clock & Gift Shop
Pro Stocks
1. Jim Bloom
2. Fuzzy Fields
3. Matt Bernard
4. Michael Oakes
5. Matt Sturgeon
6. Jim Challingsworth
7. Pernell Beimel
Aquaholic PowderPuff Series
1. Kim Nelson
2. Melissa Rock
3. Tracy Smith
4. Melanie Luzier
5. Madison Perry