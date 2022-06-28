ST. MARYS — It took the St. Marys Minor League softball All-Star team four innings to take down Bradford, 21-7, in District 10 tournament elimination game Monday evening at Benzinger Park as St. Marys’ Kara Fleming hit for the cycle.
Fleming was 4-for-5 on the night with six RBIs. She kicked things off in St. Marys’ 11-run first inning with an RBI double and then a three-run homer in her second at-bat.
Fleming got a single in the second inning, needing a triple for the feat — as she did just that in the fourth inning, driving in two more runs.
St. Marys had just six hits as a team, with Payton Beimel and Mya Floravit having one each, as they took advantage of six Bradford errors and 16 walks by Bradford pitchers.
Fleming also got the win inside the circle as she threw the first two innings, allowing no hits and striking out five of the six outs but also giving up four runs — three earned — via 10 walks.
With St. Marys as the “away” team via a coin flip, Jill Cunningham then pitched the final two innings prior to the 10-run mercy rule kicking in, allowing Bradford’s lone hit on the day while giving up three runs, walking four and striking out three.
St. Marys will now try to keep its district championship hopes alive on Wednesday night with another elimination game. This time, the team will play at Potter/McKean, who fell into the consolation bracket with a 15-0 loss to DuBois on Saturday.
ST. MARYS 21,
BRADFORD 7, 4 innings
Score by Innings
St. Marys (11)42 4 — 21
Bradford 013 3 — 7
St. Marys—21
Payton Beimel ss 4312, Mya Floravit 2b 3413, Ava Keebler c 4300, Kara Fleming p-3b 5346, Ava Slinkosky 3b 1101, Jill Cunningham 3b-p 2000, Gabbi Mecca lf 1000, Matti Orlic lf 2000, Mila Thorwart rf 0100, Ella Herzing ph 1000, Ashlyn Beimel cf 2100, Laynee Walker ph 0100, Gia Straub 1b 0400. Totals: 25-21-6-12.
Bradford—7
Emma Frank cf-c-cf 2000, Nevaeh Gomez ss-p 3000, Karissa Chamberlin p-ss 1210, Kaelyn Drake 3b 1200, Kendal Redington c 0100, Dylan Baldwin cf 0200, Akacia Dynda 1b 0000, Sophia Schimp 2b 3003, Aria Livingston rf 1000, Aubrie Leet rf 1000, Charlie Kohler lf 0001, Addy Anderson lf 0000. Totals: 12-7-1-4.
Errors: St. Marys 1, Bradford 6. LOB: St. Marys 8, Bradford 7. 2B: P. Beimel, Fleming. 3B: Fleming. HR: Fleming.
Pitching
St. Marys: Kara Fleming-2 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 10 BB, 5 SO; Jill Cunningham-2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO.
Bradford: Karissa Chamberlin-3 IP, 5 H, 17 R, 3 ER, 13 BB, 7 SO; Nevaeh Gomez-1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Fleming. Losing pitcher: Chamberlin.