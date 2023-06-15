ST. MARYS — Kara Fleming of St. Marys was recently selected to play in the 10U Open Division of the USSSA Fastpitch Softball Summer All-American Games. which will be held in Viera, Fla., at the USSSA Space Coast Complex from July 31 to Aug. 6.
Earlier this spring, over 1,700 players at 22 locations across the country’s six regions (West, Northeast, Great Lakes, Mid-West, Southeast, and South) tried out to compete in the Summer All-American Games.
Fleming was chosen to represent the Northeast Region 10U Team based on her tryout score, which was held in Jackson Township, N.J. back in May.
Fleming played for St. Marys Minor League All-Stars the last two summers and was part of the squad that won District 10 and Section 1 titles in 2021 to qualify for the state tournament.
Last year, she hit for the cycle in 21-7 victory against Bradford in a District 10 Minor League Tournament elimination game. She was 4-for-5 in that game with six RBIs.
Fleming also was the Minor League champion in the Home Run Derby held by the St. Marys Little League last June.