ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Flying Dutchmen basketball team earned itself a District 9 Class 4A title game trip last season and a 14-7 overall record. However, this year’s team will look much different than last year’s, as they lost eight players due to graduation — all of which comprised of the starting lineup.
Gone is last year’s rotation of Holden Housler, Vinni Nunes, Mitchell Reiter, Josh Robinson, Luke Lasko, Bryce Walker, Drake Caskey and Isaac Schlimm.
The Dutchmen and head coach Bill Shuey will look to reload with its team of 13 fresh faces, highlighted by two seniors in Ryan Bille and Hunter Hetrick. Shuey said he expects Bille and Hetrick to be leaders on the young team, as they will also have a third senior in new addition Brayden Clyde.
Bille averaged 2.0 points per game in nine appearances last season, while Hetrick averaged 1.4 ppg in 15 games.
Although the Flying Dutchmen are replacing all of its 2020 starters, the team isn’t entirely new to the varsity roster.
“We look for some underclassmen with limited varsity experience to bring the JV’s success along with them to the varsity level,” Shuey said.
The junior class consists of Charlie Coudriet, Tyler Mitchell, Tanner Fox, Zach Thorwart and Grayson Spangler. The trio of Coudriet, Mitchell and Fox all saw varsity minutes last season.
Other underclassmen include sophomores Anthony Nedzinski — who also saw varsity action as a freshman — Lucas Bauer, Quin Gavazzi, Matt Davis and Dan Schutz.
Things won’t be easy with an inexperienced squad, but Shuey and the team are up to the challenge.
“Obviously our inexperience is a hurdle we must overcome sooner rather that later,” Shuey said. “We are hoping that the offseason effort these student athletes have put in reflects well in the beginning games and they adapt to the varsity level quickly.”
Shuey said there’s two traits the team does have that should help them be competitive throughout the year.
“We do have some size and speed on our roster which will be an asset,” Shuey said.
But because of all the unknowns and lack of experience at the varsity level, Shuey said this year’s goals include “putting a competitive squad on the floor and playing team basketball.”
Shuey’s second season as head coach will begin with assistants Matt Shuey, James Cooney and Jeff Grubbs.
“We all take pride in the development of young men through competitive team play,” Shuey said.
The team is also looking forward to having more of a normal season — something they didn’t have in 2020.
“Since we are basically beginning fresh with this group, it will be exciting to experience a season unlike last year — hopefully with little interruptions in practice and play due to the pandemic,” Shuey said.
St. Marys’ first trip out onto the hardwood this season will take place on Friday, as the Flying Dutchmen will take on Johnsonburg at 8 p.m. in the Johnsonburg Tip-Off Tournament — with Ridgway and Coudersport also taking part in the tourney.
“I am looking forward to watching these young men learn the game and learn more about themselves through the experience,” Shuey said.
ROSTER
Seniors: Hunter Hetrick, Ryan Bille, Brayden Clyde. Juniors: Tanner Fox, Tyler Mitchell, Grayson Spangler, Zack Thorwart, Charlie Coudriet. Sophomores: Anthony Nedzinski, Lucas Bauer, Quin Gavazzi, Matt Davis, Dan Schutz.