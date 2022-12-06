ST. MARYS — It was a tough season last year for the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen basketball team, as they posted a 4-18 record. However, the team lost just three players due to graduation and returns its top points scorers from last season.
Head coach Bill Shuey has a roster of 20 kids this season — including eight freshmen that will play at the junior varsity level — with four seniors, five juniors and three sophomores comprising of the varsity roster.
“We had some players delayed due to the length of the football season and some other offseason injuries,” Shuey said on how practices have gone building up to the season. “But they are getting healthy and back to the business of basketball.”
Shuey said he’ll heavily rely on the four seniors for both on the court and off the court contributions.
“I expect big contributions from our senior leadership — Tanner Fox, Charlie Coudriet, Zack Thorwart and Tyler Mitchell,” Shuey said. “Each of these athletes has been a scoring threat.”
Fox was second on the team last year with 153 points (7.7 points per game) and led them in assists (43). Mitchell averaged 3.5 ppg and led the team in rebounds with 110. Thorwart was the third leading scorer last year with 119 points (5.4 ppg) and was second in three-pointers (31) while Coudriet was the third leading rebounder with 73.
Quin Gavazzi led the team last season as a sophomore with 177 points (8.0 ppg), as he knocked down 42 three-pointers. Other juniors looking to step up include Anthony Nedzinski (4.3 ppg), Dan Schutz (1.3 ppg in 14 games) and Matt Davis (2.4 ppg in 10 games).
Others contributing that hadn’t done so last year include sophomore Ben Paul, who played on the Elk County Catholic junior varsity team last year, and junior Lucas Bauer.
Although the team had just four wins last season, eight of the 18 losses were by nine points or less — including two overtime losses and another one-point loss to Johnsonburg earlier in the season. With a year of experience under the Flying Dutchmen, Shuey hopes they can take that experience and apply it this year, turning it into plenty of more wins as they feel they’ve got the athletes to contend.
“Like every year we are going into this season expecting to bring home a district title and advancing into the state playoffs,” Shuey said. “The bottom line is to play team basketball and develop young men for their future endeavors.”
As with any season, Shuey said his team’s experience throughout the year will “play an important role in our success.” There’s also another thing that the Flying Dutchmen hope to do — stay healthy.
“Keeping healthy and healing these athletes will be paramount,” Shuey said.
Shuey is assisted by junior varsity coach James Cooney and Jason Nedzinski, Jason Schutz and Jeff Grubbs.
The Flying Dutchmen, Shuey said, have put the time and effort in in order to be successful. He said the thing he’ll get to enjoy the most this year will be “watching our off-season hard work pay off during this season.”
St. Marys will open its season tonight as they host Brockway.
ROSTER
Seniors: Charlie Coudriet, Tannet Fox, Tyler Mitchell, Zach Thorwart. Juniors: Lucas Bauer, Matt Davis, Quin Gavazzi, Anthony Nedzinski, Dan Schutz. Sophomores: Angelo Catalone, Alex Mertz, Ben Paul. Freshmen: Tysen Beimel, Devlin Caskey, Cameron Coudriet, Louis Nedzinski, Hayden Pryll, Cooper Regulski, Drew Schutz, Clay Solada.