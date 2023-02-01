BROCKWAY — The DuBois wrestling team won the battle on the scoreboard Tuesday night at Brockway, 39-28, but the Beavers left with a hollow feeling as the Rovers dominated the match on the mat on Senior Night.
DuBois’ victory was fueled by six forfeit wins which gave them all but three of their team points, as Brockway won five of the six contested bouts by a combined score of 22-3. The Rovers also received a forfeit.
The Rovers won the two premier matchups on the night while adding three other wins on the mat.
Sophomore Parker Pisarchick edged Beaver senior Brendan Orr, 6-5, at 133, while Brockway’s Gavin Thompson captured a huge pin at heavyweight when he decked DuBois junior Zack Gallagher in 3:21. All four of those wrestlers came in with 22 or more wins.
Thompson’s pin, coupled with Gage Park’s 8-3 win vs. DuBois’ Antonio Giambanco in a battle of freshman at 107, actually gave the Rovers a 28-27 lead with two bouts remaining.
However, the Rovers (5-8) — who were missing a couple starters — were out of wrestlers at that point and had to forfeit away the win as DuBois’ Aubree Donahue (114) and Jeff Morris (121) had their arms raised to give the Beavers (5-8) the 11-point victory. Donahue’s win was her first of the season.
DuBois’ lone win on the mat came from Carter Wilson, who blanked Jack Smith, 6-0, at 172. Smith was not only wrestling at 172 for the first time this season but was made his return to the Rover lineup from an injury and hadn’t competed since Dec. 20.
“They won,” said DuBois coach Garrett Brown even though his team came out with the win score-wise. “I mean, the score doesn’t show that they won, but they won all the flip matches and beat us, plain and simple.
“It was great for the fans and a good environment here, and they just outperformed us. Our guys just aren’t getting the job done right now, and this isn’t a good feeling.
“I’ve been feeling this way a little too much this year, but one thing I won’t do is give up on my team. They know that and we’ll get back to work (today) and make adjustments, and the postseason is right around the corner.”
Thompson and Seth Stewart, who received a forfeit win at 215, were the lone Rover seniors honored prior to the match, which started at 127 where DuBois’ Samson Deeb received the first of six forfeit wins for the Beavers.
Pisarchick (25-5) and Orr (24-6) then hit the mat at 133, and it was the Beaver who opened the scoring on a takedown with 48 seconds left in the opening period.
The Rover worked free for an escape to make it 2-1 after one and chose bottom in the second. That decision didn’t pan out though, as Orr rode Pisarchick for the entire two minutes to take that slim lead to the final period.
Orr chose bottom to start and escaped 15 seconds into go up 3-1, only to have Pisarchick take him down near the midway point of the period to even the score.
Pisarchick elected to let Orr up on the restart and capitalized on that decision. He pulled even when Orr was called for stalling for the second time bout, then took down the Beaver to grab a 6-4 lead.
Orr managed a late escape, but Pisarchick held him off in the final seconds to secure the 6-5 win.
Brockway then made it two wins in two bouts as Colton Ross notched a 9-1 major decision of Hayden Ross at 139. The Beaver scored first on an escape in the second period.
However, it was all Colton Ross from there as he scored a takedown and three different sets of backpoints over the final three minutes to earn an extra team point with the major decision to put the Rovers up 7-6.
DuBois promptly regained the lead as Carter Vos (145) Davey Aughenbaugh (152) and Alex George (160) all received forfeits to give the Beavers a 24-7 advantage.
Wilson then made it four wins in a row for DuBois with his 6-0 win vs. Smith at 172. Wilson grabbed control of the bout with a first-period takedown, then rode out the Rover in the second. He sealed the win with another takedown and two nearfall points in the third.
Brockway ended the Beavers’ rub at 189, where the Rovers sent out sophomore Reese Stewart instead of older brother Seth.
The younger Stewart (2-2) was wrestling his first live match since Dec. 17 and locked in a standing cradle on DuBois’ Jason Gardner (1-11) before taking the Beaver to his back and pinning him in 1:16.
Brockway then bumped Seth Stewart up to 215 where DuBois had weighed in junior Tycen Roy. However, the Beavers elected to forfeit to the elder Stewart (22-5).
The brought the heavyweights out on the mat, with Thompson (27-4) controlling the match from the get-go pretty much against Gallagher (22-7).
Thompson grabbed the lead on a takedown with 32 seconds left in the first period, then turned it on in the second. The Rover started down and escaped before taking Gallagher down straight to his back for a 5-point move near the midway mark of the period.
Thompson put Gallagher on his back gain, this time securing the fall in 3:21 to pull the Rovers within two at 27-25.
Park then gave Brockway its only lead of the night with his 8-3 win against Giambanco at 107. The bout was nip-and-tuck for nearly two full periods though.
Park opened the scoring with a takedown in the first only to be reversed by the Beaver late in the period to make it 2-2. Park then chose neutral in the second and the pair battled on their feet for most of the period.
The Rover proved to be the one to gain the upperhand in the closing moments of the second as he took Giambanco down to his back for a 4-point move and 6-2 lead.
Giambanco got a point back with an escape early in the third, but Park sealed the win when he took the Beaver down a third time in the bout with 49 seconds remaining and rode him out.
That victory gave the Rovers their lone lead, albeit a short one, at 28-27, as the forfeits to Donahue and Morris gave DuBois the team victory.
“We wrestled really well tonight, and it was kind of hard having to bump around without some guys,” said Brockway coach Troy Braddock. “It’s kind of hard when you’re giving up 36 points, but we won more of the matches than we lost (on the mat), so that’s something to build off of. These guys are working hard and peaking at the right time.
“It was cool to see the crowd get into it for Gavin on Senior Night, and it would have been nice to see Seth get one (match) and go out with a bang too. Parker had a big win too, and those were exciting matches and what we need this time of year to see where we’re at for the postseason.”
DuBois hosts Altoona Thursday for its Senior Night, while Brockway travels to Port Allegany on Tuesday.
DUBOIS 39,
BROCKWAY 28
127—Samson Deeb (D) won by forfeit. (6-0)
133—Parker Pisarchick (BW) dec. Brendan Orr, 6-5. (6-3)
139—Colton Ross (BW) maj. dec. Hayden Ross, 9-1. (6-7)
145—Carter Vos (D) won by forfeit. (12-7)
152—Davey Aughenbaugh (D) won by forfeit. (18-7)
160—Alex George (D) won by forfeit. (24-7)
172—Carter Wilson (D) dec. Jack Smith, 6-0. (27-7)
189—Reese Stewart (BW) pinned Jason Gardner, 1:16. (27-13)
215—Seth Stewart (BW) won by forfeit. (27-19)
285—Gavin Thompson (BW) pinned Zack Gallagher, 3:21. (27-25)
107—Gage Park (BW) dec. Antonio Giambanco, 8-3. (27-28)
114—Aubree Donahue (D) won by forfeit. (33-28)
121—Jeff Morris (D) won by forfeit. (39-28).