CLARION — The Clarion University Sports Hall of Fame committee announced Tuesday that the school’s 2022 Hall of Fame class will feature seven new members, including a former standout from the Tri-County Area in 2011 DuBois Area High School graduate Kristin (Day) Shute, who was a national championship diver for the Lady Golden Eagles.
A native of Reynoldsville, Shute is one of the most accomplished overall women’s student-athletes in Clarion sports history.
Coached by Dave Hrovat, the eight time All-American and three-time NCAA champion diver capped her senior year in 2015 by winning the biggest awards in the nation. Her top honor came on Oct. 18, 2015 when she was named the 2015 NCAA “Woman of the Year” (all divisions). She was the first winner of the NCAA Woman of the Year Award from any Pennsylvania based university.
Shute was named the 2014 CSCAA NCAA Division II Female Diver of the Year, winning Division II national titles on both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards that year by over 30 points. She won the 1-meter by 30.2 points and the 3-meter by 52.9 points and set the NCAA Division II record in the 3-meter with 539.35 points.
She defended that 1-meter title in 2015, winning with 506.85 points, and finishing fourth on the 3-meter (512.20 points).
Shute started out her Clarion diving career in 2012 and was second on 3-meter (484.75 points) and fourth on 1-meter scoring (495.70 points). As a sophomore in 2013, she placed third on the 3-meter board (491.70 points) and fifth on the 1-meter (449.90 points) before her career truly took off in 2014.
Shute wasn’t just a a great athlete at Clarion, though, as she was the perfect example of being of “studen-athlete.” Her 4.0 GPA included 153 credits as a chemistry major with concentration in biology, and her hard work in the classroom earned her a host of accolades.
She also won the Capital One NCAA Division II Academic All-America of the Year, PSAC Pete Nevins Scholar Athlete of the Year and the NCAA Division II Elite 89 award, as well as the Capital One NCAA Division II At-Large Academic All-America of the Year in 2015 and 2014.
An NCAA Post-Graduate Scholarship winner, Shute went on to complete her education at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2019 with a Doctor of Osteopathy Degree and is currently employed in the Penn State Health Network.
Shute and her husband Brandon Shute have a son Parker.
Joining Shute in the 2022 Hall of Fame class are Ellen (Borowy) Casey (1981-84 Volleyball); Hannah Heeter (2010-13 Volleyball & 2012-15 Basketball), Tammy Holman (1985-88 Basketball); Malen Luke (1994-2005 FB Coach); Patrick Mooney (1994-2004 M&W CC; 1995-2004 M&W Track Coach) and Aleta (Rice) Hansen (Diving 1975-78).
“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Their contributions to the history and legacy of Golden Eagle athletics cannot be overstated, and I look forward to the chance to welcome them all back to campus on April 29 and congratulate them in person,” said Clarion Athletic Director Dr. Wendy Snodgrass.
Clarion University’s 33rd Annual Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies are scheduled for Friday, April 29, at the newly renovated Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium located at the corner of Greenville Avenue & Payne Street, beginning at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public.
A social is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Second Floor Eagle’s Perch at Tippin Gym. Ticket orders are being handled by the Alumni Engagement Office, 100 Seifert Mooney Center at Clarion University. Tickets are $40 per person and are available online at www.clarion.edu/shof, or by contacting the Office of Alumni Engagement at 814-393-2572. Checks should be made payable to Clarion “Sports Hall of Fame”. Induction information is also available at www.clariongoldeneagles.com.