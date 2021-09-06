It was a great Week 1 on a beautiful Friday evening that was free of rain — unlike Week 0’s contests — as Brookville, Ridgway, Elk County Catholic and Clearfield all went to 2-0 on the young season.
Each of the four aforementioned teams picked up the victory. Brookville beat DuBois 21-7 in the only matchup of area squads. Ridgway went to 2-0 decisively with a 42-6 victory over Kane. Elk County Catholic pulled out a close 13-12 victory over Coudersport while Clearfield blanked Bald Eagle Area 21-0.
St. Marys got its first win of the season over Bradford 30-19 to get to 1-1 on the year. A week after losing to Keystone 22-20, Redbank Valley got its revenge by taking down Otto-Eldred 59-6.
Two teams that won in Week 0 — Brockway and Curwensville — came out on the wrong end on Friday. The Rovers traveled to Smethport and fell to the Hubbers 35-19 while Curwensville lost a shootout against Mount Union on Saturday by a 54-36 final.
DuBois heads into Week 2 still looking for its first win of the year, as does Punxsutawney — who played its first game of the season Friday as the first game against Central Clarion was postponed due to COVID-related issues. But unfortunately for the Chucks, they fell to Karns City 42-8.
Curwensville quarterback Dan McGarry led the way through the air among local teams, scorching Mount Union for a school-record 401 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
After throwing for 263 yards in Week 0, Brockway freshman quarterback Brayden Fox lit up the opposing team’s secondary once again this week, racking up 301 yards against Smethport by going 23-of-35 with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Redbank Valley’s Bryson Bain was extremely efficient against Otto-Eldred, going 11-for-15 for 249 yards and five TDs, as was Brookville’s Charlie Krug with his 15-of-25 for 244 yards and three TDs.
Curwensville’s Ty Terry benefitted from McGarry’s big day, hauling in 14 receptions for another school record of 275 yards. Brookville’s Brayden Kunselman joined him in the 200+ yards club, racking up 205 yards on his seven receptions. Brockway wideout Matt Pyne also had 124 yards on seven receptions. The Redbank Valley duo of Chris Marshall and Marquese Gardlock had 114 and 112 yards, respectively, with Marshall hauling in five catches and Gardlock four.
Redbank Valley also had the lone 100+ yard rusher of the week — and the first of the season for area teams. Drew Byers had 120 yards and only needed eight carries to do it.
Here are the final stats from the Tri-County Area teams that were received, with box scores not available for ECC, St. Marys and Ridgway.
BROOKVILLE 21,
DuBOIS 7
Score by Quarters
Brookville 7 7 0 7 — 21
DuBois 0 7 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
BV—Brayden Kunselman 63 pass from Charlie Krug (Logan Oakes kick), 2:33.
Second Quarter
D—Cadin Delaney 6 pass from Austin Mitchell (Charlie Harman kick), 9:06.
BV—Brayden Kunselman 93 pass from Charlie Krug (Logan Oakes kick), 1:02.
Fourth Quarter
BV—Noah Peterson 21 pass from Charlie Krug (Logan Oakes kick), 9:17.
BV D
First downs 12 12
Rushes-yards 24-91 26-22
Comp-Att-Int 15-25-1 18-40-1
Passing Yards 244 174
Total Plays-Yards 51-335 56-196
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Punts 5-36.8 5-41.2
Penalties-Yards 5-41 41
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brookville—Jackson Zimmerman 12-93, Tate Lindermuth 5-8, Charlie Krug 5-(-10), Team 2-(-10).
DuBois—Braxton Adams 9-42, Austin Mitchell 8-(-24), Austin Henery 4-7, Cam-Ron Hays 5-(-3).
PASSING
Brookville—Charlie Krug 15 of 25, 244 yards, 3 TDs, 1 Int.
DuBois—Austin Mitchell 15 of 29, 109 yards, 1 TD, 0 Int.; Cam-Ron Hays 3 of 11, 65 yards, 0 TD, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Brookville—Brayden Kunselman 7-205, Noah Peterson 2-23, John Colgen 1-11 Jackson Zimmerman 2-9, Tate Lindermuth 1-0, Truman Sharp 2-(-4).
DuBois—Braxton Adams 5-80, Brycen Dinkfelt 3-50, Cadin Delaney 2-27, Derraick Burkett 5-11, Erich Benjamin 1-1, Austin Mitchell 1-(-3).
INTERCEPTIONS
Brookville—Brayden Kunselman.
DuBois—Garrett Frantz.
CLEARFIELD 21
BALD EAGLE AREA 0
Score by Quarters
BEA 0 0 0 0 — 0
Clearfield 0 7 14 0 — 21
Second Quarter
CL—Oliver Billotte 2 run, (Luke Sidorick kick), 7:57.
Third Quarter
CL—Nate Natoli 9 pass from Billotte, (Sidorick kick), 5:33.
CL—Mark McGonigal 21 run, (Sidorick kick), 0:16.
BEA C
First downs 6 15
Rushes-yards 17-(-53) 41-167
Comp-Att-Int 14-36-2 11-20-1
Passing Yards 116 126
Total Plays-Yards 53-63 61-293
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 3-1
Punts 7-37.9 6-27.0
Penalties-Yards 3-25 4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Bald Eagle Area—Carson Nagle 9-(-43), Garrett Burns 7-(-7), Gavin Eckley 1-(-3).
Clearfield—Mark McGonigal 12-71, Oliver Billotte 11-39, Jose Alban 10-36, Cayden Bell 3-18, Carter Chamberlain 2-5, Nate Natoli 1-4, Team 1-(-2).
PASSING
Bald Eagle Area—Carson Nagle 12-of-33, 119 yds., 2 Int., Garrett Burns 2-of-2, (-3) yds., Michael Snyder 0-of-1.
Clearfield—Oliver Billotte 11-of-20, 126 yds., 1 TD, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Bald Eagle Area—Owen Irvin 4-43, Gavin Eckley 4-23, Camron Watkins 2-7, Garrett Burns 1-19, Kahale Burns 1-18, Elliot Splain 1-8, Hayden Vaughn 1-(-1).
Clearfield—Nate Natoli 6-83, Jose Alban 2-10, Justin Crutchfield 1-10, Max Paul-Cook 1-11, Karson Kline 1-8.
INTERCEPTIONS
Bald Eagle Area—Hayden Vaughn.
Clearfield—Nate Natoli, Will Domico.
REDBANK VALLEY 59,
OTTO-ELDRED 6
Score By Quarters
Otto-Eldred 0 0 6 0 — 6
Redbank Valley 12 20 13 14 — 59
First Quarter
R –Marquese Gardlock 56 pass from Bryson Bain (pass failed), 9:41.
R –Brenden Shreckengost 22 fumble return (pass failed), 2:50.
Second Quarter
R –Chris Marshall 8 pass from Bryson Bain (pass failed), 7:35.
R –Chris Marshall 60 pass from Bryson Bain (pass failed), 2:32.
R –Chris Marshall 36 pass from Bryson Bain (Gunner Mangiantini run), :55.
Third Quarter
R –Aiden Ortz 77 kick return (Derrick Downs kick), 11:45.
R –Tate Minich 7 pass from Bryson Bain (kick failed), 11:36.
O –Ryan Love 6 run (run failed), 3:02.
Fourth Quarter
R –Drew Byers 39 run (Russ Plyter kick), 11:04.
R –Drew Byers 30 run (Derrick Downs kick), 5:55.
RBV OE
First downs 13 9
Rushes-yards 19-126 38-48
Comp-Att-Int. 11-16-0 6-17-0
Passing Yards 249 58
Total Plays-Yards 35-375 55-106
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-3
Punts 3-21.7 6-31.3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Redbank Valley — Drew Byers 8-120, Ray Shreckengost 8-11, Cole Bish 2-2, Bryson Bain 1-(-7).
Otto-Eldred — Hunter App 10-43, Ryan Love 8-33, Chance Palmer 6-4, Andrew Schenfield 1-4, Gavin Jimerson 7-4, Max Splain 3-1, Ray’shene Thomas 1-(-7), Team 2-(-34).
Passing
Redbank Valley — Bryson Bain 11-for-15, 249 yards, 5 TDs; Gunner Mangiantini 0-for-1.
Otto-Eldred — Gavin Jimerson 6-for-17, 58 yards.
Receiving
Redbank Valley — Chris Marshall 5-114, Marquese Gardlock 4-112, Ashton Kahle 1-16, Tate Minich 1-7.
Otto-Eldred — Braxton Caldwell 1-28, Manning Splain 3-17, Ray’shene Thomas 2-13.
SMETHPORT 35,
BROCKWAY 19
Score by Quarters
Brockway 0 7 0 12 — 19
Smethport 14 0 6 15 — 35
First Quarter
S—Ryan Mason 57 pass from Noah Lent, (kick failed), 10:49.
S—Noah Lent 1 run, (Noah Lent run), 6:44.
Second Quarter
B—Jalen Kosko 13 pass from Brayden Fox, (Blake Pisarcik kick), 9:17.
Third Quarter
S—Noah Lent 8 run, (kick failed), 0:58.
Fourth Quarter
S—Noah Lent 29 run, (Ryan Pelchy pass from Noah Lent), 9:16.
B—Alex Carlson 13 pass from Brayden Fox, (pass failed), 7:26.
S—Noah Lent 25 run, (Noah Lent kick), 4:50.
B—Alex Carlson 7 pass from Brayden Fox, (pass failed), 1:56.
B S
First Downs 19 17
Rushes-Yards 25-40 38-262
Passing Yards 301 84
Comp.-Att.-Int. 23-35-0 4-9-1
Total Yardage 341 346
Punts-Avg. 3-26.3 1-52
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-30 5-40
Individual Statistics
Rushing
Brockway: Carter Hickman 17-57, Brayden Fox 8-(-17).
Smethport: Noah Lent 21-177, Ryan Pelchy 15-89, Team 1-(-1), Ryan Mason 2-(-3).
Passing
Brockway: Brayden Fox 23-of-35, 301 yds., 3 TD, 0 INT.
Smethport: Noah Lent 4-of-9, 84 yds., 1 TD, 1 INT.
Receiving
Brockway: Matt Pyne 7-124, Carter Hickman 3-67, Blake Pisarcik 5-65, Alex Carlson 6-33, Jalen Kosko 3-12.
Smethport: Ryan Mason 1-57, Aiden McKean 1-18, Alex Ognen 1-5, Brandon Higley 1-4.
Interceptions
Brockway: Jalen Kosko.
Smethport: None.
KARNS CITY 42,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 8
Score by Quarters
Karns City 20 8 7 7— 42
Punxsy 0 0 8 0 — 8
First Quarter
KC—Zach Blair 27 run (Zach Kelly PAT), 7:16
KC—Luke Garing 1 run (Zach Kelly PAT), 2:48
KC—Zach Kelly 30 fumble return (Zach Kelly missed PAT); 2:38.
Second Quarter
KC—Zach Blair 9 run (Luke Garing run), 4:07.
Third Quarter
KC— Luke Cramer 2 run (Zach Kelly PAT), 10:13.
P—Noah Weaver 6 run (Zeke Bennet run), 0:00.
Fourth Quarter
N/A
KC P
First downs 8 9
Rushes-yards; 19-220; 32-67
Comp-Att-Int; 7-10-0 11-17-0
Passing Yards; 78; 86
Total Plays-Yards; 29-298; 49-153
Fumbles-Lost; 1-1; 1-1
Punts; 0-0.0; 3-86
Penalties-Yards; 5-36 3-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Karns City— Jayce Anderson 8-126; Zach Blair 2-46; Cooper Coyle 2-19; Luke Garing 4-18; Luke Cramer 3-11
Punxsy— Zeke Bennett 20-36; Noah Weaver 4-18; Angel Gonzalez 2-10; Landon Martz, 4-10; Gabe Kengersky, 2-3
PASSING
Karns City— Eric Booher, 7-10-78
Punxsy— Noah Weaver, 11-17-86
RECEIVING
Karns City— Cooper Coyle 2-20; Micah Rupp 1-20; Luke Garing 1-14; Isaac Herrero 1-14; Luke Cramer 1-10; Jerry Kummer, 1-0
Punxsy— Gabe Kengersky 7-58; Mason Nesbitt 3-15; Alex Phillips 1-13
MOUNT UNION 54
CURWENSVILLE 36
Score by Quarters
Mount Union 14 21 12 7 — 54
Curwensville 7 22 0 7 — 36
First Quarter
MU—Cainen Atherton 55 pass from Dayvon Wilson (Ryan Dountas kick), 9:20.
MU—Dayvon Wilson 11 run (Ryan Dountas kick), 0:56.
CW—Thad Butler 83 KO return (Jake Mullins kick), 0:43.
Second Quarter
MU—Je’Saun Robinson 13 run (Ryan Dountas kick), 10:58.
CW—Thad Butler 49 pass from Dan McGarry (Jake Mullins pass from Dan McGarry), 10:39.
CW—Ty Terry 17 pass from Dan McGarry (Jake Mullins kick), 7:25.
CW—Ty Terry 61 pass from Dan McGarry (Jake Mullins kick), 6:02.
MU—Dayvon Wilson 3 run (run failed), 2:55.
MU—Je’Saun Robinson 60 interception return (Dayvon Wilson run), 0:55.
Third Quarter
MU—Jayvien Brumbaugh 3 run (run failed), 8:04.
MU—Je’Saun Robinson 71 run (run failed), 2:03.
Fourth Quarter
MU—Dayvon Wilson 23 run (Ryan Dountas kick), 8:19.
CW—Ty Terry 47 pass from Dan McGarry (Jake Mullins kick), 3:13.
MU CW
First downs 20 17
Rushes-yards 50-500 16-42
Comp-Att-Int 5-12-2 24-39-2
Passing Yards 100 408
Total Plays-Yards 62-600 55-450
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Punts 3-40.3 4-40.5
Penalties-Yards 10-86 4-56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Mount Union—Dayvon Wilson 19-244, Jayvien Brumbaugh 15-139, Je’Saun Robinson 5-88, Josh Ryan 7-24, Bryce Danish 3-3, Cainen Atherton 1-2
Curwensville—Thad Butler 10-42, Dan McGarry 5-3, Chase Irwin 1-(-3)
PASSING
Mount Union—Dayvon Wilson 5 of 12, 100 yards, 1 TD, 2 Ints.
Curwensville—Dan McGarry 24 of 39, 408 yards, 4 TDs, 2 Ints.
RECEIVING
Mount Union—Cainen Atherton 4-101, Je’Saun Robinson 1-(-1).
Curwensville—Ty Terry 14-275, Jake Mullins 5-95, Thad Butler 5-38.
INTERCEPTIONS
Mount Union—Je’Saun Robinson 2.
Curwensville—Ty Terry 2.