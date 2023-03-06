SHARON — St. Marys’ first venture to the Class AA Northwest Regional wrestling tournament in Sharon proved to be a memorable one over the weekend, as the Flying Dutchmen had an area-best four wrestlers earn a trip to the PIAA Championships later this week.
St. Marys didn’t have a finalist, but four Dutchmen battled their way into the consolations finals to punch their tickets to Hershey to tie a program single-season record for state qualifiers in the team’s first year competing in Class AA. St. Marys also had four PIAA qualifiers in 1992 in Class AAA.
Senior Waylon Wehler (172) and sophomore Aiden Beimel (114) reached states for a second year in row after both went to Hershey in Class AAA in 2022 as Northwest Regional champs. They will be joined in Hershey by two states newcomers — Wehler’s younger brother Jaden (145) and Ben Reynolds (139), both of who are sophomores along with Beimel.
Waylon Wehler (35-4) was part of a deep 172-pound bracket that featured three returning state qualifiers.
He opened with a 9-0 major decision of Sharpsville’s Josh Divens (28-11) in the quarterfinals before dropping a 7-3 contest to junior Conner McChesney (40-7), the D-10 runner-up from Fort LeBoeuf, in a battle of state returnees.
McChesney went on to knock off Reynolds senior Jalen Wagner (33-4), 5-3, for the title in a rematch of the D-10 finals won by Wagner, 3-1. Wagner is now a three-time state qualifier.
Wehler wasted little time bouncing back from the loss as he decked Port Allegany’s Aiden Bliss (22-14) in 40 seconds in a rematch of their D-9 final bout to secure another trip to Hershey. Wehler then pinned Titusville senior Brock Covell (34-8) in 2:06 to claim third place.
Beimel (25-8) had to bounce back from an even tougher loss in the semifinals.
After beating Reynolds freshman Waylon Waite (30-13), 6-1, in Friday’s quarterfinals, the Dutchman suffered a 2-1 loss in the semis to Saegertown sophomore Carter Beck (34-3) when Beck got a penalty point late in the bout when Beimel was called for a third caution.
Beck, a returning state medalist, went to lose 3-0 in the finals to Brockway junior Weston Pisarchick.
Meanwhile, Beimel responded with a 3-1 win against North East freshman Ricky Kowle (27-9), the D-10 runner-up, to secure his state berth. Beimel then bested Waite a second time on the weekend, capturing third place with a 4-0 victory.
Reynolds continued his impressive postseason run by going 2-2 to place fourth at 139 pounds and being the District 9 runner-up a weekend ago. Reynolds, who hadn’t wrestled in two years, was banged up during the regular season and sported just a 12-8 recording entering districts before catching fire here in the postseason.
He pinned Corry freshman Cash Morell (33-13) in 2:22 in Friday’s quarterfinals before losing 6-2 in the semifinals to D-10 champ Wyatt Lazzar, a junior returning state qualifier from Commodore Perry.
Lazzar went to be the runner-up, falling 8-4, in the finals to Clearfield sophomore Brady Collins. Reynolds bounced right back by pinning Greenville freshman Rudy Gentile (32-12), the D-10 runner-up, in 4:43 in the consy semifinals to punch his ticket to Hershey.
Reynolds then suffered a 10-4 setback in the third-place bout at the hands of Cranberry sophomore Dane Wenner (34-9), who Reynolds bested 4-3 in last weeks district semifinals.
Jaden Wehler (27-11) entered regionals fresh off winning a District 9 title at 145 but was forced to take the long road back to join his older brother Waylon and his teammates at states.
That’s because the Dutchman suffered a 13-7 loss to Cambridge Springs senior Gunnar Gage in Friday’s quarterfinals. Gage, a returning state qualifier, wasn’t your typical D-10 No. 6 seed, as he medically forfeited out of districts last weekend after losing in the semifinals. He went to finish second Saturday night.
As for Wehler, the loss dropped Wehler into the consy bracket where he ripped off three straight wins to reach Hershey. He started that march by pinning Fort LeBoeif’s Jackson Bowers (27-20) in 3:25, then beat Reynolds senior Tino Gentile (28-14), the D-10 runner-up, 5-1 to reach the blood round.
All that stood between Wehler and states at that point was a familiar face — Clearfield sophomore Ty Aveni who the Dutchmen beat 8-0 in last week’s D-9 finals. Wehler bested the Bison again, this time 7-2, to secure a trip to Hershey.
However, he couldn’t finish off a run all the way to a bronze medal, as Curwensville’s senior Nik Fegert knocked him off, 9-3, in the third-place bout. Wehler had edged Fegert, 6-5, in last week’s D-9 semis.
“We talked in practice about making it through, that’s the goal,” said St. Marys coach Dominic Surra. “I think once you get through this tournament here, we have a shot at four state medals next week. Our guys wrestled a heck of a tournament.
“Aiden Beimel wrestled a tough, tight match in the semis, and he easily could have been in the finals, and both Wehler boys could have been in the finals. All-in-all, the team wrestled really well this weekend. We started a little bit slow, and because of the draws we had, we knew we’d be wrestling back a lot. I figured if we had good wrestlebacks, we could make it happen.
“It’s really cool that Waylon and Jaden get to go to states together, and Waylon is only two matches from a 100 wins. So, we’re going to be eye-balling that a little bit.
“Benny Reynolds is a special story too. He’s been off for two years and comes back out and qualifies for states. And, he’s consistently improved throughout the season. He’s defintely wrestled his best in the postseason, as has Jaden.
“You come to these tournament and you think maybe we can get two or three or four and it doesn’t pan out. This weekend, we thought maybe we could get four or five and it worked out. To get four, which is (tied for) the most kids we’ve ever got, that’s a really good omen for our program. And, three of those kids are sophomores. That really speaks about the program we have the training we do in St. Marys.”
Junior Andrew Wolfanger nearly gave the Dutchmen a fifth state qualifier as he went 3-2 at 152 and fell one win short. He went 1-1 on Friday, suffering a heartbreaking 7-6 loss to North East senior Steffan Lynch (29-5), the D-10 runner-up, in the quarterfinals. Lynch went to win the regional title.
Wolfanger responded with a pair of consy bracket wins to reach the blood round, where District 10 champ Story Buchanan, a junior from Girard was waiting.
Buchanan (38-1), was upset in the semifinals as he suffered his first loss of the season. The Dutchman battled Buchanan tough but suffered a 5-3 defeat dropping him into the fifth-place match where he lost 5-1 to Clarion sophomore Mason Gourley (32-7).
Wolfanger ended the season with a 37-12, with that win total being the second most in a seasn in program history. Doug Surra holds that record, posting a 38-2 mark as a senior in 2002-03.
Freshman Jayce Walter (17-14) went 1-2 at 121, while senior Cole Neil (16-11) was 0-2 at 127.
The PIAA Championships get underway Thursday morning at the Giant Center in Hershey.