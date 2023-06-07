REYNOLDSVILLE — The warmest weather of the season thus far welcomed fans and race teams back to Hummingbird Speedway on Saturday night for the fourth night of racing in 2023.
Four drivers visited Carns Powersports Victory Lane for the first time this season. Among those drivers were Mike Anderson in the Brian Savino Motorsports Pure Stocks, Jim Bloom in the Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Pro Stocks, Shawn Hadden in the Brooks Services LLC. Four-Cylinders, and Bob McMillen in the Andy Man’s Car Care Economods.
Anderson’s win was in just his second start of the year in a new car. He also broke the Pure Stock track record in the feature with a time of 16.638 seconds at 72.123 MPH. Two drivers collected their second wins of the year including Nick Erskine in the Semi Late Models and Paul Kot in the Srock Contracting Super Late Models.
Speedway Notes: A total of 63 cars were on-hand for Night No. 4 of the 2023 racing season. That breaks down to: 11 Semi Late Models, 12 Pure Stocks, 13 Super Late Models, 3 Pro Stocks, 16 Four-Cylinders, and 8 Economods. The speedway will be back in action this coming Saturday, June 10th, with a regular 6-division program including Super Lates, Pro Stocks, Semi Lates, Economods, Pure Stocks, and Four-Cylinders. The Aquaholics PowderPuff Series will make their first of three scheduled visits to the Bird as well.
Gates open at 4 p.m. with racing beginning at 7 p.m. The Sub Hub Kids Club gets underway every Saturday night at 6 p.m. by the pit gate entrance. It is a great place to take your kids to do some fun kids club activities as well as meet some drivers prior to racing getting started.
For more information, call the track office at (814) 653-8400 or visit the tracks’ website at www.hummingbirdspeedway.com. You can also follow the track on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.
Results:
Semi Late Models
1. Nick Erskine
2. Kyle Shannon
3. Dan Smeal
4. Nick Loffredo
5. Steven Scaife
6. Deegen Watt
7. Dan Stormer
8. Doug Surra
9. Cregen Brady
10. Joe Becker
11. Adam Nixon
Brian Savino Motorsports
Pure Stocks
1. Mike Anderson
2. Dustin Challingsworth
3. Jenna Pfaff
4. Andy Frey
5t. Ashley Kilhoffer
6. Wayne Truitt
7. Renae Meyer
8. Jake Valasek
9. Casey Wolfe
10. Dominic Marchiori
11. Mitch Stiles
12. Josh Bloom
Srock Contracting
Super Late Models
1. Paul Kot
2. Doug Eck
3. Dylan Cecce
4. Joe Loffredo
5. Clay Ruffo
6. Derek Rodkey
7. Matt Cochran
8. Dwayne Brooks
9. Nathan Brady
10. Dylan Fenton
11. Bob Armagost
12. eremy Ohl
13. Dennis Curry
Cypress Clock & Gift Shop
Pro Stocks
1. Jim Bloom
2. Jim Challingsworth
3. Fuzzy Fields
Brooks Services LLC.
Four-Cylinders
1. Shawn Hadden
2. Mark Wetzel Jr.
3. Camden Frantz
4. Dave Smail
5. Ben Lehane
6. Justin Finland
7. Chad Greeley
8. Jay Blum
9. Devon Trayer
10. Michael Young
11. Adam Pluebell
12. Kevin Piper
13. Sam Fye
14. Andrew Jones
15. ouis Young
16. Josh Lindemuth
Andy Man’s
Car Care Economods
1. Bob McMillen
2. Gary Sullivan
3. Gary Miller Jr.
4. Nate Fleck
5. Brad Curran Jr.
6. Blake Joiner
7. Jim Muma
8. Dennis Asel