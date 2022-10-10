Out of the nine Tri-County Area football matchup from Friday night, four of those contests were one-score affairs.
Brockway got to 4-3 on the season with a 21-20 win over Keystone at Frank Varischetti Field. That game, which was 21-14, saw Keystone’s Aidan Sell score his third TD of the night with 1:20 to go, making it 21-20. But the Panthers decided to go for the two-point conversion and Brockway’s Aiden Grieneisen came up with a sack of Keystone QB Drew Keth to give the Rovers the victory.
The Rovers capitalized on a couple of Keystone touchdowns that were called back due to penalties while the defense created four turnovers — three fumble recoveries and one interception.
Brockway wideout Alex Carlson had seven receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns, with the other coming on a Jendy Cuello run.
Punxsutawney (3-4) fell to Karns City, 15-13, as the Chucks just came up short after being down 15-0 in the third quarter.
Senior Zeke Bennett had 165 yards rushing on 22 carries and a score, but left the game due to an injury after a 56-yard run set up the Chucks at the Karns City 2 in the third quarter. That drive had Justin Miller cap things off to make it 15-13 but the Chucks were stopped on the two-point try, eventually with the final staying at 15-13 Karns City.
Miller also led the Chucks with 52 yards on five receptions and had an interception — as did Peyton Hetrick — while Landon Peterson had three receptions for 48 yards.
Two games were seven-point contests, with the one being the lone matchup of area teams. That game saw St. Marys go to 5-2 on the season with a 34-27 win over DuBois.
Both teams went into the week coming off an upset loss in Week 6 (with Punxsy beating DuBois 23-0 and Brookville beating St. Marys 22-19).
St. Marys had a 20-7 lead lead in the first half before the visiting Beavers tied things up at 20-20 in the third quarter via a 41-yard touchdown pass by Nathan Kougher and a 50-yard pick six by Garrett Nissel.
But with the score later tied at 27-27, St. Marys’ Matt Davis scored on a 19-yard run with 2:11 to go to break the tie, as he ran for 138 yards on 16 carries on the night.
DuBois’ last ditch effort came up short at the St. Marys 25 as the Dutchmen (5-2) handed DuBois (4-3) its second straight loss.
The other one-score game saw the Clearfield Bison’s five-game win streak come to an end with a 21-14 loss to a now 6-1 Tyrone team.
Clearfield was without starting QB Will Domico in Friday night’s contest as usual wideout Jacob Samsel was under center instead.
Samsel threw a 6-yard TD to Brady Collins and Carter Freeland ran for a 64-yard score, but those were the only points the Bison was able to put on the board as Tyrone took a 21-14 lead with 1:59 left in the third quarter and its defense did the rest.
The other contests of the week weren’t nearly as close as the Redbank Valley Bulldogs made it to 7-0 on the season with a dominant 52-6 win over the Kane Wolves.
With the score 19-0 at the half, the Bulldogs scored on all five second half possessions to put the game out of reach. Cole Bish had a 10-yard TD run to make it 25-0 and a Tate Minich short TD catch from Cam Wagner, set up by a Brandon Ross interceptions, made it 33-0.
Aiden Ortz then got an INT of his own and a 63-yard Minich TD put the mercy rule in play.
Brookville got its second consecutive win to get to 2-4, as they rolled over the winless Bradford Owls, 41-0.
Jackson Zimmerman shined in that contest for the Raiders’ Homecoming Night, rushing for 235 yards and two scores on 37 carries — as 202 of those yards came in the first half with the Raiders leading 28-0 at halftime.
Brookville held Bradford, which dropped its 25th straight game, to just 126 yards of total offense, including 10 yards rushing on 15 carries.
Raider QB Noah Peterson was also efficient, going 11-for-12 for 137 yards and two scores, with Brayden Kunselman hauling in both of the TD passes while notching 96 yards on eight receptions as a whole.
Curwensville (3-4) dropped its third game in the last four contests with a 41-14 loss to Moshannon Valley. Black Knight Tanner Kephart did the Golden Tide in on Friday and ran for 159 yards and four touchdowns for a 35-0 lead at halftime.
Curwensville ended up with 215 yards of total offense, with many coming after the mercy rule was in effect as Mo Valley held Golden Tide QB Dan McGarry in check — both with his legs and his arm. Wideout Nik Fegert led the team with an even 100 yards on five receptions, including a 67-yard TD.
Elk County Catholic is now 7-1 on the season with a 33-24 win over Bucktail while Ridgway got its second win in a row to get to 2-4 with 42-6 win over Smethport. Further information from the ECC and Ridgway games were unavailable.
Here is a look at this week’s box scores that were available from the area games:
ST. MARYS 34,
DUBOIS 28
Score by Quarters
DuBois 0 0 0 0 — 0
St. Marys 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
SM—Carter Chadsey 10 pass from Charlie Coudriet (Gianna Surra kick), 4:34.
Second Quarter
D—Brendan Orr 23 pass from Cam-Ron Hays (Cullen McAllister kick), 10:33.
SM—Collin Reitz 8 pass from Charlie Coudriet (Gianna Surra kick), 7:13.
SM—Carter Chadsey 3 pass from Charlie Coudriet (pass failed), 3:51.
D—Nathan Kougher 41 pass from Cam-Ron Hays (kick failed), 2:33.
Third Quarter
D—Garrett Nissel 50 interception return (Cullen McAllister kick), 9:26.
Fourth Quarter
SM—Charlie Coudriet 3 run (Gianna Surra kick), 11:54.
D—Kaden Clark 6 pass from Cam-Ron Hays (Cullen McAllister kick), 5:49.
SM—Matt Davis 19 run (Gianna Surra kick), 2:11.
D SM
First downs 12 17
Rushes-yards 26-32 23-149
Comp-Att-Int 13-19-0 19-31-2
Passing Yards 154 289
Total Plays-Yards 45-186 54-438
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-1
Punts 3-34.3 1-35.0
Penalties-Yards 5-42 4-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
DuBois—Austin Henery 10-39, Dalton Yale 4-11, Brendan Orr 2-6, Cam-Ron Hays 10-(-24).
St. Marys—Matt Davis 16-138, Justin Dornisch 304, Charlie Coudriet 3-9, Team 1-(-2).
PASSING
DuBois—Cam-Ron Hays 13 of 19, 154 yards, 3 TDs, 0 Int.
St. Marys—Charlie Coudriet 18 of 30, 256 yards, 3 TDs, 2 Ints,; Logan Mosier 1 of 1, 33 yards.
RECEIVING
DuBois—Nathan Kougher 2-52, Brendan Orr 3-42, Kaden Clark 5-22, Ben Hickman 2-20, Brysen Delaney 1-8.
St. Marys—Carter Chadsey 8-106, Collin Reitz 5-92, Logan Mosier 2-55, Jackson Vollmer 1-21, Justin Dornisch 1-11, Matt Davis 2-4.
INTERCEPTIONS
DuBois—Garrett Nissel, Brock Nesselhauf.
St. Marys—None.
BROCKWAY 21,
KEYSTONE 20
Score by Quarters
Keystone 7 0 0 13 — 20
Brockway 0 13 0 8 — 21
First Quarter
K—Aidan Sell 9 run, (Josh Beal kick), 3:14.
Second Quarter
B—Alex Carlson 12 pass from Brayden Fox, (Aiden Wilcox kick), 10:53.
B—Alex Carlson 13 pass from Brayden Fox, (kick blocked), 0:34.
Fourth Quarter
K—Aidan Sell 48 run, (Josh Beal kick), 6:45.
B—Jendy Cuello 2 run, (Jendy Cuello run), 3:56.
K—Aidan Sell 22 pass from Drew Keth, (run failed), 1:20.
K B
First downs 13 16
Rushes-Yards 31-137 26-73
Comp-Att-Int 11-16-1 18-39-1
Passing Yards 182 192
Total Plays-Yards 47-319 68-265
Fumbles-Lost 4-3 1-0
Penalties-Yards 5-45 4-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Keystone—Aidan Sell, 12-94, Tyler Albright 13-38, Jorge Reyes 4-8, Team 1-(-1), Drew Keth 1-(-2).
Brockway—Dylan Hanna 13-57, Jendy Cuello 9-26, Carter Hickman 1-1, Team 2-(-2), Brayden Fox 1-(-9).
PASSING
Keystone—Drew Keth 11-of-16, 182 yds., 1 TD, 1 INT.
Brockway—Brayden Fox 18-of-39, 192 yds., 2 TD, 1 INT.
RECEIVING
Keystone—Tyler Albright 4-68, Drew Slaugenhaupt 2-66, Aidan Sell 3-34, Quinten Graham 2-14.
Brockway—Alex Carlson 7-79, Andrew Brubaker 3-42, Dylan Hanna 3-37, Carter Hickman 3-29, Jendy Cuello 2-5.
INTERCEPTIONS
Keystone—Drew Keth.
Brockway—Matt Pyne.
BROOKVILLE 41,
BRADFORD 0
Score By Quarters
Brookville 0 0 0 0 — 0
Brookville 15 13 7 6 — 41
First Quarter
B –Jackson Zimmerman 1 run (Brayden Kunselman run), 7:30.
B –Brayden Kunselman 19 pass from Noah Peterson (Kunselman kick), 3:09.
Second Quarter
B –Jackson Zimmerman 70 run (Kunselman kick), 11:39.
B –Carson Weaver 1 run (kick failed), 1:34.
Third Quarter
B –Brayden Kunselman 32 pass from Noah Peterson (Kunselman kick), 6:23.
Fourth Quarter
B –Tony Ceriani 15 run (kick failed), 11:02.
BD BK
First downs 5 20
Rushes-yards 15-10 22-331
Comp-Att-Int 12-28-4 11-12-0
Passing Yards 116 137
Total Plays-Yards 43-126 34-468
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Punts 5-37.4 2-38
Penalties-Yards 9-61 6-51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Bradford — Talan Reese 2-10, Lukas Laktash 7-5, Troy Adkins 4-(-3), Jordan Thompson 2-(-2).
Brookville — Jackson Zimmerman 23-233, William Beale 8-48, Tony Ceriani 3-17, Trenton Colgan 2-13, Carson Weaver 3-6, Noah Peterson 5-6, Team 1-(-1), Danny Drake 0-9.
Passing
Bradford — Talan Reese 12-for-28, 116 yards, 4 Ints.
Brookville — Noah Peterson 11-for-12, 137 yards, 2 TDs; Carson Weaver 1-for-1, 0 yards.
Receiving
Bradford — Lucas Laktash 4-65, Isaiah Fitton 3-25, Logan Kohler 1-12, Tyson Ray 1-7, Troy Adkins 3-7.
Brookville — Brayden Kunselman 8-96, Braiden Davis 2-26, Hayden Freeman 1-12, Truman Sharp 1-3.
Interceptions
Brookville — Gavin Hannah, Sam Krug, Bryce Weaver, Truman Sharp.
KARNS CITY 15,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 13
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 0 0 13 0 — 13
Karns City 9 0 6 0 — 15
First Quarter
K—Colson Ritzert 23 field goal, 1:51.
K—Eric Booher 13 run (Ritzert kick missed), 0:52.
Third Quarter
K—Micah Rupp 10 pass from Booher (try failed), 7:39.
P—Zeke Bennett 1 run (Peyton Hetrich kick), 5:10.
P—Justin Miller 2 run (try failed), 0:40.
P K
First Downs 15 13
Rushes-yards 31-180 38-173
Comp-Att-Int 12-20-1 14-24-2
Passing Yards 148 188
Total Plays-Yards 51-328 62-361
Fumbles-Lost 3-3 0-0
Punts 2-51.5 3-34
Penalties-Yards 6-45 3-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Punxsy—Zeke Bennett 22-165, Seth Moore 2-11, Landon Martz 2-3, Justin Miller 1-2, Griffin White 3-3, Zach Presloid 1-(-4).
Karns City—Levi Hawk 10-65, Nathan Hess 8-36, Nate Garing 6-24, Mason Martin 4-21, Eric Booher 6-20, Hunter Scherer 1-7, Cooper Coyle 3-0.
PASSING
Punxsy—Seth Moore 12-of-20, 148 yds., 1 INT.
Karns City—Eric Booher 14-of-24, 188 yds., 1 TD, 2 INT.
RECEIVING
Punxsy—Justin Miller 5-52, Landon Peterson 3-48, Zach Presloid 1-39, Zeken Bennett 1-6, Noah Weaver 2-3.
Karns City—Micah Rupp 4-105, Nate Garing 4-42, Levi Hawk 2-21, Zach Kelly 1-7, Mason Martin 1-6, Nathan Hess 1-6, Braden Slater 1-1.
INTERCEPTIONS
Punxsy—Justin Miller, Peyton Hetrick.
Karns City—Nate Garing.
TYRONE 21
CLEARFIELD
Score by Quarters
Tyrone 7 0 14 0 — 21
Clearfield 0 14 0 0 — 14
First Quarter
T—Miller 9 pass from A. Walk, (Romani kick), 5:31.
Second Quarter
CL—Brady Collins 6 pass from Jacob Samsel, (Evan Davis kick), 8:10.
CL—Carter Freeland 64 run, (Davis kick), 6:14.
Third Quarter
T—A. Walk 3 run, (Romani kick), 10:27.
T—Weaver 22 pass from A. Walk, (Romani kick), 1:59.
T CL
First downs 7 9
Rushes-yards 24-60 40-211
Comp-Att-Int 18-29-0 3-8-0
Passing Yards 197 46
Total Plays-Yards 53-257 48-257
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-2
Punts 4-28.7 3-27.0
Penalties-Yards 3-30 4-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Tyrone—A. Walk 11-43, Miller 8-18, Hoover 1-2, Ronan 2-(-1), Team 2-(-2).
Clearfield—Brady Collins 20-74, Carter Chamberlain 14-67, Carter Freeland 1-64, Jacob Samsel 5-6.
PASSING
Tyrone—A. Walk 18-of-29, 197 yds., 2 TD.
Clearfield—Jacob Samsel 3-of-7, 46 yds., 1 TD. Brady Collins 0-of-1.
RECEIVING
Tyrone—Miller 6-53, Gampe 4-46, Baldauf 2-38, Weaver 2-26, Veres 1-25, Crowell 1-7, Ronan 1-(-5)
Clearfield—Carter Freeland 2-40, Brady Collins 1-6.
MOSHANNON VALLEY 41
CURWENSVILLE 14
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 21 14 0 6 — 41
Curwensville 0 0 8 6 — 14
First Quarter
MV—Tanner Kephart 54 run, (Cam Collins kick), 10:28.
MV—Kephart 8 run, (Collins kick), 5:54.
MV—Kephart 13 run, (Collins kick), 5:26.
Second Quarter
MV—Kephart 11 run, (Collins kick), 4:27.
MV—Micah Beish 20 pass from Kephart, (Collins kick), 0:42.
Third Quarter
CU—Dan McGarry 3 run, (Hunter Tkacik pass from McGarry), 2:08.
Fourth Quarter
CU—Nik Fegert 67 pass from McGarry, (pass failed), 9:49.
MV—Lucas Yarger 56 pass from Jalen Kurten, (kick failed), 9:20.
MV CU
First downs 16 13
Rushes-yards 41-243 21-65
Comp-Att-Int 3-4-0 11-31-3
Passing Yards 97 147
Total Plays-Yards 45-340 52-212
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Punts 0-0.0 1-21.0
Penalties-Yards 5-40 4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Moshannon Valley—Tanner Kephart 18-159, Levi Knuth 16-80, Jalen Kurten 2-3, Landen Buck 4-4, Team 1-(-3).
Curwensville—Chase Irwin 7-36, Dan McGarry 12-14, Damian Brady 1-12, Chris Fegert 1-7, Grant Swanson 1-(-1).
PASSING
Moshannon Valley—Tanner Kephart 2-of-3, 41 yds., 1 TD. Jalen Kurten 1-of-1, 56 yds., 1 TD.
Curwensville—Dan McGarry 11-of-31, 147 yds., 1TD, 3 Int.
RECEIVING
Moshannon Valley—Lucas Yarger 1-56, Levi Knuth 1-26, Micah Beish 1-20.
Curwensville—Nik Fegert 5-100, Chris Fegert 4-41, Chase Irwin 2-6.
INTERCEPTIONS
Moshannon Valley—Jalen Kurten 2, Micah Beish 1.