The Tri-County Area kicked off the 2023 season on Friday with nine games and a 10th contest on Saturday afternoon as the local teams went 6-4 on the week — as each squad played someone from out of the area.
But among the 10 games, four of those went for shutouts. Punxsutawney, St. Marys and Brockway were on the good side of those outcomes while Ridgway wasn’t so fortunate.
Punxsutawney had a dominant 44-0 win over Bradford as the Chucks took it to the Owls in every way possible. Landon Martz had 165 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries while fellow running back Griffin White had nine carries for 121 yards and two scores.
Quarterback Maddox Hetrick was efficient by going 10-of-13 for 139 yards and a score while the Punxsy defense held Bradford to just 99 yards and five total first downs on the evening.
It was the Matthew Davis Show for the Flying Dutchmen at Moniteau as they racked up a 20-0 win.
Davis had all three scores for St. Marys as he racked up 226 rushing yards on 23 carries as his first TD was a 76-yaard run with 2:49 to go in the first quarter.
The only game Saturday saw the Rovers figure things out in the second half en route to a 42-0 win over Kane as the Wolves played their first game on their newly installed turf field.
Three third-quarter touchdowns put the game out of reach as Jendy Cuello ran for 143 yards and two scores on 19 carries. Meanwhile, two Rover receivers went over the century mark as Blake Pisarcik had 140 yards and Caleb Daugherty had 102 yards as quarterback Brayden Fox tossed 222 yards and two scores. Freshman backup QB Aiden Patton also tossed a TD and 88 yards on 2-of-3 passing.
Playing against the District 9 Class A champion from a season ago, Ridgway found itself with a tough time as they fell to Port Allegany, 40-0 as the Gators took it to the Elkers early and often.
After trailing 13-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Elkers saw themselves with a 33-0 halftime deficit as the Gators tacked on another TD in the third quarter to set the final.
Although other games weren’t shutouts, only two of the 10 games saw one-score contests.
DuBois picked up a stellar, 41-36, road victory over Karns City that saw quarterback Trey Wingard go 21-of-36 for 324 yards and four touchdowns. Two of his receivers in Kaden Clark and Carter Vos went over the century mark with 108 and 101 yards, respectively.
The Beavers’ go-ahead score came with 4:09 left in the game. Down 36-35, Wingard found Vos for a 7-yard score as the two-point try failed and DuBois led 41-36.
Garret Nissel also had a big day on offense and defense. He led the Beavers with 65 yards and a TD on a dozen carries and also had a 95-yard interception return TD late in the third quarter.
Clearfield overcame a 21-8 deficit midway through the third quarter to score 21 unanswered points en route to a 29-21 win over Tyrone in the head coaching debut of Myles Caragein.
Brady Collins and Carter Chamberlin led the Bison ground game with 112 and 95 yards, respectively, as QB Will Domico tossed 203 yards — 136 of those went to Carter Freeland on seven receptions.
Redbank Valley was the sixth local winner of the week in the most lopsided game as the Bulldogs trucked the Smethport Hubbers, 71-7.
Tied 7-7 after the first quarter, the Bulldogs put up 50 on the Hubbers in the second quarter alone. Braylon Wagner was 14-of-19 for 273 yards and four TDs as Mason Clouse had 104 yards and two scores on five receptions. He also then added a 45-yard interception return TD — part of the seven second-quarter touchdowns.
In fact, Redbank Valley had three pick-sixes on the night with Owen Rounsville taking one 93 yards to the house and Jaxon Huffman also had a 31-yard interception return TD.
Area teams not so fortunate included Brookville falling to Central Clarion, 49-27, Curwensville falling 39-20 to Meyersdale and Elk County Catholic losing 35-22 to Otto-Eldred.
Brookville led 7-0 after a quarter of play and trailed 15-13 with over four minutes left in the first half before Central Clarion scored 21 unanswered to put the game away.
Curwensville also led 14-6 minutes into the third quarter until Meyersdale scored 26 unanswered en route to the 39-20 victory.
Elk County Catholic had a 7-2 first quarter lead as well before the Terrors came back and with a 16-14 halftime lead, tacked on 12 more in the third quarter as they took a 35-22 win.
Here is a look at this week’s box scores that were available from area games:
PUNXSUTAWNEY 44,
BRADFORD 0
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 14 16 14 0 — 44
Bradford 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
P—Beau Thomas 30 pass from Maddox Hetrick, (run failed), 9:20.
P—Landon Martz 10 run, (Landon Martz run), 0:35.
Second Quarter
P—Griffin White 4 run, (Landon Martz run), 9:09.
P—Landon Martz 28 run, (Landon Martz run), 4:45.
Third Quarter
P—Beau Thomas 1 run, (Griffin White kick), 7:18.
P—Griffin White 2 run, (Griffin White kick), 4:55.
P B
First downs 22 5
Rushes-yards 39-340 22-38
Comp-Att-Int 10-13-0 9-16-0
Passing yards 139 61
Total plays-yards 52-479 38-99
Fumbles-lost 2-1 2-2
Punts 0-0 5-33.2
Penalties-yards 5-35 3-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Punxsutawney—Landon Martz 16-165, Griffin White 9-121, Beau Thomas 4-30, Landon Temchulla 7-16, Mason Nesbitt 2-15, Maddox Hetrick 1-(-7).
Bradford—Nick Degolier 1-26, Jordan Thompson 9-14, AJ Gleason 3-6, Brody Haviland 2-1, Talan Reese 6-0, Andrew Giordano 1-(-9).
PASSING
Punxsutawney—Maddox Hetrick 10-of-13, 139 yds., 1 TD.
Bradford—Talan Reese 8-of-12, 61 yds.; Andrew Giordano 1-of-4, 0 yds.
RECEIVING
Punxsutawney—Zach Presloid 4-80, Beau Thomas 6-59.
Bradford—Jake Franz 2-36, Adam Ward 2-13, Carter Colley 1-7, AJ Gleason 1-3, Jordan Thompson 1-2.
INTERCEPTIONS
Punxsutawney—None.
Bradford—None.
ST. MARYS 20,
MONITEAU 0,
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 7 7 0 6 — 20
Moniteau 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
SM — Matthew Davis 76 run, (Gianna Surra kick), 2:49.
Second Quarter
SM — Matthew Davis 16 run (Carter Dush kick), 3:12.
Fourth Quarter
SM — Matthew Davis 19 run (kick blocked), 5:45.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
St. Marys—Matthew Davis 23-226, Grant Jin 5-13, Darren Shaw 1-4, Landon Cook 1-0, Team 1-(-5), Cameron Coudriet 5-(-7).
Moniteau—Logan Campbell 10-18, Kole Scott 6-10, Trent Beachem 3-(-1), Brendin Sankey 11-(-23).
PASSING
St. Marys—Cameron Coudriet 3-of-8, 25 yds.
Moniteau—Brendin Sankey 5-of-10, 93 yds., 1 INT; Trent Beachem 3-of-7, 20 yds.
RECEIVING
St. Marys—Jackson Vollmer 1-14, Ben Paul 1-11.
Moniteau—Logan Campbell 4-41, Blain Jamison 1-32, Kole Scott 1-23, Peyton Kohlmeyer 1-15, Brock Beachem 1-2.
BROCKWAY 42,
KANE 0
Score by Quarters
B’way 7 6 21 8 — 43
Kane 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
B—Isaac Crawford 16 run, (Aiden Wilcox kick), 8:44.
Second Quarter
B—Jendy Cuello 12 run, (kick failed), 8:00.
Third Quarter
B—Jendy Cuello 25 run, (Isaac Crawford pass from Brayden Fox), 7:59.
B—Blake Pisarcik 65 pass from Brayden Fox, (Aiden Wilcox kick), 5:58.
B—Matthew Brubaker 25 pass from Brayden Fox, (kick failed), 3:45.
Fourth Quarter
B—Caleb Daugherty 68 pass from Aiden Patton, (Raiden Craft run), 4:20.
B K
First downs 21 8
Rushes-yards 40-174 26-27
Comp-Att-Int 16-26-0 14-25-2
Passing yards 310 128
Total plays-yards 66-484 51-154
Fumbles-lost 6-2 2-1
Punts 2-37 6-29
Penalties-yards 12-110 7-58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brockway—Jendy Cuello 19-143, Isaac Crawford 5-45, Blake Pisarcik 2-14, Collin Weir 1-11, Raiden Craft 1-7, Colton Ross 2-3, Brayden Fox 1-3, Caleb Daugherty 1-1, Aiden Patton 2-(-17), Team 6-(-36).
Kane—Reese Bechakas 9-26, Sam West 9-23, Evan Anderson 2-5, Kyle Zook 2-1, Dane Anderson 2-0, Levi Wilson 1-0, Team 1-(-28).
PASSING
Brockway—Brayden Fox 14-of-23, 222 yds., 2 TD; Aiden Patton 2-of-3, 88 yds., 1 TD.
Kane—Kyle Zook 14-of-25, 128 yds, 2 INT.
RECEIVING
Brockway—Blake Pisarcik 8-140, Caleb Daugherty 3-102, Matthew Brubaker 5-68.
Kane—Dane Anderson 8-96, Phinn Chamberlin 5-29, Reese Bechakas 1-3.
INTERCEPTIONS
Brockway—Blake Pisarcik, Caleb Daugherty.
Kane—None.
DUBOIS 41,
KARNS CITY 36
Score by Quarters
DuBois 6 6 15 14 — 41
Karns City 8 7 6 15 — 36
First Quarter
KC—Luke Cramer 3 run (Luke Cramer run), 7:25.
D—Garret Nissel 11 run (kick failed), 2:39.
Second Quarter
D—Kaden Clark 18 pass from Trey Wingard (kick failed), 5:15.
KC—Luke Cramer 1 run (Zach Helly kick), 1:08.
Third Quarter
D—Isaiah Korney 3 pass from Trey Wingard (Isaac Brigger kick), 9:13.
KC—Hunter Scherer 60 run (kick failed), 8:56.
D—Garret Nissel 95 interception return (Brysen Delaney pass from Trey Wingard), 1:04.
Fourth Quarter
KC—Mason Martin 48 run (Zach Kelly kick), 11:50.
D—Nathan Kougher 21 pass from Trey Wingard (Kaden Clark pass from Trey Wingard), 9:31.
KC—Luke Cramer 1 run (Zach Kelly run), 6:21.
D—Carter Vos 7 pass from Trey Wingard (pass failed), 4:09.
D KC
First downs 19 15
Rushes-yards 24-75 42-246
Comp-Att-Int 21-36-0 10-17-1
Passing Yards 324 98
Total Plays-Yards 60-399 59-344
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Punts 3-35.0 3-43.3
Penalties-Yards 8-64 2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
DuBois—Garret Nissel 12-65, Danny Dixon 5-19, Trey Wingard 4-(-5), Team 3-(-4).
Karns City—Mason Martin 14-83, Luke Cramer 14-39, Hunter Scherer 7-80, Mason Mactaggert 5-50, Owen Heginbotham 1-1, Zach Kelly 1-(-6).
PASSING
DuBois—Trey Wingard 21 of 36, 324 yards, 4 TDs, 0 Int.
Karns City—Mason Martin 10 of 17, 98 yards, 0 TD, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
DuBois—Kaden Clark 5-108, Carter Vos 6-101, Nathan Kougher 3-52, Garret Nissel 3-28, Brysen Delaney 2-13, Isaiah Korney 2-22.
Karns City—Tate Beihley 3-40, Luke Cramer 4-22, Shane Peters 1-14, Hunter Scherer 1-20, Zach Kelly 1-2.
INTERCEPTIONS
DuBois—Garret Nissel.
Karns City—None.
CLEARFIELD 29
TYRONE 21
Score by Quarters
Tyrone 0 14 7 0 — 21
Clearfield 2 0 13 14 — 29
First Quarter
CL—Safety. Tyrone punter kicked ball out of end zone, 5:59.
Second Quarter
T—Andrew Weaver 24 pass from Ashton Walk, (Rocky Romani kick), 9:45.
T—Walk 29 run, (Romani kick), 0:03.
Third Quarter
CL—Carter Chamberlain 1 run, (kick failed), 8:12.
T—Seth Hoover 23 pass from Walk, (Romani kick), 6:39.
CL—Will Domico 2 run, (Warren Diethrick kick), 1:29.
Fourth Quarter
CL—Carter Freeland 38 pass from Domico (Diethrick kick), 6:55.
CL—Chamberlain 7 run, (Diethrick kick), 1:40.
T CL
First downs 15 19
Rushes-yards 28-104 40-244
Comp-Att-Int 14-28-1 11-22-0
Passing Yards 189 203
Total Plays-Yards 56-293 62-447
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Punts 4-35.5 3-35.7
Penalties-Yards 7-37 5-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Tyrone—Brady Ronan 14-81, Ashton Walk 12-23, Seth Hoover 1-0, Lukas Walk 1-0
Clearfield—Brady Collins 14-112, Carter Chamberlain 12-95, Will Domico 10-20, Cayden Bell 3-18.
PASSING
Tyrone—Ashton Walk 14-of-27, 189 yds,. 2 TD, 1 Int.; Rocky Romani 0-of-1.
Clearfield—Will Domico 11-of-21, 203 yds., 1 TD.
RECEIVING
Tyrone—Andrew Weaver 4-53, Brady Ronan 3-63, Seth Hoover 3-37, Eli Woomer 3-19, Gayge Miller 1-17.
Clearfield—Carter Freeland 7-136, Brady Collins 2-19, Carter Chamberlain 1-35, Colton Ryan 1-13, Isaac Putt 1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS
Clearfield—Will Domico.
REDBANK VALLEY 71,
SMETHPORT 7
Score By Quarters
Redbank Valley 7 50 7 7 — 71
Smethport 7 0 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
S –Owen Rounsville 93 interception return (Alex Yeager kick), 10:07.
R –Mason Clouse 13 pass from Braylon Wagner (Owen Clouse kick), 5:18.
Second Quarter
R –Braylon Wagner 2 run (Owen Clouse kick), 8:20.
R –Mason Clouse 45 interception return (Mason Clouse pass from Owen Clouse), 7:26.
R –Drew Byers 3 run (Owen Clouse kick), 6:19.
R –Jaxon Huffman 31 interception return (Owen Clouse kick), 6:05.
R –Ashton George 19 pass from Wagner (Owen Clouse kick), 4:52.
R –Mason Clouse 32 pass from Wagner (Owen Clouse kick), 2:28.
R –Rylan Rupp 42 pass from Wagner (Owen Clouse kick), 1:46.
Third Quarter
R –Brock George 30 run (Owen Clouse kick), :53.
Fourth Quarter
R –Austin Easlick 16 pass from Sean Yeany (Owen Clouse kick), 1:27.
R S
First Downs 17 5
Rushes-yards 29-190 32-38
Comp-Att-Int 16-21-1 7-18-3
Passing Yards 287 48
Total Plays-Yards 50-477 50-86
Fumbles-Lost 4-1 4-2
Punts 1-16 6-24.3
Penalties-Yards 7-60 6-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Redbank Valley: Brock George 8-66, Jaren Christiaens 6-62, Drew Byers 10-45, Braylon Wagner 3-13, Broc Monrean 1-4, Sean Yeany 1-0.
Smethport: Jonah Ganoe 6-36, Boe Kirkman 9-11, Colin Riekofsky 1-10, Clayton Kiser 1-6, Zack Hungiville 5-2, Brentton McDowell 5-1, Ryan Mason 2-0, Team 3-(-28).
PASSING
Redbank Valley: Braylon Wagner 14-for-19, 273 yards, 4 TDs, 1 Int.; Jaxon Huffman 1-for-1, minus-2 yards; Sean Yeany 1-for-1, 16 yards, 1 TD.
Smethport: Brenton McDowell 6-for-16, 53 yards, 3 Ints.; Jonah Ganoe 1-for-1, minus-5 yards, number 14 0-for-1.
RECEIVING
Redbank Valley: Mason Clouse 5-104, Ashton George 3-73, Rylan Rupp 2-70, Ashton Kahle 4-26, Austin Easlick 2-14.
Smethport: Owen Rounsville 3-33, Jonah Ganoe 1-6, Deegan Mdell 1-15, Zack Hungiville 1-(-5), Colin Riekofsky 1-(-1).
INTERCEPTIONS
Redbank Valley: Mason Clouse, Austin Easlick.
Smethport: Owen Rounsville.
CENTRAL CLARION 49,
BROOKVILLE 27
Score By Quarters
Central Clarion 0 22 13 14 — 49
Brookville 7 6 0 14 — 27
First quarter
B – Jack Pete 7 pass from Charlie Krug (Steven Plyler kick), 3:09.
Second quarter
CC – Noah Naser 23 run (Uckert kick), 9:29.
CC – Charlie Hepfl 35 pass from Jase Ferguson (Braylon Beckwith run), 4:31.
B – Jack Pete 90 kickoff return (pass failed), 4:17.
CC – Naser 4 run (Thomas Uckert kick), 2:05.
Third quarter
CC – Noah Harrison 2 run (Uckert kick), 6:35.
CC – Ferguson 1 run (Uckert kick), 3:52.
Fourth quarter
B – Krug 1 run (Plyler kick), 10:34.
CC – Harrison 6 run (kick failed), 9:46.
B – Easton Belfiore 19 pass from Krug (Plyler kick), 7:12.
CC – Naser 3 run (Ferguson run), 1:58.
C B
First Downs 17 14
Rushes-yards43-297 31-113
Comp-Att-Int 8-13-1 13-23-0
Passing Yards 161 148
Total Plays-Yards 56-458 54-261
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts 1-42 3-27.6
Penalties-Yards 8-65 5-23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Central Clarion: Jase Ferguson 16-168, Noah Harrison 10-41, Noah Naser 16-66, Dawson Smail 1-22.
Brookville: Kolton Griffin 5-31, Charlie Krug 17-70, Anthony Ceriani 5-12, Trenton Colgan 2-(-6), William Beal 1-1, Parker Kalgren 2-5.
PASSING
Central Clarion: Jase Ferguson 8-for-13, 161 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.
Brookville: Charlie Krug 13-fof-23, 148 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING
Central Clarion: Tommy Smith 3-25, Charlie Hepfl 1-35, Mason Burford 1-29, Brady Quinn 1-33, Dawson Smail 2-3.
Brookville: Easton Belfiore 4-50, Hayden Freeman 5-37, Jack Pete 3-45, Sam Krug 1-16.
INTERCEPTIONS
Brookville: Austin Colgan.
MEYERSDALE 39
CURWENSVILLE 20
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 0 6 8 6 — 20
Meyersdale 0 6 26 7 — 39
Second Quarter
C—Braden Holland 2 run, (kick failed), 11:51.
M—Malachi Carr 56 pass from Lance Jones, (kick failed), 0:15.
Third Quarter
C—Hunter Tkacik 30 pass from Tyler Dunn, (Holland run), 10:15.
M—Tristin Ohler 75 kickoff return, (Ian Brenneman run), 10:02.
M—Spencer Whitfield 19 run, (run failed), 8:46.
M—Dylan Teets recovered blocked punt, (run failed), 4:58.
M—Whitfield 14 run, (kick failed), 0:53.
Fourth Quarter
M—Brenneman 5 run, (Ohler kick), 10:51.
C—Cael Butler 74 pass from Dunn, (pass failed), 10:32.
C M
First downs 12 7
Rushes-yards 33-127 30-224
Comp-Att-Int 9-20-2 3-9-0
Passing Yards 207 80
Total Plays-Yards 53-334 39-304
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Punts 2-28.0 3-20-6
Penalties-Yards 6-70 3-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Curwensville—Holland 19-78, Dunn 11-46, Tkacik 1-13, Lezzer 2-(-10).
Meyersdale—Brenneman 16-133, Whitfield 5-67, Porter 5-10, Synowietz 5-9, McKenzie 1-5.
PASSING
Curwensville—Dunn 9-of-2, 207 yds., 2 TD, 2 Int.
Meyersdale—Jones 2-of-7, 80 yds; Whitfield 0-of-1
RECEIVING
Curwensville—Tkacik 4-43, Neiswender 2-21, Butler 1-74, Holland 1-63.
Meyersdale—Carr 2-61, Whitfield 1-29.
INTERCEPTIONS
Curwensville—none.
Meyersdale—Schurg, Carr.