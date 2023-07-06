PUNXSUTAWNEY — Just one day after the 4th of July, the DuBois Minor League Baseball All-Stars brought the fireworks to a fourth of their own — the fourth inning — at Punxsutawney on Wednesday. After managing just one run in the first three frames, DuBois sent 15 hitters to the dish in that fourth inning, scoring 11 runs on seven hits and three free passes to open up a big lead that would prove to be more than enough cushion en route to a 12-6 victory to advance in the bracket.
Mason Blasco had a big night for the visitors, going 2-for-2 at the dish with a double, a single, a walk and an RBI in addition to pitching three scoreless, two-hit innings on the bump to earn the win.
Five DuBois players — Cam Gasbarre, Atley Palumbo, Hank Benton, Jordan Lockett and Ryan Mitchell — finished with one hit and one RBI each. Colby Shick added a double, and Everett Reiter had the team’s final hit, while Owen Bundy also tallied two RBIs.
Palumbo earned the start and allowed three runs on three hits in two frames to keep his team close, and Cam Gasbarre closed out the game by pitching the final inning, allowing three runs on three hits.
Punxsy’s offense was led by Henry Janocha, who went 2-for-2 with a walk in his third at-bat and a pair of RBIs, with Kaysen Cary adding two hits and two RBIs and Chandler Neal also tallying two hits. Blake Hughes had a hit and an RBI, and Ethan Smith doubled for Punxsy’s only extra-base hit.
Paul Zimmerman pitched the first three innings and allowed just one run, and Neal didn’t allow any runs on just one hit in the final two innings.
The inning that made the difference for DuBois started all the way at the bottom of the line-up, as No. 12 hitter Gasbarre opened the frame with a single. He advanced to third when Palumbo reached on an error, and Benton singled Gasbarre home to cut Punxsy’s lead to 3-2 and open the floodgates.
Rocco Morelli was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and back-to-back singles by Blasco and Lockett pushed DuBois ahead for good.
Owen Bundy then reached on an out-of-the-ordinary play, as a grounder got past the Punxsy fielder and hit Blasco running to third. The ball was called dead, but the ruling should have been play on, and after an umpires’ huddle, Blasco was awarded third base and everyone was ruled safe, making it a 5-3 game.
DuBois was far from done, as Mitchell singled home another run, then Dennison did the same with a one-out hit. Shick was hit by a pitch, and Colby Micaux walked to re-load the bases. Gasbarre followed by grounding out in his second at-bat of the inning, but he picked up an RBI on the play, and Palumbo capped the big inning with an RBI infield single to make it 12-3.
Those runs would be the last ones that DuBois would get, but the nine-run cushion they’d provided themselves proved to be more than enough despite a late rally by Punxsy.
It was actually the home team that drew first blood, though, after Zimmerman retired DuBois in order in the top of the first, as Punxsy tallied three in the home half of the inning.
Smith got it started with a double to left field, and after Zimmerman walked, Smith scored on an RBI single off Janocha’s bat. Zimmerman soon scored on an RBI groundout to second by Cary, and Janocha scored on a two-out wild pitch to make it 3-0.
DuBois got its first run of the night in the top of the second after Blasco doubled to left, advanced to third on an error and scored on an RBI groundout off Bundy’s bat to cut Punxsy’s lead to 3-1 at the time.
After going four innings without scoring, Punxsy closed things out with a two-out rally in the sixth to show plenty of fight. Smith sparked the rally by working a walk, and Zimmerman reached on a fielder’s choice with no out recorded to put a pair on the pond.
Janocha then singled Smith home for the second time to make it a 12-4 game before Hughes and Cary hit back-to-back RBI knocks of their own to plate Zimmerman and Janocha and make it 12-6. Gasbarre managed to get Nolan Martino to pop out to the catcher, though, to end the game and send DuBois into the championship game.
With the loss, Punxsy was eliminated, but DuBois lives to fight another day and will now make the trek to Bradford on Friday to play the knockout round final. The winner of that game will earn a rematch with St. Marys on Sunday.
DUBOIS 12,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 6
Score by innings
DuBois 010 0(11)0 — 12
Punxsy 300 003 — 6
DuBois—12
Atley Palumbo 3111, Hank Benton 3111, Rocco Morelli 2100, Mason Blasco 3221, Jordan Lockett 3111, Owen Bundy 3102, Ryan Mitchell 3111, Everett Reiter 3010, Owen Dennison 3111, Colby Shick 1110, Colton Michaux 1100, Cam Gasbarre 2111. Totals 29-12-10-9.
Punxsy—6
Ethan Smith 2210, Paul Zimmerman 2200, Henry Janocha 2222, Blake Hughes 3011, Kaysen Cary 3022, Nolan Martino 3000, Vincent Miller 2000, Clayton Warren 2000, Chandler Neal 2200, Henry Conrad 1000, Grant Weaver 2000, Jacob Gourley 2000. Totals 26-6-8-5.
Errors: DuBois 0, Punxsy 5. LOB: DuBois 3, Punxsy 6. 2B: Shick, Blasco, Smith. HBP: Morelli, Shick.
Pitching
DuBois: Atley Palumbo-2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Mason Blasco-3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; Cam Gasbarre-1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Punxsy: Paul Zimmerman-3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO; Blake Hughes-1/3 IP, 6 H, 11 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Kaysen Cary-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO; Chandler Neal-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Blasco. Losing pitcher: Hughes.