DUBOIS — The baseball version of the City Classic has seen its share of stellar pitching performances over the years, and fans were treated to two more Saturday afternoon at Showers Field as DuBois’ Tyler Chamberlin and DuBois Central Catholic’s Carter Hickman went toe-to-toe in a game that was deadlocked at 1-1 through six innings.
The game was ultimately decided in the seventh with both starters out the game, and it was the Cardinals who captured their second straight Classic victory — this one in walk-off fashion when Brayden Fox drew a bases-loaded walk to force home Matt Pyne to give DCC a thrilling 3-2 victory.
Fox’s walk, DCC’s second straight with the bases loaded in the inning, capped what proved to be a wild seventh after Hickman and Chamberlin had dueled it out for five innings.
DuBois freshman Noah Farrell appeared to give the Beavers all the momentum in the top of the seventh when he crushed a 2-out homer onto the observation deck in left field against reliever Aiden Snowberger to give the Beavers a 2-1 lead. The blast came on the heels of DuBois tying game at 1-1 with a run in the sixth.
Farrell’s homer might have demoralized most teams, but not DCC as the Cardinals went right to work offensively after getting out of the inning.
And it was a freshman of their own, Ben Yale, who jump-started a rally in the bottom of the seventh as he ripped a pinch-hit single to left-center off Farrell, who had relieved Chamberlin to start the sixth.
Trenton Miller returned to the game to run for Miller and quickly hustled to second when Matt Pyne blooped a single to center that dropped in front of DuBois’ Davey Aughenbaugh. Snowberger then put down a sac bunt and reached safely when the throw was off the mark to load the bases with no outs for arguably DCC’s two best hitters — Hickman and Brayden Fox.
Both Cardinals showed patience at the plate in clutch at-bats as each drew bases-loaded walks. Hickman’s free pass forced in Miller to tie the game before Fox’s walk ended things in anticlimactic fashion compared to how the last inning went.
Hickman, a senior, played a major role in the win in his final City Classic appearance. He went 3-for-3 with two RBIs while also throwing five-plus strong innings in a no-decision. He allowed one earned run on six hits while striking out three and walking two.
Snowberger got win, giving up the one unearned run on two hits in two innings of work while striking out four.
Meanwhile, Farrell was saddled with the loss after allowing the two runs, one earned, in an inning-plus. The righty struck out one and walked a pair.
With the win, DCC grabbed a 4-3 lead in the City Classic series — 5-3 if you count the initial game in 2015 (18-3 win in 7 innings) that wasn’t played under the official City Classic moniker.
“First off, hats off to Tyler Chamberlin, Trey Wingard and Noah Farrell for an unbelievable performance over there and keeping those guys in the game,” said DCC coach Adam Fox. “It was fun to watch a pitchers’ duel like that. That’s their dogs, and we had our dogs out there, and out dogs bit a little harder today. That’s what it boiled down to. It was just a matter of when the chips were on the table, I’m going to take our guys every time.
“Snowy gave up the home run late there, but our guys didn’t back down. Ben Yale coming in off the bench with a huge a pinch hit, and he’s done after today, He’s going to have surgery. So, he can take that moment with him and feel pretty good about things. Anything you can do for a kid to make a memory like that.
“I’m just so happy for him. That hit was the leadoff of the bottom of the seventh down 2-1. For Ben Yale to sit on bench all day, and come into this atmosphere and deliver off Noah Farrell who is throwing mid 80s after not seeing a pitch all day. He’s been getting better and better all year with limited playing time.
“And, that just says so much about these guys. I’m just so proud of them, and proud of Carter Hickman. He showed up today. I was challenging some of our guys early in the game, and said did you show up today. He was just working out of jams and time after time just making a pitch. A couple plays didn’t get made behind him, and he just stepped up and made the pitch when he needed to.
“The atmosphere here is tough, and this is a tough game for both teams because there is so much pressure on both sides. And at the end of the day, it’s about the kids on both sides. I’m just proud of the community and everybody who puts this on.
“Obviously, it’s great to be on the winning end, but at the end of that day that was such a great baseball game. Hats off to all these kids that performed today, and there was great sportsmanship. And, hats off to Danny Bowman and the job he’s doing with that very large group of kids he has. It’s amazing how organized he is with them.”
Hickman enjoyed a quick 1-2-3 top of the first, while Chamberlin worked around back-to-back singles by Snowberger and Hickman to open the bottom half to keep it a scoreless game.
DuBois then threatened in the second as Kaden Clark beat out an infield single with one out and took second on a late errant throw on the play. Trey Wingard followed with a single to put runners on the corners and was replace by courtesy runner Sansom Deeb, who took off for second and reached safely on a steal as DCC threw down.
The Beavers couldn’t capitalize though, as Hickman got a flyball and strikeout to end the inning.
DuBois was right back at it in the third.
Chamberlin got things started with a single with one out but was erased on a fielder’s choice. Farrell followed with a single to left, but Hickman again stranded a pair of runners as he got Jordan Ell to hit into an inning-ending fielder’s choice.
Chamberlin then worked around a Hickman single with two outs in the bottom half of the third, while Hickman stranded another Beaver in the fourth.
It looked like DuBois might finally get to the Cardinal senior in the fifth.
Aughenbaugh beat out an infield single to lead off the inning and turnover the DuBois lineup. He took second when Chamberlin hit a chopper out in front of the plate. Talon Hodge followed with a walk before DCC freshman Carter Himes, who had just entered the game at second, came up with one of the biggest defensive plays of the game.
Farrell hit a ball up the middle that seemed destined to find its way into center. However, Himes ranged behind the bag and onto the shortstop side to field the grounder in shallow and center and fired to second just in time to get Hodge.
Instead of having the bases loaded with one out, the Beavers had runners on the corners with two away, and Hickman quickly got out fo the jam when first baseman Fox chased down a foul ball hit by Jordan Ell near the visitors bullpen to end the inning and keep it a 0-0 game.
The Cardinals then broke ice against Chamberlin in the bottom of the fifth to grab a 1-0 lead.
Miller led off the inning with a walk and was replaced by courtesy runner Johnny Varischetti, who was bunted to second by Pyne. Chamberlin then got Snowberger to fly out to left but couldn’t wiggle out of the inning as Hickman delivered a clutch 2-out single to center to plate Varischetti to make it 1-0.
DuBois answered right back in the sixth though.
Clark led off with his second infield hit of the game, spelling the end for Hickman after 81 pitches. The Cardinals went to Snowberger to face Wingard, and the Beaver freshman ripped a double off the wall in right-center to put two runners in scoring position. Clark, Wingard and Farrell each had two hits on the day for the Beavers.
Snowberger countered with a strikeout of Gavin Kaschalk, but pinch-hitter Billy Gray’s sac fly to right plated Clark to even the score at 1-1.
Blake Pisarcik tried to jump-start a DCC rally in the bottom of the sixth as he drew a walk with one out, then stole second with two away. However, Farrell and the Beavers got out of the inning when Chamberlin made a diving stop at first near the line on a sharp grounder hit by Himes and beat the Cardinal to the bag for the final out.
That big play set the stage for the decisive seventh inning.
“You look at the day. A couple balls dropped in early, but we got out of those early,” said DuBois coach Dan Bowman. “The big thing, kind of our MO the last two years is runners left on base. I mean, nine guys left on base. If we can get something done early in the ball game, we put that game away a little sooner. But, when you don’t take advantage of that and let teams hang around, sometimes that stuff happens.
“We had the moment there in the seventh (after the home run), but sometimes that’s baseball. You never know as you go pitch by pitch. They did a phenomenal job keeping us close there at the end, then a big pinch hit for them kind of started it off. And, we just struggled to fill the zone a little bit but we know that’s not how our season’s going to go the rest of the way out. It’s a big learning piece, especially for the culture of our program moving forward because it’s a tough one, especially to drop it. But, we’ll come back on Monday and live to fight another day.
“It was a good pitchers’ duel to run us through a quick five, six innings. It was awesome. Carter Hickman did the same thing last year where he came out and dealt. And to see Tyler come out and fill the zone, fill the zone. We just have to continue to work out of deep outs. Walks have tended to score on us this year.”
Central Catholic (11-4) is back in action Tuesday at Brockway, while DuBois (5-8) hosts Brookville on Monday for Senior Day as the teams will complete a suspended game before paying a second contest.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 3,
DUBOIS 2
Score by Innings
DuBois 000 001 1 — 2
DCC 000 010 2 — 3
* There were 0 outs when game ended
DuBois—2
Tyler Chamberlin p-1b 4010, Talon Hodge ss 3000, Noah Farrell 1b-p 4121, Jordan Ell lf 3000, Kaden Clark rf 4120, Trey Wingard c 2020, Samson Deeb cr 0000, Gavin Kaschalk 3b 3000, Aaron Andrulonis 2b 2000, Billy Gray 2b 0001, Davey Aughenbaugh cf 3010. Totals: 28-2-8-2.
DCC—3
Aiden Snowberger rf-p 3010, Carter Hickman p-1b 3032, Brayden Fox 1b-rf 3001, Kaden Brezenski ss 3010, Blake Pisarcik 3b 2000, Cartar Kosko lf 3000, Andrew Green 2b 2000, Carter Himes cr-2b 1000, Trenton Miller c 1100, Ben Yale ph 1010, Johnny Varischetti cr 0100, Matt Pyne cf 2110. Totals: 24-3-7-3.
Errors: DuBois 1, DCC 1. LOB: DuBois 9, DCC 9. 2B: Wingard. HR: Farrell. SF: Gray. SAC: Snowberger. HBP: Pisarcik (by Farrell). SB: Deeb; Pisarcik.
Pitching
DuBois: Tyler Chamberlin-5 IP, 5 G, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; Noah Farrell-1+ IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
DCC: Carter Hickman-5+ IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Aiden Snowberger-2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Snowberger. Losing pitcher: Farrell.