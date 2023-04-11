The list of men who have guided a District 9 baseball team to a PIAA championship game is a short one — eight to be exact since the first state title game was played in 1977 — and the baseball world lost one of them on Saturday when Fr. Eric Vogt passed away at the age of 72.
All eight of those men coached at schools that were or are currently within the Tri-County coverage area, with Vogt serving as the head coach for Elk County Catholic for nine years over two different stints.
Vogt coached the Crusaders from 2008-2011 and again from 2013-17 and led ECC to four District 9 Class A titles and five trips to the PIAA playoffs during his tenure. Under Vogt, ECC won D-9 crowns in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2014.
He guided the Crusaders to the promise land when it comes to high school baseball — the PIAA (Class A) championship game — in 2014 as part of a magical 26-1 season.
Unfortunately for Vogt and the Crusaders, they couldn’t pull off an undefeated season in winning PIAA gold as they suffered a heartbreaking 2-1, 9-inning loss to Devon Prep in the finals at Penn State University’s Medlar Field when the Tide won in walkoff fashion on a stolen base an error when the ECC third baseman was late to cover third base.
“What can you say, they made all the plays they had to be 26-0, but not tonight,” said Vogt following that tough loss. “My heart breaks for the kids, but we just had too many missed opportunities. It’s a tough loss and the more you invest in it, the more it hurts.”
That 2014 ECC squad featured a who’s who of recent standout Crusaders like then seniors Brandon Schlimm and Ivan Wortman and freshmen Dan Stauffer and Jeff Wehler — all of whom went to play Division I baseball after graduating.
His first two D-9 winning squads (’10-’11) were led by the likes of Joe Jacob, Ben Daghir, Luke Daghir, Jake Cortina, Ricky Pearsall and Eric Wehler.
All told, Vogt amassed a 156-44 record (.780 winning percentage) and never had a losing season under Vogt. More than half of those 44 losses (23) came in his first three years, with the Crusaders winning 17 or more games in each of his final six seasons and were 117-21 during that stretch.
Vogt had a deep passion for baseball, which was quickly evident when talking to him as he often flashed a big smile when discussing the game.
And that love of baseball went well beyond just serving as ECC’s head coach after he returned to his hometown to serve as pastor at Sacred Heart Parish from 2002-2017.
Prior to leading the ECC program, Vogt also was a baseball coach at his college alma mater St. Vincent. He served three years as an assistant for the Bearcats and then nine years as head coach (1988-97).
He also served as both a PIAA (1988-2017) and American Legion Baseball (1987-2017) umpire for 30 years. He was named Umpire of the Year by Cambria County American Legion Baseball in 1988. He also officiated softball and basketball.
Vogt, who was born in St. Marys on Jan. 14, 1951, was a monk of Saint Vincent Archabbey for more than 50 years. He served at parishes in the dioceses of Greensburg, Erie and Altoona-Johnstown, including in his native St. Marys, and also in Richmond, Va., and Savannah, Ga.
He attended Queen of the World Grade School in St. Marys and went on to graduate from the Saint Vincent Preparatory School in 1968. While a student at Saint Vincent College, he joined the Benedictine monastic community in 1970 and earned the bachelor of arts degree in history.
He then began studies at Saint Vincent Seminary, where he earned a master of divinity degree in 1976. He was ordained in 1979.
Vogt then began his long journey into the priesthood that always seemed to bring him back to his roots in both St. Marys and St. Vincent in Latrobe, which is where his final resting place will be at Saint Vincent Cemetery.