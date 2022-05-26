BROCKWAY — The wait was worth it.
The 43rd annual Brockway All-Sports Banquet was held Thursday at the high school, three years and one COVID-19 pandemic after the 42nd annual event in 2019.
The event recognizes Varsity letterwinners in grades 9-12, introduces the Sportsman of the Year and welcomes a guest speaker from the upper echelons of the world of sports.
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end and former Penn State Nittany Lions all-star, shared a list of what he’s learned it takes to make a difference and be your best.
Freiermuth said strong character and family, listening and facing adversity have been keys to the success he’s enjoyed.
“Go the extra yard and be ready for the next opportunity,” he said. “Don’t stay comfortable” or you’ll never accomplish all that you could.
Later, when Peter Varischetti introduced , the list of his accomplishments and contributions validated what Freiermuth urged today’s athletes to build their lives upon.
Webster grew up on his family’s farm and his duties in those fields kept him off the football field. He spent time on the basketball courts in high school under Coach John McNulty but his impact was largely on the baseball fields.
Before that, however, he was drafted into the U.S. Army after graduating in 1964. He was severely injured in the Vietnam War and his parents were told that he was killed in action. Only several months later did they learn that he had survived and was heading home to recover.
He went to work at the glass factory and retired after 40 years of service. He was married in 1971 and enjoyed 41 years of marriage before his wife’s death in 2012 after a 20-year battle with cancer.
They raised three sons and a daughter and as they grew, Dan became a constant fixture at the Little League fields in Brockway. He coached in the 1980s and ‘90s for Broadway Inn in Little League and Gillung’s in Teener League. When he wasn’t coaching, he was umpiring. In all, he spent 44 years volunteering with Brockway Little League and often welcoming the children of his former players.
He was also involved with Brockway Rovers baseball and finally did make it to the football field … as a coach in the 1980s for youth football for the Brockway Cowboys (later the Bears).
Dan also coached junior high basketball at Brockway and at the YMCA.
When he wasn’t coaching he was –and still is –in the stands cheering on his 13 grandchildren in their games and offering that same support to all kids in Brockway.
“We hope our Sportsman realizes the lasting impact his legacy as a volunteer has made on the community, often from behind the scenes,” Varischetti said. “We thank him for his service –to his country, to his family and on behalf of Brockway in recognition of more than four decades he spent mentoring our youth.”
An audience of more than 250 parents, athletes, coaches and guests attended the event. Brockway attorney R. Edward Ferraro served as emcee. School Superintendent Jeff Vizza, Brockway Mayor Bill Hrinya ad Athletic Director Peter Grecco made opening remarks. The Rev. Victor Baxter offered the invocation and benediction.