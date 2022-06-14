CRESSON — The 2022 edition of the DuBois Central Catholic baseball team has a roster that featured a nice blend of veterans and youth — although it is largely comprised of underclassmen as the team has just two seniors.
Given that roster makeup, Adam Fox and his staff have had to throw a lot of younger players into the fire — including a four-member freshmen class that hasn’t disappointed in their first season at the varsity level.
That group of freshmen is led by the highly touted pair of Brayden Fox, son of Adam, and Aiden Snowberger, who father Evan is an assistant coach.
That duo has started since Day 1 this season, locking down the corner outfield spots while manning key spots in the batting order — Snowberger in the leadoff spot and Fox at No. 3.
And, they certainly haven’t looked like freshmen this season as they are the team’s two best hitters. Both had a hit and RBI in Monday’s 12-2, 6-inning victory against Southern Fulton in the state semifinals, with Fox making a big catch in deep left-center to end the first inning with two runners on.
Fox now leads the team in average (.471), hits (40) and RBIs (36) and his second in runs scored with 29. Snowberger leads the way in runs (32) and is second to Fox in average (.407) and hits (33). He ranks third in RBIs with 23.
As great as those two have been all season, it was another freshman who was played in their shadows who shined on Monday. That freshman was Blake Pisarcik, who went 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
The last of those RBIs came on a walk-off single to right that scored Dylan Hanna in the bottom of the sixth to finish off the mercy-rule win and second the Cardinals to Friday’s state championship game in State College.
Pisarcik was a bench player used to mostly pinch run early in the season but took on a bigger role in the second half the season and saw a lot of starting time at second and third base.
However, predicting a big game from the freshman Monday would have been a long shot _ something Pisarcik himself even acknowledged following the win. He sports a .371 average on the season but had just one hit in six at-bats in DCC’s previous four playoff contests and just two hits in the last five games he started.
All that changed Monday as he became the latest member of the Cardinal “family” to come up big in DCC’s run to the state finals. And, he credits fellow freshmen Fox and Snowberger in helping his progression this season.
“It feels amazing,” said Pisarcik about his day. “I’ve been having a rough time lately with hitting the ball and stuff. They (Fox and Snowberger) have really been there to help pick me up. It’s like a big family. We’re all helping each other, and we all just stick by each others’ sides. Coach (Adam) Fox is like a dad to me. He’s hard on us, but it’s because he loves us and wants what’s best for us. I’m glad to be here and on this team.
“This has been my goal this whole year, and since I was little, to win a state championship. It feels good (to make the final), but we’re not done yet and have more work to do. We just have to keep rolling.”
The fourth member of DCC’s freshmen class, Trenton Miller, hasn’t seen much varsity action in games (played in 10 of 25) but has done his part to help out in other ways. He’s often seen warming up outfielders between innings or catches in the bullpen when relievers warm up.
Fox had nothing but praise for his group of freshmen.
“They are a three-headed monster right, that freshman group,” he said. “I told Brayden before the season, ‘You are my three-hole hitter until you lose that job,’ and he’s taken it and run with it. It was between Snowy and (Matt) Pyne at the leadoff spot, and whichever one you put there is a plus. Snowy has embraced it.
“The game isn’t too big for those two, and to bring Blake along the way they have is awesome. Blake has been a development story. I knew what we had in Blake as far as the athlete because I coached him in football (at Brockway).
“For him to come out and never complain about playing time says a lot about him as an athlete, player and person. He has just taken on his role and accepted it and grown as a player. I can’t say enough about Blake, and he put it together today.
He takes constructive criticism and is very coachable. I think it takes some pressure off him with Snowy and Bray here, because it’s not easy for freshmen to come in and do what they do. Those kids are beyond freshmen now.
“Then have Trenton Miller coming up. He’s going to be a stud. There’s only so many innings and so many at-bats right now.”
With such an impactful freshmen group, it shouldn’t be a surprise the Cardinals have been able to put together the run that have this season.
That quartet, along with their teammates, now have one final game to win against District 3 runner-up Halifax on Friday to complete their journey.
And if you believe in karma, well when DCC won their state title in 2001 ... it also beat the District 3 runner-up. That time around it was Camp Hill, which the Cardinals beat in thrilling fashion, 8-7, at historic Bowman Field in Williamsport.