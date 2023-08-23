ST. MARYS — This season will mark the final one for the high school career of Elk County Catholic senior Alex Gahr. And after enjoying an 8-2 season last year, Gahr is hopeful he and the Crusaders can pick up where they left off in 2022.
Like many at his age, Gahr’s first football experience dates back to his elementary school days.
“I have been playing football since fifth grade and started because my friends convinced me to play and always liked playing backyard football,” Gahr said.
Since then, the senior has played defensive end and has been on the offensive line, as well as tight end.
Last year saw Gahr be a contributor on the O-line — especially at the team’s power tackle position — and D-line, while also playing at linebacker under then head coach Tony Gerg. But this season marks a new head coach as the team will have its third different head coach in as many years with Tim Pearson now leading the Crusaders onto the gridiron.
Although they’ll be under new leadership, Pearson said he’ll be looking to players like Gahr to help lead in a variety of aspects.
“Alex is a driven leader who represents us well on and off the field,” Pearson said. “As one of our seniors and returning starters, Alex’s leadership will be vital to our success this year. His commitment to our summer open field practices and his personal dedication to preparation at home are evident to both his coaches and fellow teammates.”
With the Crusaders sharing Dutch Country Stadium with St. Marys, it means there are times where instead of playing under the lights on Fridays, ECC will take part in Saturday afternoon games. However, Gahr said he looks forward to playing under the lights when they’re able to and also enjoys all that football entails leading up to the season.
“My favorite part would be playing at night in front of people,” Gahr said. “I enjoy competing during practices and getting better and I look forward to playing in front of my family and competing.”
Last year saw ECC go 8-2 as they played a northern tier schedule in District 9 and will do so once again this season, with its only losses in 2022 coming at the hands of Coudersport and Cameron County. It marked a five-game turnaround for ECC from the 3-5 record of 2021. Gahr and his fellow seniors experienced a winning season in 2020, albeit a 4-2 record during the shortened COVID-19 year. But this year, Gahr hopes the team can continue with its winning ways from a year ago.
“My expectation is getting to the next level and hoping as a team we have a winning record,” Gahr said.
As far as memories made out of the gridiron, Gahr cites memories that are typical of what any great offensive lineman would give for an answer, stating his best memories are “getting some pancake blocks and making holes for the running backs.” He did plenty of that a season ago as running back Noah Cherry went over 1,000 yards for the year.
Outside of football, Gahr said some of his hobbies include fishing, hunting, basketball and watching UFC.
He’s also hopeful that whenever the team’s final regular season game concludes with the Oct. 20 matchup against Sheffield, it’s not the last time Gahr plays out on the gridiron. What exactly would he like to do after high school?
“To play football in college and continue to help others out in life and serve my purpose,” Gahr said.